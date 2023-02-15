Still missing a couple key cogs Thursday evening, Feb. 9, in Dolores, Telluride’s girls knew that Nucla’s visit on Feb. 10 would truly test their revamped resolve with the final week of regular-season basketball looming.
“It’s really important,” senior center/forward Amy Guerrero said, prior to leaving Dolores High School. “I know that Nucla, for us, might be hard, especially with some of their girls that are faster. We’re missing Emma (Reggiannini) and Pella (Ward) and Thea (Rommel), but I think with this game and tomorrow’s I think we’ll be able to get it going.”
“My freshman year, I was just kind of, like, thrown out on the court in the middle of a tournament, you know? You learn to get past obstacles that you overcome; it helps you get stronger as a person throughout the season,” said senior guard/forward Summer Armstrong. “It’s a big game for us, so it’s super important we get shots, box out and get those rebounds.”
Unfortunately, the fully-loaded Lady Mustangs rambled out to a 16-2 lead during the opening eight minutes inside the MinerDome, and later grew their 25-6 halftime lead to 43-13 beginning the fourth and final quarter of a 50-17 road win.
Helping put the game well out of Telluride’s reach with nine third-quarter points, Nucla High School senior Candis Staats ended up totaling a game-high 19. Senior Saphire Connelly knocked down the only three-pointer for Nucla (10-7 overall, 4-1 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 0-1 1A SJBL) and totaled five points, while senior Lisa Sutherland, junior Keiran Bray and junior Paige Spor each booked four.
Sophomore Tjarn Lyons made one trey and ended up with seven points for Telluride (0-17, 0-7 SJBL, 0-6 2A SJBL). Guerrero booked four, while sophomore Fianna Ahern plus freshmen Kendal O’Callaghan and Madeline McNamara each scored two in defeat — a defeat upon which nobody really dwelt.
Because in road action at Dolores, the Lady Miners had at last experienced victory.
With Lyons registering six points and McNamara four, THS downed the Lady Bears 15-10 in the junior varsity contest. Helena Moreira scored three points and Ahern two, but with Dolores climbing out of an 8-0 halftime hole, the Lady Miners had to push until the final buzzer before celebrating.
And that energy carried into the varsity feature.
With strong rebounding limiting Dolores’ second-chance opportunities inside, Telluride trailed by just three points, 7-4, after one quarter, and 14-11 at halftime after Guerrero made one of two free throws with 3.8 ticks left in the second.
“I think Dolores was a good matchup for our team, especially,” Guerrero said. “(Head coach Chris) Murray, coming into this game, was like ‘This is a chance to show how much we’ve improved throughout the season.’ And I think that really showed out there with our play.”
“We tend to play at our full potential in the first half. And then we just kind of give up; we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, three points! How are we going to get that?’” said Armstrong, who finished with two points but an unofficial 12 rebounds (six in the first quarter). “We’ve just got to keep that mentality, that high, and know it’s going to be okay.”
And only after Guerrero appeared to wrack her left ankle, trying to rebound Lady Bear senior Chandler Smith’s missed free throw with 5:09 left in the third, could Dolores take command and separate on the scoreboard. Outscoring THS 21-6 in the quarter, Dolores (4-13, 2-4 SJBL, 2-3 2A SJBL) began the fourth leading 35-17 and hung on to win 41-24.
But the Lady Miners, posting a season-most offensive, never relented. Seeing action after Guerrero went down, reserve Katie Pumayalli earned an assist after hitting the floor to gain possession, then passing — while on her back — out to O’Callaghan for a mid-range jumper with 2:50 left in the third. And despite Ahern (4 points) fouling out with 4:57 remaining in the fourth, THS won the final frame 7-6 as Guerrero (5 points, 8 rebounds) returned to gut out the last eight minutes.
Smith and freshman Taylor Hampton each scored 10 points for the Lady Bears, and junior Ashlyn Mikkelson seven.
“I was in distress on the bench, seeing that they kept on going through my teammates. I felt hopeless at that point. I felt I needed to recover as fast as I could, get back in and help them,” said Guerrero. “I was like, ‘I don’t care; I’m not coming out of this game, even if then I’m out of the season!’”
All told, Lyons totaled a team-high six points and also grabbed (unofficially) 10 rebounds. Senior guard Katija Kramer aided the fourth-quarter push with her three points, and McNamara chipped in two — giving THS seven scorers in the contest.
“At first it seemed a little surreal,” said Guerrero, “because we’ve got a lot of shots up this year but none have been sinking in as much as we’d want. So I’m really proud of my teammates.”
“I feel all the girls really contributed,” Armstrong said. “Definitely played their butts off.”
Looking ahead, the Lady Miners will wrap up their known 2022-23 schedule hosting Dove Creek (15-2, 4-0 SJBL, 1-0 1A SJBL) on Thursday evening, Feb. 16, then on Feb. 18, welcoming non-league 1A Grand Junction Caprock Academy.
