Mountain Village Town Council again delayed making a definitive decision regarding the Six Senses hotel project as part of its regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
The unanimous vote continued the agenda item to a future date, which council members will decide upon at a previously scheduled March 30 special council meeting. Town staff requested that any resubmittal of application materials require a minimum of a 60-day review period, which was also part of Thursday’s decision.
The most recent continuance follows a Jan. 19 vote that directed staff to draft a resolution of denial that was to be considered at Thursday’s meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote at that time and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff had proposed.
Mayor Laila Benitez made the motion during the Jan. 19 meeting, as council was considering the first reading of an ordinance regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD. She suggested then that the applicant, Tiara Telluride LLC, submit a new PUD, as the process would be quicker than the current amendment process, which has included several continuances over the past year-plus. Citing the changes that have been made to the project up until this point, Benitez expressed that it’s essentially a new PUD at this point.
On Thursday, following presentations from town staff and the applicant, Benitez reiterated her and her fellow council members’ desire to bring a high-end luxury hotel to that area of town, while once more urging the applicant team to work more closely with staff on certain aspects of the project, including parking, traffic circulation and employee housing.
“I don't know how to say this, but I don't know if you guys are taking this seriously enough. There are hundreds of millions of dollars that you're about to spend, and you're not taking the advice of the two people that can get you over the finish line,” she said, referencing the ongoing efforts of assistant town manager Michelle Haynes and community development director Amy Ward. “ … When we hear that they're spending hour after hour … giving feedback and direction and they feel like the applicant isn't taking it seriously, then that's really a first for them. People generally want to make this process smooth.”
She added that the prospect of bringing the Six Senses brand to Mountain Village was “the only thing that is keeping me from being Team Denial right now.”
“I want you to succeed, and that's going to take a totally different approach than what you guys have been doing for the last 14 months. So I'm going to vote for a continuance with that advice being out there,” Benitez said. “If we hear in a month that the advice is not being taken and there are last-minute changes on the day of a council meeting and all of these things are happening, I'm going to have to go back to where I was with the denial because I'm going to think maybe this isn't the right development team for this community. But I don't want to be there. So I'm asking you guys to take this in a different way. Let's just have a clean slate and come in and really listen to staff.”
Council members agreed with Benitez’s sentiment and giving the applicant another chance to put together a proposal they’d all be comfortable with approving on first reading.
“I appreciate the optimism, albeit it seems very tenuous optimism. I can be on board with a continuance, especially understanding that I hope that the message has gotten to the developers that we really need to see some serious work go into the next iteration,” said Harvey Mogenson, who was joining virtually, as was council member Marti Prohaska.
During the staff presentation, Haynes and Ward outlined that the applicant will need to continue to work on variations to the Community Development Code, and identify all public improvements and benefits, among other staff “issues.”
“If you look at the 2010 PUD agreement, it's really clear; ‘here are the variations, here are the public benefits, here's our development agreement, we are agreeing to this kind of a hotel with these kinds of amenities’ — so that you know exactly what's going to be constructed in this community. We can't risk ambiguity around any of those items, in my opinion,” Haynes said.
Steven Paletz, a lawyer with the firm Akerman who is working with the development team, followed with a presentation that highlighted how the project has evolved to date and requested it should be approved on first reading.
“For where we are today, this design, yes, it has constantly been changing. But in response to the feedback that we received from staff, from council, in the community, the changes that we've made were to respond to those things and never made willy-nilly without really thinking through how we present the best possible design for this site and a world-class operation for the Village,” he said, while also reminding everyone about the town design review board’s previous approval in December. “ … We do believe that all criteria, as required by the (community development code), are met. And that we would be asking today for first reading approval. And to continue with the process of drafting the various documents that are necessary to move us forward.”
Tiara Telluride LLC owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where the North Village Center Parking lot currently sits. The 109R PUD (also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received three PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which is now set to expire in September 2023.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project proposes 50 hotbeds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, two employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas.
