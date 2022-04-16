In celebration of Friday’s Earth Day, this week is dotted with several events in recognition of the environmental holiday.
The Town of Telluride is also planning to fly the official Earth Day flag along Main Street, thanks to the effort of Hansa Devi, who is the executive director of the International Flag of Planet Earth organization based in Ridgway.
“I got in touch with the Town of Telluride to see about raising the flag for Earth Day week and got the news about Karen Guglielmone (the town’s environmental and engineering division manager) and team working on the Regional and Telluride Climate Action plans. We jumped on a call, and they were super aligned, already planning on raising Earth Flags for the occasion, so I sent them some to use,” Devi explained.
There will be six flags along Main Street, three on both sides, near the courthouse and Elks Park.
The Earth flag initiative was originally started by Oskar Pernefeldt in 2015, when he proposed a flag for Earth as his graduation project from Beckmans College of Design in Stockholm, Sweden. The movement went viral and has continued to pick up momentum globally. An organization was eventually formed for the flag with the mission to get the proposal more recognized and utilized as the flag of the planet. To date, the US-based nonprofit organization consists of six individuals and a pool of volunteers spread out over the globe. Given Pernefeldt’s professional background within advertising, the organization operates like an advertising agency with the objective to get the flag campaign as much exposure as possible.
“Exposure is crucial for many reasons. Most importantly, we firmly believe that the more people get exposed to the flag, the more people will get the reminder that the flag represents; that we all share this planet and should take care of it,” Pernefeldt said.
While the flags wave along Main Street, Wilkinson Public Library is hosting an Earth Day Extravaganza Friday. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a nature walk lead by Eric Hynes (meet at the South Pine Street Bridge at 8 a.m. sharp). The open-house party will be held from 3-6 p.m. and includes free seeds; plastic film upcycling provided by EcoAction Partners; a chance to vote on what gets planted in the library's community garden; a Mend-A-Thon table (bring one garment that you need to mend or patch, and there will be supplies and volunteers on hand to help); a plant cutting swap; tables and resources provided by EcoAction Partners, Sheep Mountain Alliance, the Ecology Commission, the CSU Extension Office and more; sustainable snacks; and a drop-in activity for kids in the youth area.
Dr. Heidi Steltzer is also giving a presentation at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. as part of the Pinhead Institute’s Scholars in the Schools program.
Steltzer is a professor in environment and sustainability and biology at Fort Lewis College who is focused on climate change in high alpine and arctic environments. She recently came out with a short film on searching for permafrost in the San Juans and has conducted field research in the arctic regions of Colorado, Alaska, Greenland and China. She will be showing the short film as part of the presentation and will talk about her research and climate change in the San Juans. She is also a co-principal investigator on the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Watershed Function Scientific Focus Area that is led out of the U.S. DOE Berkeley Laboratory in California with field studies based at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Gothic, Colorado. She is on the board of directors for the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies in Silverton and the Western Alliance for Restoration Management at Gunnison’s Western Colorado University. Steltzer authored the chapter on High Mountain Areas in the 2019 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report on the Oceans and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. She is a member of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), and an advocate in AGU’s Voices for Science program launched in 2018 to promote communication about the value and impact of Earth and space science to decision makers, journalists and public audiences.
Another serendipitous Earth Day-related happening to note is Telluride Town Council’s potential adoption of the Telluride Climate Action Plan Tuesday. Council will vote on the plan during the portion of the meeting that starts at 3:25 p.m.
