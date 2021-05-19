In the words of David Draiman, the screeching frontman of nu metal band Disturbed, “Can you feel that?”
The opening line to 2000’s “Down with the Sickness” prepares everyone for what’s to follow, which is one of the most recognizable, if not openly mocked, growls in rock. It’s cheesy, but fun to scream, “Oh, wah, ah, ah, ah!”
While Disturbed, thankfully, isn’t on any of this summer’s music festival bills, fans are doing their best Draiman impressions as Telluride’s beloved, and sorely missed, festivals are returning this year, though in slightly different formats due to changing COVID-19 public health orders.
The Ride Festival, which will take place across various indoor venues in Telluride July 2-11, announced its 2021 lineup Tuesday afternoon. The headliners include Rival Sons, playing both weekends, guitar god Warren Haynes (two nights) and The National’s Matt Berninger (two nights). Black Pistol Fire (two nights), Citizen Cope (three nights), Rose Hill Drive (four nights) and Big Something (four nights) are also coming to town. Other acts include Donavon Frankenreiter, Jesse Royal, Eric Gales, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Jerry Joseph, The Texas Gentlemen, Little Hurricane, Davy Knowles, Matthew Curry, The Cody Wright Trio, The Steepwater Band and Joint Point.
The Sheridan Opera House, Palm Theater, Transfer Warehouse, O’Bannon’s Irish Pub (formerly the Moon), Elks Lodge, Ride Lounge and Wood Ear Tavern will all host Ride shows. The festival schedule hasn’t been released yet, but tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. at ridefestical.com. Camping passes are available to purchase online as well.
Speaking of ticket sales, local passes for the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which takes place over two weekends June 11-13 and 17-20, went live Wednesday at Telluride Music Company, the only place San Miguel County residents can purchase them. Due to the pandemic, the festival is only offering “pod” passes for groups of 10 people this year.
The line of excited locals formed before Telluride Music opened at noon, store manager Warren Gilbreath explained, as he estimated at least 30 people were patiently waiting before doors.
“Everybody who was in line got all the tickets they wanted. In fact, we do still have a few remaining,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
The store has 50 pods per weekend. Prices are $3,000 for the first weekend and $4,000 for the second. Gilbreath said more first-weekend passes were sold initially.
“It seemed that there was a little bit more demand for the first weekend,” he explained.
The opening weekend lineup features Dierks Bentley, Sam Bush, Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck and Punch Brothers, among others. The second weekend welcomes Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter and Leftover Salmon, and more.
When asked if the tickets will sell out within the first day, Gilbreath wasn’t sure.
“It’s tough to tell. Telluride’s biggest problem may be organizing and communicating,” he said. “I can see them selling out (Wednesday), or I can see them taking a couple more days for everybody to figure out who their nine best friends are.”
The store is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday. Passes are available while supplies last, and must be purchased by credit or debit card only.
One thing is for certain, “It’s going to be a ton of fun,” Gilbreath said.
In other festival news, the Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission approved a Telluride Jazz Festival request from SBG Productions, which also produces Telluride Blues & Brews, during its virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.
While the jazz festival is scheduled for Aug. 13-15, additional use of Bear Creek Field was approved for Aug. 11, 12 and 16.
Courtney McClary, SBG’s director of operations, explained those dates will help with setup and breakdown of the festival, while also giving people more space to socially distance.
“Our goal with this is to create more open space to allow the crowd to spread out and have a naturally distanced area in the back of Bear Creek Field,” she said. “ … If you’ve been to Jazz it’s kind of a naturally social-distanced event anyway, so this will give the crowd the opportunity to do that even more.”
Commission member Teddy Errico asked if the festival would still need the expanded use if public health orders change over the next several months.
I think we would want to do it because it’s a goal to make sure the attendees are still comfortable,” McClary said. “We feel like there will be some pandemic fatigue coming to events and this gives them the option to have some more space overall.”
