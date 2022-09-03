Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway.
One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
The good news is that construction delays stop altogether over three-day weekends.
“With any CDOT project, all of our contractors are required to cease construction by noon on Friday of a holiday weekend,” spokesman Lisa Schwantes said. “They can’t resume work again until Tuesday morning.” It’s helpful to understand — as far as it goes. But the most hazardous part of navigating roads in this state is not construction, but the risks of unpredictable, dangerous weather in the mountains. At press time Friday afternoon, for example, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for eastern Utah and western Colorado calling for isolated storms, gusty outflow winds, “a few showers possible over the San Juans for the next several days.”
The forecast raised the possibility of thunderstorms — and certainly reduced visibility, and perhaps flash flooding — across hundreds miles of driving. There are other possibility for delays, as well. For example, the Seven Peaks Festival, traditionally held in Buena Vista, was relocated to the hamlet of Villa Grove by the world’s largest concert promoter, Live Nation, for this weekend. As many as 20,000 concertgoers are expected to swarm tiny Villa Grove, located just off U.S. 85, for the largest-ever event in Saguache County, which runs through Sunday.
“Villa Grove and the business owners here are thrilled,” local restaurant owner Jamie Williams told the Colorado Sun.
Drivers on their way through to someplace else, probably not so much.
“This is not the only special event taking place across our region this weekend,” Schwantes said. “In Pagosa Springs, there’s a folk festival taking place.” (And in Telluride, there’s a certain film festival.)
“Pack your patience on a holiday weekend,” Schwantes advised. “You’re bound to encounter fests and special events happening in our smaller communities, which want to take advantage of high visitation over these longer weekends.”
Experts recommend keeping emergency supplies — water, snacks, jackets, a blanket to wrap up in, and a flashlight — in your vehicle any time of year. “A lot of people think this message applies to winter weather only,” Schwantes said. “We want to make sure everyone understands it’s important to be prepared, and to know before you go. Rainy monsoon weather can affect the terrain that our highways go through, and a mudslide or a rockslide can happen many places.
“Make sure you take along supplies for kids and pets as well as for yourself,” Schwantes added. “Don’t forget coloring books and crayons, or comic books — things that don’t require power. Stuff that could save your life, or your sanity, in the event of a delay.”
The website CoTrips.org has the latest information on road conditions and delays throughout the state. An iPhone app entitled CDOT Colorado Road Conditions gets a rating of 4.6 (out of 5) and thumbs-up reviews from more than 4,000 users. A recent user called it “Absolutely great.” “Aggregate CDOT info in the palm of your hand,” with “real-time alerts for highways you actually drive,” this person wrote. “My go-to app for route planning on the Western Slope, where traffic conditions change minute to minute.”
