"Her bones are broken but not her spirit,” founder of the Telluride Humane Society Ellen Williamson whispered as she carefully shuttled a 12- week old puppy that had met severe physical trauma in weeks prior, from the Ute Reservation animal rescue center to The Animal Hospital of Telluride.
That same night, after the diagnosis of broken back legs, a broken pelvis, a stone in her stomach and deep tears to her gums, the doctor deemed Maggie a case for euthanasia. When she was just 3 to 4 weeks old, Maggie had likely been hit by a car and had “adapted to the injuries.”
Refusing this opinion and firmly standing by their no-kill philosophy, Williamson and the “incredible group of volunteers” provided care, love, and affection to Maggie while she stayed at the hospital, waiting for a foster to take care of her for the time being. After releasing Maggie’s story, word got to local animal lover, Meredith Garner, who convinced her parents to “warmly open their home” and foster Maggie.
Maggie is still looking for a beautiful, welcoming home with whom to spend the rest of her life.
“Being a foster parent turns out to be one of the most heroic and giving acts in the process of saving a pet's life. I tell our fosters over and over again, I cannot rescue a pet from the Ute shelter if I do not have a foster home for it to go to,” Williamson said. “It is absolutely the most fundamental process in the rescue. This local foster community has been beyond amazing. I’ve never had a more loving, giving or supportive team of people to work with.”
Williamson added that since the humane society does not have any shelter facility, their entire operation is “based on a collaborative effort with the local community.”
Two separate opinions from expert animal doctors aligned and indicated that while Maggie may need surgery in the future, it is important to allow her body to “continue to grow” and “repair what it can” for now. With this news, Williamson opened a separate Telluride Humane Society bank account called “Maggie's Fund” for Maggie’s forever family to access, ensuring they do not have to feel the burden of fronting her potentially costly medical care. As the president of the Telluride Humane Society, only Williamson has access to this fund. Maggie's adopter, and all adopters that will utilize the medical fund in the future, will have to go through all proper guidelines and protocols in place, as the "funds are protected and governed in the likes of a trust fund."
Williamson is utilizing Cuddly.com to keep a "transparent record of donations received and how close we are to reaching the goal." The campaign is called Maggie's Fund for Medically Injured Pets; the goal is to raise $10,000. The fund has already kicked off with a $3,000 donation from her personal bank account. She added that all donations to Maggie's Fund that surpass $10,000 will be utilized to establish a “medical fund for future injured pets and pets in major medical need.”
Telluride Humane Society volunteer Isabel Torgove explained why it is vital to adopt from and fiscally support the Telluride Humane Society. Many dogs “barely stand a chance without help,” as spaying, neutering and adequate veterinary resources are limited and not able to keep up with the “expanding epidemic of stray animals,” Torgove said.
“With the amount of money that some people spend on a single animal, countless lives could have been saved. Donating the $5,000 someone might spend on a designer dog to the animal shelter on the Ute reservation would absolutely revolutionize their ability to help the desperate animals in the region, the care many of them has been outsourced to the Telluride Humane Society because they know we can and always will help,” Torgove said. “The money that is present in this town alone could end the epidemic of stray and sick animals in the Four Corners region.”
Williamson added that, “every pet deserves a fair and equal opportunity at proper healthcare and safe shelter, and then even more than that, love and affection. Taking their lives (due to a lack of medical funds) is not the solution.”
Since March 1, the Telluride Humane Society has “exclusively” been rescuing pets “in dire need” from the Ute Reservation in southwest Colorado and has managed to rescue 59 puppies within the four-month timeframe. Williamson returns to the shelter every week, making it a point to be a “consistent rescuer” since no other organization or entity has taken the initiative.
One of the first puppies the team rescued from the Ute reservation was 6 weeks old and living with a fractured skull. After showing her love, medical attention and a wonderful, temporary foster home, she was adopted by Jagged Edge’s owner, Eric Dalton.
The Telluride Humane Society needs the community’s help in finding a forever home for Maggie.
To donate to Maggie’s Fund, please visit cuddly.com/donate/4894771/maggie.
For more information on the Telluride Humane Society, please visit telluridehumanesociety.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.