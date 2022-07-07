“They’re tiny and clingy,” a bulletin from UCHealth recently warned, “and hanging out on grass near you.”
Yes, grass: “They” are ticks, and it’s a myth that you’re more likely to pick one up in the backcountry.
“In Colorado, there is no place you won’t find ticks,” UCHealth’s infection prevention expert Lauren Bryan said.
Welcome to tick season, which is on now until the snow falls. Ticks aren’t gone even then, Bryan added, though they may temporarily vanish.
“They continue to feed on elk, deer, mouse and fox populations” until they’re brushed off, perhaps in the grass, the following spring.
That’s where you and/or your dog come in: a tick that is unattached is a blood-eating insect without a food supply, looking to clamber onto a host.
The good news is, “the big disease we tend to worry about most” when it comes to ticks — Lyme disease — “we fortunately don’t have in Colorado,” Bryan said. “We’re in a bit of a bubble when it comes to that one. You can come down with it here, but you didn’t get it here.”
There are three diseases transmitted by ticks in this state. The first, Colorado Tick Fever, is a virus.
“There’s no treatment available for this, which tends to present with rashes and fever, and to be diagnosed with either a blood test or via a PCR test, the same way you would with COVID,” Bryan said.
The other two — Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever — are bacterial infections, which means they can be treated by antibiotics.
“Relapsing fever can be confusing for some people,” Bryan said. “It can amount to three days of flu-like symptoms, and then for the next seven days, you feel better, and then the symptoms return.”
The third disease is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which, despite its title, is found “mostly on the East Coast, and in the West,” Bryan said. “There’s a smattering of this in Colorado, but it’s not as prevalent. What’s concerning is, it’s here — and we expect we’ll see more ticks, and tick-borne illnesses, due to climate change, as summers grow longer and hotter.”
Don’t ignore symptoms of a possible tick-borne illness, Bryan stressed, such as a splotchy rash or a fever that doesn’t go away.
“Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can be deadly,” she said. “It can be treated with antibiotics.”
You’re just as likely to encounter a tick at a backyard barbecue than in the high alpine, because up high, “there’s less wildlife for them” to live off, Bryan said simply. “If you know you’ll be walking in an area with long grasses, wear long pants and long sleeves.”
Bryan favors socks treated with permethrin, a chemical found in studies by the CDC to repel several species of ticks.
“Ticks climb on you and go to a warm, dark corner of your body where they won’t be knocked off, so they can feed,” Bryan said. “If you can have them not climb up on you because of your socks,” you’re ahead of the game.
After an outing in tall grass, do a visual inspection, “rinse off, and check those dark corners,” as Bryan put it.
If you find a tick on yourself or your child, “be careful to pull it out by the head, the part that’s inserted in your skin. Don’t squeeze. Use tweezers to grab it, clean off the area with rubbing alcohol, and keep an eye out for rashes and fevers.”
“Do a tick check on every body and every animal after a hike,” said Grace Franklin, San Miguel County’s public health director. “When I take my dog into a big, wooded area, which is what most of Telluride is, I pet him and check for bumps and lumps” in order to find, and eliminate, burrs and prickly vegetation as well as blood-sucking insects.
Once home, Franklin reiterated Bryan’s advice: “Humans should wash up and check all the cracks and crevices. If you find a tick, use tweezers, get as close to the skin as possible, and pull up swiftly” to remove it. “The more you twist, the more little pieces can get left behind,” which might cause infection.
“I would be on high alert for ticks until the first frost, when it gets really cold,” Franklin said. “We’re very fortunate we don’t have Lyme Disease” in Colorado.
