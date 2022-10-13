With the third Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan amendments public review period closing Monday, town officials are urging residents interested in the latest changes to provide feedback before the deadline.
“In a third Public Review Period, Town Council is once again seeking public opinion on the current draft of the amended Comprehensive Plan and will consider adopting the Comprehensive Plan amendments at its November 17 meeting,” Mayor Laila Benitez said in her Mayor’s Minute message Thursday.
Benitez outlined the most recent proposed comp plan changes, including the affordable housing, hotbeds and Meadows Subarea sections. Regarding affordable housing, the current amendments propose policies in support of creating more and further expanding the town’s vision in the Town-Owned Properties Plan. The town is currently focusing on four affordable-housing projects — Ilium, Norwood, Village Court Apartments and Lot 644 in the Meadows neighborhood.
“The Town-Owned Properties Plan identifies parcels currently owned by the Town that Town staff believes provide realistic opportunities for development. These properties are now identified in the Amended Comprehensive Plan,” Benitez explained, adding council members previously discussed the properties plan and the recently adopted housing mitigation methodology before adding it to the current comp plan draft. “A housing mitigation methodology refers to a tool by which communities assess the impact development has on employee generation and, in turn, the need for additional deed-restricted housing. Council has adopted this mitigation methodology and it has been integrated into a new page within the Comp Plan that specifically addresses new strategies for current and future Councils to pursue regarding housing.”
The public can review all of the information and the affordable housing plans online. Benitez also addressed what she called a “misconception” about the town’s employee housing efforts.
“There appears to be a current misconception that the Comprehensive Plan is reducing affordable housing in Mountain Village, and we would like to assure the community that the latest draft sees an expanded density of affordable housing throughout the community overall,” she said, referencing the four projects in the works.
The hotbed numbers have shifted since the beginning of the amendment process. The plan now includes four hotbed sites, particularly Lot 161CR, which is the largest and already making its way through the town’s planned development process to build a Four Seasons Hotel on the site abutting the Mountain Village gondola plaza.
Benitez explained the initial 2011 plan “identified an extensive number of parcels for future hotbed development,” though none of them have come to fruition over the past 11 years.
“In light of this lack of development and a desire to maintain an appropriate balance of community and commerce, the initial draft amendments sought to take a realistic, yet optimistic approach to future hotbed development,” she said. “First, the initial draft identified those properties that were originally earmarked for hotbed development but have since been otherwise developed. Second, it looked at realistic density for the remaining parcels and adjusted these numbers given current community sentiment. Finally, the initial draft amendments highlighted certain areas not previously considered for hotbed development, but identified by TSG as hotbed development sites, albeit unvetted as to how realistic such development would be in the future.”
But community feedback suggested the previous drafts included too much hotbed development.
“The public response to the proposed changes to hotbed development was overwhelmingly negative. The majority of public comments received by the Town indicated that the initial draft contained the potential for too much future hotbed development,” Benitez explained. “In its initial review, Council agreed the first draft contained too many potential hotbeds and the draft failed to appropriately prioritize key parcels for such development. Council gave direction to make clear which sites were priorities and to create an appendix containing lower-priority sites.”
Those adjustments are reflected in the draft. Benitez called the town’s comp plan “one of the most thoughtful and detailed planning documents in the state.”
The town’s comp plan was adopted in 2011 and written to be a 30-year roadmap envisioning the future use and needs of the community. But in the decade since it was drafted and adopted, Town Council and the community have noted that the plan is overly prescriptive and complicated in certain respects.
“Comprehensive Plans are used in communities to inform a landowner or developer about possible options related to their property that is consistent with the community’s vision regarding uses, density and amenities,” assistant town manager Michelle Haynes explained in a previous news release. “The Town’s planning department and Council have found that the 2011 plan was overly prescriptive and prohibited development in some cases.”
The town began the current process in October of 2020 with the intention to amend the 2011 Comprehensive Plan to reflect economic realities to provide future Town Councils, property owners and community members solid, yet flexible guidance to inform and support the critical decisions they will face in years to come.
Since the amendment process was initially launched to the public in January 2021, the town and MIG, the consultants hired to facilitate the process, have engaged the public for input in multiple ways including stakeholder interviews, a community survey, an economics forum, an open house that saw some of the highest participation rates MIG has seen and two previous public review periods.
“Although the 2011 plan was envisioned as a 30-year road map, it was drafted on the heels of the Great Recession,” Haynes explained. “In looking at it through a 2022 lens, the community is striving for better balance and recognizes that transportation, sustainability and housing are all the foundations to support Mountain Village’s economy. We have recognized these key elements in the draft amended plan.”
For more information about the entire comprehensive plan amendment process and to view the latest draft, visit townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan. All comments may be submitted through the town's online comment section at bit.ly/MountainVillageCompPlan or emailed to CD@mtnvillage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.