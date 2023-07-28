'Goofy fun' in a library where 'we love kids'

Kids are in for a treat this August. The Wilkinson Public Library has organized an array of fun and educational activities for all ages — though it may be hard to top the library’s recent “Stuffed Animals Sleepover.”
On July 15, the sleepover attracted 47 adults and kids, and 25 stuffed animals. The stuffies “spent the night” at the library.
Asked how the librarians came up with the idea for the sleepover, Chavira, who pulled the idea straight from her imagination, said: “Libraries are goofy and fun and we love to have fun in the library.”
She said the children created the rules for the sleepover. Rule No. 1: The stuffed animals had to “be on their best behavior.” Another rule was the animals had to stay in the library, and lastly, the animals had to go to bed at 8:30 p.m.
At the sleepover, the kids kissed their stuffed animals goodnight and then picked them up the next day. After the library closed, the animals had a Storytime of their own: staff photographed the animals “listening,” and enjoying pizza, and assembled the photos in a booklet for each child to take home the next day.
This first-time-ever event was such a hit the library is planning to hold it again.
“We’re definitely going to do it again next year,” Chavira said.
The library offers fun programs for older kids, too.
Jessica Tenenbaum, special projects director at the Pinhead Institute in Telluride, said that at 5:15 p.m. on August 1, ‘Pinhead’ will stage a Punk Science event aimed at grades K-6 — but open to the entire family — on the library patio.
Titled “Microbe Madness,” it will be a presentation by the Telluride Water and Wastewater team.
“It will be an interactive and hands-on talk” designed to get youth interested in STEM occupations, Tenentbaum explained.
The talk will discuss “what it takes to both provide water to the community, and treat wastewater.” The talk is the final Punk Science event in the summer series.
Another favorite perennially favorite program — as evinced by the stuffed animals that recently enjoyed it — is Storytime, which takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Krista Kimball, a resident of Sawpit, said she has been bringing her five-year-old and eight-year-old to Storytime at the library almost since they were born.
“The library does a really good job, especially in the summertime, because they don’t just do story time: they also offer water activities, and usually they have a craft, bubbles, and play music,” Kimball said.
She said her children like to attend because they get to see their friends and make new friends.
“Sometimes they have themed books,” such as on dinosaurs. Kimball said her children like being read to, and they sing songs in between stories.
“It’s been proven that having somebody read to you helps you become a better reader and more interested in reading,” she said.
Storytime is a great way to give parents a break, and kids “get to hear others reading,” she added.
School is starting soon, and the library will hold a “Back-to-School Fair” on August 21 in the youth area, where kids will decorate key chains for their book packs and receive free school supplies, Chavira said.
Cindy Wyszynski, Elks Lodge #692 Elks National Foundation coordinator and Colorado Elks state president, said the organization received a grant for $2,500 to provide school supplies to the fair.
The national grant from the Elks Foundation “will help some kids who are in need of school supplies get to school with the supplies they need,” Wyszynski said. “It will be first come, first served.”
She said the focus will be mostly on supplies for the lower grades, and will entail giving away pencils, pens, notebooks and crayons.
At noon on August 8, a Teen Cook event will be held on the patio. Jackson Schneider, teen program specialist, will lead the class, Chavira said, in making “inspired vegan dishes.”
Other events include bilingual story time; Family Bingo; and, on August 4, “Crafternoon: Origami.”
For a complete schedule, visit telluridelibrary.org.
