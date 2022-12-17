How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews. The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.
This year, Hanukkah is Dec. 18 through Dec. 26. Each evening of Hanukkah, those of the Jewish faith gather to light one candle until, on the eighth night, all eight branches of the Menorah — a candelabra — are illuminated. The community will be joined by Mountain Village Mayor, Mayor Laila Benitez, for the first-of-its-kind gathering on the fourth night of Hanukkah, and will feature live classic Hanukkah songs, traditional hot latkes (potato pancakes) and drinks. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants to light at home. The silver menorah that will be used for the celebration is nine feet tall, according to a news release from the Roving Rabbis.
The Roving Rabbis are no strangers to the area. They do, after all, rove. A 2018 Daily Planet story featured a summertime visit here. This winter a group of five Rabbinical students carry out their mission to spread the message of hope and life through giant menorah lightings and meaningful Jewish encounters. Rabbis Shmuly Wudowsky, Mendy Hirsch, Bentzi Wolowik, Moishe Rosenfeld, Mendel Spivak, and Yossi Zaltzman, will be traveling hundreds of miles this Hanukkah, making stops in St. George and Cedar City, Utah, Crested Butte, Amarillo, San Angelo and Abilene, Texas and more, in addition to Mountain Village and Telluride.
“In light of the recent rise of antisemitism and the increase of tension on the world stage, a few brave Rabbinical students have taken the initiative to do the impossible — to travel through countless cities with the intent of bringing a message of light and hope, calm and serenity to all,” the Roving Rabbis news release said.
The Rabbis, just 20 years of age, are dedicated students, chosen for their rabbinical proficiency and people skills, for the honor of assisting the faraway communities. They have packed their camper with suitcases of necessary Jewish items, including books, candle lighting kits, Mezuzahs, and kosher food. During the summer and High Holidays each year, hundreds of students voyage across the world to tiny communities as part of the program. Founded in 1943 by Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, this outreach project is the oldest of its kind. Rabbinical students spend months on the road traveling to rural communities.
In addition to the menorah lighting, the Rabbis will tell the story of how Hanukkah became the cherished tradition it is for those of the Jewish faith. It is their mission to travel throughout the southwest offering Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.
“Our job is to find out what the community or individuals need, and help them get access to it,” said Rabbi Mendy. “Whether it’s ritual objects or information, we’re here to listen and serve.”
Hanukkah recalls the historic victory of a militarily disadvantaged Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. The invaders also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. The holiday remains a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.
Telluride boasts a small but vibrant Jewish community, that gathers for important dates on the Jewish calendar such as Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashana, Hanukkah, and others. Telluride Jewish Community members most recently celebrated Shabbat with a potluck at the home of one of its members. They also have a Hanukkah gathering scheduled for Tuesday evening (see the Planet calendar, page 12). One of the Roving Rabbis said his group is looking forward to meeting with locals.
“While classes and communal evenings go a long way in educating people, it is the conversations we have one-on-one that have the greatest impact,” said Rabbi Moshe. “People who hear we’re in town approach us seeking advice on how to maintain or bolster their Jewish identity, especially where the Jewish infrastructure is small.”
Hanukkah is especially cherished, as it represents spreading the light. The significance of the menorah facing the street is to share the warmth and the light of Hanukkah.
“The excitement about Hanukkah is truly amazing” said the Roving Rabbis’ leader Shmuly Wudowsky. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, filling their homes with the light of Hanukkah, it’s really beautiful to see. The message of Hanukkah is all about spreading light regardless of religion or affiliation. Hanukkah is a universal holiday with a beautiful message for all, which is to spread light wherever you can.”
Public menorah lightings, Rabbi Wudowsky added, are conducted outdoors and at night to convey a powerful message “a little light can dispel a whole lot of darkness.”
Wednesday’s menorah lighting in Mountain Village Heritage Plaza at 5 p.m. is free and open to the public.
