Oh, sweet slumber, how we can’t seem to escape your nightly embrace. Sleep has the ability to transport people to different worlds and experience powers unimagined in the waking world. But it can also be perilous, particularly to memory, if ignored.
Scientist Paola Malerba knows this. As the principal investigator at the Malerba Sleep Lab at Nationwide Children's Hospital, she studies the affect lack of sleep has on cognitive abilities. Malerba will talk about her work during a Telluride Science Center Research Center webinar titled “Asleep to Remember: The Role of Sleep in Memory Consolidation” Wednesday at 4 p.m. The webinar is open to the public, but requires preregistration at bit.ly/357dPrJ. Veteran journalists Judy Muller and George Lewis will serve as moderators as the discussion will include how brain dynamics during sleep supports memory and how new techniques leverage this natural mechanism to boost memory performance.
“While we sleep, our brains are highly active. Sleep contributes to our health and cognitive abilities, including memory processing. Specific brain oscillations found during sleep are crucial for this process, and their presence and coordination across brain regions promotes memory performance,” Annie Carlson, Telluride Science’s director of donor relations, explained.
Malerba has been involved with science center presentations and workshops for years, she added, and the idea to host on about her research seemed fitting.
“Every summer Telluride Science utilizes scientists to lead interesting lectures and panel discussions on relevant and popular topics during our Town Talks. Last summer, this popular lecture series covered a variety of topics, including cryopreservation, artificial intelligence and climate change. For this webinar, we adopted a virtual Town Talks model to deliver programming while our scientists are not in town,” Carlson said. “Paola has been involved with Telluride Science for years as an attendee of our ‘Mathematical and Computational Medicine’ workshop. Since she is a specialist on sleep and head of the Malerba Sleep Lab at Nationwide’s Children’s Hospital, and sleep is a topic that has a broad appeal, we reached out to Paola to see if she could lead a webinar.”
Malerba wasn’t immediately available for an interview before press time Friday afternoon, but her biography explains her area of expertise
“Paola Malerba is an applied mathematician who has dedicated her studies to neuroscientific research. Her work focuses on understanding how neural networks produce brain rhythms and what role they play in brain function. Her interdisciplinary expertise starts from dynamical systems and includes collaborations with behavioral neuroscientists, psychologists, electrophysiologists and clinicians,” according to the Nationwide Children's Hospital website at nationwidechildrens.org.
Virtual offerings have become more popular during the pandemic, Carlson explained. Other than Wednesday’s webinar, the science center has plans to host more remote discussions.
“One of our goals is to provide opportunities for the community to interact with scientists, innovative thinkers and global thought leaders. The virtual programming allows us to engage our community and share exciting new thinking in science,” she said. “In addition to the ‘Asleep to Remember’ webinar, we will be offering another webinar on groundbreaking cancer treatments, led by experts at MD Anderson, the top cancer treatment center in the country. Once it is safe to do so, we will host a variety of in-person events, including a Salon Talk on the Science of Aging and a donor appreciation event on the Science of Wines.”
Telluride Science is a think tank for scientists working on a variety of cutting edge research, including diseases (cancer, Alzheimer’s and COVID), clean energy (solar and hydrogen fuels batteries), carbon capture and artificial intelligence. The organization hosts over 60 workshops and 1,400 scientists every year from over 500 domestic and international institutions.
In October 2020, Telluride Science purchased the historic Depot building with plans to transform it into the Telluride Science & Innovation Center. With a permanent home at the Depot, Telluride Science will be able to host scientific workshops year-round and have a greater impact on the advancement of science and technology, Carlson said. The nonprofit recently launched a $5.5 million capital campaign to fund a complete renovation.
“Having a year-round home will enable us to have an even larger impact on the advancement of science and technology and help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges,” she added.
For more information, visit telluridescience.org, or contact Mark Kozak at mark@telluridescience.org.
