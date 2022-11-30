The annual period to purchase, or renew, health insurance on the state’s exchange has returned, and buyers are stepping up.
“More Coloradans are enrolling in health insurance coverage than last year,” the state’s exchange announced Wednesday. “Since November 1, more than 57,500 people have used Connect for Health Colorado’s marketplace to enroll in a health insurance plan. That’s 7,000 enrollments ahead of the same time period last year. Approximately 78 percent of those who have enrolled so far are qualifying for financial help that reduces the costs of the plans.”
Locally, Tri-County Health Network’s insurance navigators have been helping to enroll new buyers.
“We’ve been especially busy with the OmniSalud portion of Open Enrollment,” said Amy Rowan, Tri-County’s director of care coordination. “Colorado is the first state in the U.S. to open enrollment to immigrants who are undocumented,” Rowan explained. Financial assistance is based on income, she added. “Monthly premiums can be $0, and deductibles can be very low.”
(“Information provided is not shared with any federal agency and cannot be used for immigration enforcement,” an OmniSalud flyer points out.)
Tri-County has three bilingual/bicultural navigators “and they have been just swamped” helping regional residents obtain coverage, according to Rowan (based in Telluride, Tri-County works in San Miguel, Montrose, Ouray and Delta Counties). “So far, 140 community members have enrolled in OmniSalud,” Rowan reported. Overall, “10,000 ‘slots’” for enrollees in OmniSalud have been allotted statewide, “and we’ve been informed that there are just 3,000 left. So there is some urgency for people to enroll if they’ve been on the fence,” she said. “They need to get their appointments made with us the sooner the better.”
Indeed, one deadline has already arrived: those who have insurance through the state’s exchange will be automatically re-enrolled in that same plan today (Dec. 1) for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
You can still change your auto-renewed plan, if you didn’t intend to renew it, or would like to learn a bit more about other plans before you do, but you must do so by Dec. 15.
Interestingly, though enrollment numbers have been up statewide, with the exception of OmniSalud enrollees, “our numbers have been low for regular Connect for Health insurance plans,” Rowan said. “We haven’t seen a huge influx of people enrolling or renewing plans. There has not been a lot of change in the Silver plans” — the most popular variety, which typically offer the greatest savings — “and we assume people may be figuring, ‘I like where I am.’ They should continue on. But if they’re receiving tax-credits or cost-share savings, and their income has changed, it’s important that we know about that as soon as possible. Your monthly premiun is based on your income. We had an appointment the other day where the person’s income went up,” and as a result, “their premium did go up about $100 a month. If they hadn’t told us, at the end of next year, they would have owed an extra $1200” in taxes.
“The really important piece of all this is the tax-credits: your income determines your premium costs,” Rowan emphasized. “Cost-share savings,” on the other hand, influence the most you may be required to pay out-of-pocket each year.
If it all sounds confusing, it is. This is why certified navigators — who earn no commissions assisting with enrollment — can be extremely helpful.
“We’ll have navigators at the Wilkinson Public Library next Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.,” Rowan said, and next Wednesday at Lone Cone Library in Norwood. “There’s a chance we can help you if you drop by,” she added, “but we might be too busy. We might have to book you.” Navigators are also available to assist enrollees online, or at TCH offices in downtown Telluride. “We’ll meet you where you are,” Rowan said.
To make an appointment for enrollment assistance, visit tinyurl.com/5f6vpt9s, email enrollment@tchnetwork.org or phone 970-708-7096.
