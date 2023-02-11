The San Miguel Authority of Regional Transportation (SMART) board unanimously passed a resolution of intent Thursday afternoon regarding the ongoing gondola planning process and “its intention of taking on more of a lead role in that process in the future,” according to a memo.
The current gondola operating agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2027. Currently, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed. Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales are also currently earmarked for gondola funding.
Local officials have been discussing the future of the free transit system at the governmental and leadership committee levels, including which local entity should serve as the gondola project sponsor and receive federal funding. The consensus is that SMART is best to serve in that role. While SMART board members have agreed with that sentiment, taking on such additional oversight would also require additional resources and support, SMART Executive Director David Averill expressed.
“Based on a recommendation from the Gondola Sub-Committee, the Gondola Leadership Committee has expressed that they would like SMART to be the primary project sponsor moving forward. It makes complete sense for a Regional Transportation Authority such as SMART to take on a lead role in this regard, particularly since SMART was created for the purpose of coordinating, planning, financing, constructing, operating and maintaining a regional multi-modal transportation system. Obviously the Gondola is a key component of our regional transportation system,” he explained in a memo. “To date, SMART has not obligated any significant resources to the Gondola planning process — financial or otherwise. SMARTs focus over the six years since its inception has been to assume responsibility for previously existing regional bus and vanpool services, sustainably build on those services to offer more mobility options throughout the region, and at the same time work to assemble the physical infrastructure (primarily vehicles and facilities) necessary to support a growing regional bus and vanpool system. If SMART is to continue to be successful in this regard and also take on a project leadership role for the Gondola planning process and beyond it will need additional financial resources (in the near and long-term) and additional staffing. This resolution recognizes that reality and directs the Executive Director to engage with our local partners to identify cost sharing and staffing options, along with other necessary details regarding roles and responsibilities, and propose an agreement and structure amenable to all parties.”
Since several SMART board members are also on the Gondola Leadership Committee, Averill suggested keeping the organization’s best interests in mind, alongside their respective jurisdiction’s.
“Since you guys are on the board and responsible for guiding SMART, the balance is, ‘Are we biting off more than SMART can chew?’ ‘Are you, as a team, willing to work with the resources in place together to do what SMART’s being asked to do?’ That kind of thing,” he said. “I think that balance between representing the local interests, but also keeping the eye on the prize for SMART, which is going to continue to grow and need that kind of support. So that's just my two cents and how I may approach that if I was in your shoes.”
The gondola group is comprised of Mountain Village, Town of Telluride, San Miguel County, TMVOA, SMART and Telski officials. Averill added that he believes an additional staff person to oversee gondola planning is necessary.
“We need a project manager to spearhead this thing, and I'm feeling pretty strongly about that. And I'd like to engage with the person sooner rather than later to help us through all the analysis that we have to do here in the next 12 to 18 months, which I see is pretty critical for this whole process, if we are going to set our eyes on the prize of a ballot initiative and 2024,” Averill said. “That's going to sneak up on us. So, number one, I think we need a project manager. I think we can construct that position to be scalable. In other words, it might not require full-time work right out of the gate. We could definitely scale it up as the project and the process progresses, ultimately, to maybe a position at SMART fully dedicated to liaising with the gondola (committee), however, that ultimate operating agreement ends up.”
The gondola committee and SMART has previously discussed the possibility of creating a ballot initiative for funding. SMART was the result of a successful, local ballot initiative in 2016. On Thursday, SMART board members agreed with Averill’s assessment and advice.
“I have confidence that David is not going to allow the vanpool and the bus part of the SMART empire to be reduced. I also have confidence that David is going to lend muscle and experience to the gondola effort, but that he will be able to find the balance that we're all looking for in keeping current, multiple aspects of SMART intact,” said board secretary Lance Waring, who is also a San Miguel County commissioner. “ … In closing, I don't feel like there's any other entity that is going to be able to do what we're being asked to do. And that as citizens, as members of this board, as members of our other boards for other jurisdictions, this is the right move. This is the only move really, and we're going to figure it out as SMART, and we will get the money to hire the help that David needs in order to keep SMART intact and moving forward.”
The next step, as Averill outlined, is talking with local officials who are involved in the gondola planning process about the project manager position, including potentially providing financial support for such a new hire.
