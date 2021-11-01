The Town of Mountain Village recently announced a request for proposal (RFP) for tourism marketing and promotion services.
“The Town of Mountain Village invites all interested, qualified companies or firms to submit responses to this Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking companies capable of providing a full range of comprehensive destination marketing, brand marketing and brand management services for the town,” the RFP states. “The Town of Mountain Village is committed to implementing marketing plans that will promote responsible tourism and travel to the area.”
Zoe Dohnal, the town’s business development and sustainability director, explained Marketing Telluride Inc. (MTI), also known as the Telluride Tourism Board, currently handles the town’s marketing, per a 16-year-old intergovernmental agreement that also includes San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride.
“Since then, MTI has been charged to market the Telluride region as a year-round visitors’ destination. To fund MTI’s initiatives of advertising, promoting and selling the destination, Mountain Village has contributed 100 percent of the Mountain Village business license fees, and a portion of lodging tax (2 percent). These funds have been treated as a pass-through, given directly to MTI to use at their discretion,” she said. “While only providing a third of MTI’s funding, Mountain Village contributed approximately $1.2 million last year. The town is still dedicated to marketing our extraordinary destination, but believes it is our fiduciary duty to change our funding strategy and provide more transparency to our constituents. The collection structure will continue, dedicating business license fees and lodging tax to funding destination marketing and management, but the allocation of funds will be defined by a fee for service contract. The town will now pay the market value for individual products and services.”
Dohnal added the town has appreciated MTI’s efforts over the years and will consider their proposal as well.
“We value MTI’s work and are grateful for all they have done for our community and look forward to receiving their proposal,” she said.
Michael Martelon, tourism board president & CEO, confirmed MTI will be submitting a proposal.
"The tourism board looks forward to responding to the RFP," he told the Daily Planet Friday.
The town will accept proposals through November, before conducting interviews in December and choosing an applicant in January 2022, according to the current proposed timeline.
While looking of the RFP, the term “responsible tourism” is used throughout. Dohnal defined that.
“There is a balance between our economic growth, standard of living and protecting our environment. We look forward to working with a third-party contractor who can lend their expertise toward helping us find that balance and define the best path forward,” she said. “The Town of Mountain Village feels we still have ample marketing opportunities. We aim to be responsible in stimulating our tourism economy, while managing our destination experience in tandem. Mountain Village is still growing, and we want to continue sharing our enhanced offerings.”
The RFP includes a list of 12 marketing objectives the town wants to focus on regarding marketing moving forward. The list includes media monitoring, tracking and reporting; self-manage lodging performance metrics; in-bound consumer market analytics; and professional lodging performance metrics.
“The RFP defines the types of services the town feels are necessary to build a strong destination marketing and management strategy, but we will be relying on the selected provider to lay out the best plan and return on our investment,” Dohnal said.
Interim town manager Paul Wisor confirmed that the town doesn't necessarily have a particular vision or ideas regarding future tourism marketing, but looks forward to focusing on that as part of the process.
“The town does not have a specific marketing strategy in mind. The town plans to work on the third-party provider to develop this strategy,” he said. “The town is, however, issuing the RFP so the town can have more control over how its tourism dollars are spent and provide greater transparency to the Mountain Village community.”
