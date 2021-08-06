The COVID-19 pandemic revealed yet another silver lining — that of reducing crime in a year that otherwise strained the workload of the Telluride Marshal’s Department. Chief Marshal Josh Comte conveyed in the annual report to Telluride Town Council Tuesday that 2020’s pandemic-related lockdown served to squelch crime, particularly “crimes against persons,” which saw a five-year low.
“There were a lot of challenges with the town being locked down for, give or take, two-and-one-half months, and that really limited our proactive activity,” Comte said. “We saw a five-year low in crimes against persons with 10 total crimes and crimes against society with 97 and lows in arrests with 97.”
Comte also reported that though crimes against property ticked up from 85 to 87 over the previous year, that figure, too, statistically was low.
“Despite the slight increase it is still the second lowest year in this category since 2016,” he said.
The pandemic also served to decrease case reports in 2020. This year’s mid-year case reports have already nearly exceeded 2020’s.
“We did see a significant decrease in case reports, which was expected due to the public health restrictions,” he told council. “In 2019, we had a total of 409 case reports that we took, and a total of 306 and 2020. Just for comparison’s sake for 2021 we're already at 302 case reports taken for the year.”
What kept the department busy through last summer were the traffic issues brought on, in part, by the closure of the westbound lane of Colorado Avenue, Telluride’s main artery. While the closure allowed businesses to spill onto the public rights-of-way in a summer of masking mandates and limitations on indoor activities, traffic increased on Columbia and Pacific avenues, a consequence that drew complaints and demands for increased enforcement. Traffic offenses ballooned from 2019’s 450 to 2020’s 570.
“This is a significant jump in my mind … the summer of 2020 kept our department busy responding to traffic offenses and handling traffic stops,” Comte said. “Traffic enforcement continues to be an area of focus for our department. In 2021, year-to-date we've handled a total of 508 traffic offenses already with 162 citations issued.”
Enforcement and fielding calls related to public health orders was new territory for the department, one for which the department tracked those calls as a new category beginning in mid-April last year.
“That was a new thing for us,” he said. “Since April 15 through the end of the year, we had about 42 public health order crimes that we responded to. And that can run the gamut from responding to a complaint or a violation, as well as people calling in asking general questions as to what public health orders were here in town.”
Comte also highlighted his department’s increased community involvement that though up over previous years, is an area he’d like to continue improving. He listed participation in more charity events and fundraisers, including the Special Olympics torch run, the 24 miles in 24 hours run for mental health services, and a rained out kickball tournament that he’d like to reschedule.
In addition to community outreach, which included profiles of the department’s officers in advertising taken out in this paper, Comte saw to it that his officers hit the pavement.
“Another area of emphasis for us during 2020 was foot patrols, especially during the summer months of 2020,” he said. “We made an increased effort to be more visible on Colorado Avenue, and this has continued throughout the rest of 2020 into 2021, and continues to be an area of focus for our department.”
Council member Adrienne Christy noted that percentage-wise officers were working outside the office more than they were in the office.
“It looks like more than 50 percent of your time the marshals are out on the street responding to calls, doing foot patrol, doing traffic enforcement, they're out there, at least 50 percent of the time,” Christy observed.
A greatly increased call load, 911 calls — all of which must be responded to, no matter if it was a pocket dial or misdial — and an increase in citizen assists, among other policing activities, numerically attested to something Comte consistently repeated in public forums throughout 2020 — we’re busy.
Mayor pro tem Todd Brown asked if the department needed a bigger budget. Council will begin its annual budget talks this month.
“The numbers are impressive by themselves, but as we start into budget season, looking at the trends that you just told us about, and knowing that your requests are coming through the town manager, should we be thinking that we need more funds for the marshals department in 2022?” Brown asked. “I know you can always use more, but is it based on what you've got. Are you behind the eight-ball already? From your perspective how much more do we need? Double what we’ve got?”
Comte demurred on naming a figure, but noted that 2020’s busy-ness has not let up, as he was anticipating.
“We expected things to slow down a little bit and that absolutely hasn't been the case.” Comte replied. “It’s kind of kept the foot on the gas pedal as we've gone forward and the calls we're seeing are clearly increasing and some of them are become a little bit more complex and they're taking up a little bit more time of our deputies. But yeah, the generic answer is you know I'd be happy to have more people that we could deploy around town and help address some of these issues a little bit better.”
Comte’s efforts to ramp up community relations has paid off, said council member Jessie Rae Arguelles.
“I've already mentioned this to Josh, how many people have stopped me on the streets over the past maybe month and a half, and been very, very thankful for your responses by your officers and how they're handling everything, in general, the new demeanor with the community,” Arguelles said. “People I think for the first time in a long time are feeling like we have a law enforcement that is working on behalf of the community here and it's refreshing and you've done an amazing job, Josh. People are just singing your praises left and right, so thank you guys so much for everything you're doing.”
Council member Tom Watkinson also praised the department for its increased public visibility and encouraged Comte to continue directing foot patrols.
“Thank you to your whole crew for everything you guys do,” Watkinson said. “I appreciate your efforts on presence, and I’d like to have that to be a priority. The visual presence of you all, especially on Main Street, is very important, and I really like the on-foot. It just makes you guys very approachable and very noticeable, as well. Just making that effort to be out there and be visual and be seen is great. Please continue that.”
The complete report can be found at telluride-co.gov.
