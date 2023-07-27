With summer in full swing in Telluride, most local trails are well traveled. Although there is plenty to explore on one’s own, the Telluride Historical Museum’s “Hike into History” series offers an opportunity to experience beautiful, less-visited locales and to learn about the area’s rich history in the company of an expert guide. The series, an annual program offered by the museum, is a unique chance to learn about local landscapes with a special focus on the past.
“What is really special about our Hike into History program is that it takes the museum outside of our walls. There is a lot of history that we live in and around every day,” Theresa Koenigsknecht, education and outreach director at the museum, explained.
The museum chooses three different locations each summer, each with a rich history.
“We try to not go to the same places every year and do a good variety of cultural and natural history, as well as geology, to tune into the mining history,” Koenigsknecht said. “This year we went a little out of the box.”
Local guides Connie Colter and Dalen Stevens will lead the next excursion on Saturday, August 5. The route will follow lesser-known trails through the dense aspen forests and meadows around Woods Lake near Placerville. Hikers will learn about local wildflowers and edible plants, as well as the history of the land. The moderate hike takes approximately 3.5 hours. It meets at Down Valley Park at 9 a.m.
For seasoned hikers looking for a longer excursion, the Telluride Historical Museum and Sheep Mountain Alliance are hosting a hike on August 19th to celebrate the alliance’s 35th anniversary. Guides from the environmental organization will lead a loop on the lower section of the Sneffels Highline trail. Along the route, they will discuss environmental advocacy and relevant legislation, such as the CORE Act.
“We will be pointing out public lands on the route that have been conserved through advocacy and environmental policy for their outstanding values to our ecosystems and communities,” Ruthie Boyd, program coordinator at Sheep Mountain Alliance, said in a statement.
The group will leave from the museum at 9 a.m. and follow the bottom part of the Highline trail. Hikers are welcome to continue the high alpine loop on their own after the group exploration, but it is a full day hike, so attendees are strongly encouraged to bring sufficient water and food.
Heading into the fall, the museum’s final summer event will be a departure from the classic hiking excursions to combine a jeep drive and hike on September 23rd. Rudy Davison, Telluride Historical Museum board member and mining historian, will lead this adventure.
The route will drive over Ophir Pass to the Corkscrew Gulch Turntable, which is a narrow gauge railroad remnant close to the ghost town of Ironton. C.W. Gibbs, chief engineer for the Silverton Railroad, designed this turntable to reverse the direction of the trains passing through Ironton, as there was not enough space in the narrow gulch for a balloon loop or a wye, which were the two main methods used to switch the direction of a train. Both sets of tracks into the turntable had downhill grades that enabled the cars to harness gravity to travel through the table, regardless of the train’s direction. It is the only known turntable built on the mainline of a U.S. railroad.
For this event with the Telluride Historical Museum, attendees must ride in a 4x4 (there are limited spaces available for those interested who do not have their own vehicle).
The museum welcomes volunteers who do possess a 4x4, and are willing to drive others.
“It’s a different feel than what we have done in the past, but we’re hoping to make these jeep tours a little more accessible to folks who are interested,” Koenigsknecht said.
At all of the museum’s events, guests are expected to bring their own food and water and to be prepared for all types of weather. Participants are also responsible for knowing their own fitness and which events best suit their fitness levels.
“These hikes are offered by guides who are very knowledgeable and give their time. It is a very intimate and special experience compared to other tours,” Koenigsknecht said.
Tickets for each event cost $20, or $15 for museum members. For more information, and to purchase tickets for the hikes, visit www.telluridemuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.