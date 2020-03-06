In her 17 years at the Wilkinson Public Library (WPL), all of them in the Youth Services area, Paula Ciberay found the perfect job that melded her passion for learning, literature and children. Ciberay worked her final day at WPL Feb. 28 and was feted at an open house at the library Feb. 26.
A Telluride resident for over 40 years, Ciberay didn’t fall into library work until her sons, Nick and Graham Chancellor, were in high school.
“I decided to find work that I really enjoyed,” she said. “A position in the youth area at the library was perfect. It combined my passions for learning, literature and children. I started out very part-time as an aide, and then became a librarian’s assistant. My responsibilities included story times, programming, reader’s advisory, collection development, outreach to preschools and the schools.”
While working at WPL, Ciberay earned her masters in library science, and after a couple of in-house adaptations within the department, became the Youth Services manager, a position she held until her retirement.
Ciberay shares with her former WPL colleagues a deep-seated belief in the importance of libraries in the community.
“Public libraries are great equalizers,” she said. “They are available to everyone, opening doors and allowing access to all. They are inclusive organizations dedicated to meeting the need of each individual without judgment.”
For children, in particular, libraries offer a veritable wealth of opportunity for not only reading, but also to mingle with their peers.
“Libraries are often the avenue that allows children to read as much as they want and about whatever interests them,” Ciberay explained. “It also allows a space to socialize, to be with peers in a safe and welcoming environment. The library provides programs that children may not be able to access otherwise.”
Exploration is crucial for a child’s development, Ciberay said.
“The library supplies many opportunities to explore the world on a child’s own terms, whether that be through books, media, programs, dramatic play, computers, and discovering how the world works through experiencing and playing with a wide variety of developmentally enhancing materials. The library also provides children with trusting adults outside of their families and friends.”
Ciberay, a Denver native, has an educational background that got off to a bumpy start.
“I attended a Catholic school from kindergarten through high school,” she said. “My parents were afraid of the public school, which was a little rough in our part of the city. What they never knew was what a poor education I was receiving. From my parents’ perspective, college was wasted on a girl. They didn’t understand that the world was changing and that opportunities for women would blossom. Because my education had been dismal when I graduated high school I never wanted to go to school again.”
But she persisted. After six months of waiting tables, she decided to try college and secured a job with the phone company, which picked up the tab for 80 percent of her tuition. At the University of Colorado in Denver, she thrived.
“I fell in love with education,” Ciberay said. “My college experience spoke to my curiosity, expanding and enlightening my world. Life was enriched beyond measure and learning became a passion. I unwittingly earned a double major because I loved to read and took a literature class for every elective. It wasn’t until I met with a counselor to be sure I had everything I needed to graduate that I learned I had both a Sociology and an English degree.”
After college, Ciberay went into the field of early childhood education, which capitalized on her “affinity for children.” She worked as the head teacher at the Jewish Community Center in Denver, and in Telluride, worked as the supervisor at the ski area’s nursery and also as the director at Telluride Tots — in-house care for the children of teachers. Once her own children came along, though, she found that working in childcare and then coming home to take care of her own children was too draining. She worked for her husband Dan Chancellor’s sign-making business, Porcupine Signs, a job that allowed her to work from home and to be more available to her sons.
Books and reading have long been central to Ciberay’s life, and coupled with her interest in helping young minds explore, her work at the library was a perfect fit. In her tenure at WPL, she developed and managed numerous, diverse children’s programs, often in partnership with community organizations. She has some favorites.
“I love the Passport programs in the youth area,” she said. “By accessing the knowledge of locals, whose heritage is from other countries, the children’s area is transformed into a cultural experience that widens understanding and enjoyment of diversity. I also love the curriculum enhancement programs with the schools. Providing hands-on activities that supplement what each grade is learning at school. And I love the partnerships we have with the Pinhead Institute: Cyber Club House/Girls Who Code, No School Science Projects and the latest STEM for Toddlers program. The Telluride Historical Museum provides after-school programming and the library collaborates with Night at the Museum every summer. Story Time and Outreach Story Times to the preschool are a highlight, seeing children engage with books, singing and movement. After-school programming that explores art, cooking and a wide variety of other endeavors. Family Book Club, which is a collaboration with the school, was magical and oh so fun!”
WPL Director Sarah Landeryou appreciated Ciberay’s can-do attitude and laser focus on the needs of her young charges.
“Paula's compassion and dedication to kids was unmatched,” Landeryou said. “Paula was truly a ‘yes’ person. She always wanted to do what was best for the kids. Each day she was able to find joy in helping kids, find a book, learn something new or just enjoy the children's space at the library. She had a passion for literacy and science, and was able to combine those by collaborating with local organizations to provide programs for the kids.”
Ciberay said tshe will miss the rich community environment fostered both within the library itself and with the greater community.
“The working environment at the library invites innovation and growth,” she said. “They are a team like none other I have ever experienced, working to make each other as successful as they can become.”
And, of course, she will miss being around the youth section’s patrons.
“I will miss the patrons, especially the children whose sense of wonder and curiosity is boundless. I will miss watching the children play and learn and struggle and triumph. I will miss constantly being surrounded by so many books, amazing people and stories.”
But there is a new chapter awaiting Ciberay and Chancellor (he retired in 2018), now that time has opened up for them. With a new pop-up camper and family all over the country, the two plan on hitting the road, visiting family and camping where they will be “appreciating the wonder of nature.”
There’s also a grandchild to get to know.
“We are now working on solving the distance barrier between us and our new grandchild, who lives in England,” she said. “We are dedicated to spending oodles of time with him.”
Traveling is the perfect time to explore another one of her passions, writing.
“I would love to pursue developing that skill,” she said. “Upon retirement Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer gifted me these words of wisdom, ‘Once I took all the books off the shelf, God arrived with a blank page and a pen.’”
WPL colleague, Jill Wilson, said Ciberay’s presence will be missed.
“Paula's vibrant spirit will forever live on here at the Wilkinson Public Library, and we will all miss her kind nature and her warm laughter echoing through these halls,” Wilson said. “But as the shirt we sent her off with states, ‘Retired Librarians Make the Best Grandmas.’ We wish her the best in her future travels and the very important task of becoming a full-time grandma.”
