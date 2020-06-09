Telluride Town Council on Tuesday continued its efforts to assist local businesses by allowing them to spill onto the sidewalks adjacent to their storefronts. The new measure, passed unanimously, is specific to restaurants located off Colorado Avenue, where the way has previously been cleared there for similar activity, though on a broader scale.
The latest resolution, said Mayor DeLanie Young, is part of an ongoing effort by town officials to help boost business while complying with COVID-19 pandemic-related public health orders that, among other measures, require that social distancing be maintained and face coverings be used when inside public spaces and transportation.
“We’re doing what we can to do our best to help everybody have a better chance during this recovery,” Young said.
Side-street restaurants can take over the entire sidewalk immediately adjacent to their property. Pedestrians will move into lanes once occupied by parking areas and will be protected from vehicular traffic by barriers provided by the town. Restaurant owners must apply for a permit. An expedited permit approval process was included in the new resolution.
Restaurants on side streets will be responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, fencing and ADA access, if needed. Each business must ensure and maintain cleanliness of the area and be respectful of impacts that may affect neighboring property owners. Amplified music will not be allowed.
The town will provide demarcation and barriers for the relocated pedestrian walkways and appropriate signage regarding liquor consumption areas and walk ways.
In his memo to council, town attorney Kevin Geiger reminded the board of its June 2 discussion of a possible waiver of fees for dining licenses associated with the new arrangement, “given the limited duration of the encroachments for 2020 and the extraordinary conditions imposed on restaurants as a result of COVID-19.”
Council included a fee waiver for approved restaurants. The resolution will sunset Oct. 30.
Council also discussed at length how best to dovetail new state liquor licensing regulations with town’s recently created communal dining, retail and gathering areas on Colorado Avenue and elsewhere. Currently, those areas are not designated as liquor licensed areas. Geiger led council through the discussion, explaining the new state laws, which went into effect Friday. Some of those new regulations allow for liquor service within 1,000 feet of a licensed establishment (bars are still not included, as of press time Tuesday afternoon), and the ability for restaurants in proximity to one another whose patrons are sitting in the same communal dining area, to apply jointly for a license modification. Geiger said the state has promised a 24-hour turnaround time to process applications modifying a current liquor license and that they would work with local jurisdictions endeavoring to kick start economies slowed by the pandemic.
With pocket parks to consider (Spruce Street, Oak Street and Elks Park), council wrestled with whether to waive open container laws and how this new, potentially patch-worked, set of regulations could be reasonably enforced. Sgt. Rick Howell, representing the Telluride Marshal’s Department, expressed that department’s flexibility in dealing with any regulations council might approve.
“It’s going to be an education,” Howell said. “This is going to be a learning curve. Discretion will be required.”
As council dissected the complexities of new liquor licensing regulations council member Geneva Shaunette implored the board to keep it simple.
“Flexibility and simplicity is key,” she said.
Geiger also let council know that before the state’s legislative session concludes, it was possible that elected officials may make statutory law the current easing of restrictions that allows restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic beverages.
Council was decisive in giving staff direction to craft a resolution that would not permit bring-your-own beverages purchased at a liquor store into the communal dining areas.
Geiger will return to next Tuesday’s meeting with a new resolution.
In other council news, town manager Ross Herzog reported that 45 picnic tables that will be placed in the blocked off westbound lane of Colorado Avenue for use in the communal dining areas have been delivered. The tables were assembled in a matter of hours Saturday by a crew of volunteers comprised of town staff and elected officials.
Town Council will meet again June 16. For more information and council agendas and packet materials, go to telluride-co.gov.
