On Monday afternoon, I drove to the nearby city of Cortez, donned my mask and headed into the Walmart. But unlike the countless other masked trips I’ve made into retail stores over the past year, this time I headed to the pharmacy for the much anticipated moment I could never have envisioned just over a year ago, before a virus turned the world upside down. A pharmacist emerged from behind the counter, shot in hand, and about half a second and a short, sharp sting later, I was the recipient of my first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
I felt relieved, a weight lifted off of my shoulders after so much time spent worrying whether some careless action, some moment of letting my guard down, would result in a COVID-19 diagnosis — and more importantly, the deadly-at-worst and inconvenient-at-best ripple effects my actions would have on those around me.
“The amount of relief and decreased anxiety from a vaccine is huge,” noted Grace Franklin, public health director for San Miguel County.
The county initiated Phase 1B.4 on Friday, continuing the steady rollout of COVID-19 vaccines by expanding eligibility to several groups, including those over 50 years of age, frontline essential workers like postal service employees and public transit workers, and those 16 and over with one high-risk condition. According to Governor Jared Polis, the new phase — the last phase before the general public becomes eligible — has made approximately half of the population of Colorado eligible to receive the vaccine.
As the numbers of vaccinated residents continue to rise in San Miguel County, the active cases of the virus have dropped. As of press time Wednesday afternoon, there was just a single active case of the virus in the county, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, and just over 26 percent of adult residents had been fully vaccinated, or 1,784 adult residents.
While the numbers are looking hopeful, and the state is preparing a COVID-19 risk dial 3.0 that would “make it easier for counties to move into Level Green,” according to the state COVID website, Franklin emphasized that the risk is not completely diminished.
“I think that there’s been a loss of perceived risk of this virus lately, a sense of, ‘It’s not a big deal anymore, we’re all vaccinated, we’re all good,’” she said. “But we have to be mindful that our children are still not vaccinated, and although they have lower negative health outcomes, it’s still not zero. So why wouldn’t we do our best to protect them and to protect our community. We’re doing OK, but we’re not out of the woods.”
With the UK variant recently detected in San Miguel County through wastewater treatment analysis, it remains important for county residents to stay committed to effective practices like mask wearing and social distancing, Franklin noted.
She also encouraged those eligible to take advantage of receiving the vaccine in surrounding cities as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Vaccine Program, under which anybody in an eligible category can sign up for an appointment. Due to the limited incoming vaccine supply in rural areas like San Miguel County, county residents may be able to receive the vaccine sooner at a retail pharmacy in cities like Montrose, Cortez or Durango.
“I'm excited to have the federal program as an option, knowing that the county supply is still low. I definitely think it's a great option for people,” she said, noting that if people receive a two-dose vaccine, they should plan to return to the same location for the second shot.
Meanwhile, the general public can expect to become eligible for the vaccine within the next month, according to Polis.
“We expect that every Coloradan will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April,” he said in a press conference Friday. “We now have the tools we need, the people power, infrastructure and scale. We’re ready to vaccinate more Coloradans faster than ever before. We simply need the vaccine and the good news from Washington is the vaccine is coming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.