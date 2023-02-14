Municipal government representatives meeting Monday heard an update from Town of Telluride officials and others about the long-in-coming youth center. The new facility will be located in Telluride Town Park. Along with information about the physical space, its functions and location, area officials also heard an appeal for help in funding the $2.75 million project, given that its use encompasses young people beyond Telluride town limits.
Since 1984, area youth have appealed to municipal leaders for a place to call their own. There have been temporary facilities used through the years, but only now, 39 years later, have concrete plans for a dedicated building come to fruition. The project is currently out to bid and, according to Telluride Town Manager, Scott Robson, could break ground as early as this spring. What will be key to the momentum is raising $1 million in the near future. Telluride Town Council identified the youth hangout as a priority in its 2023 budgeting process and set aside funding for the project, but in so doing identified the immediate need for one-third of the overall cost to set it in motion.
“The project is not inexpensive, certainly, but given kind of the location and the amenities and the type of finishes we're looking to provide there, it is kind of where we're at this point,” Robson said. “And again, one-third funding from outside partners we think is about the right number and we're certainly looking to you as regional partners, whether it's counties, towns, but also stakeholders. We're looking for certainly any connections and support around some of the many grants that are out there. Although timelines are challenging on this project from a granting standpoint, we will be pursuing those.
“And I think this group's connection to private donors is going to be really important moving forward as well if we're going to hit that million-dollar mark into the first and second quarter of this year.”
Located south of the current warming hut in Town Park and just east of the newly-upgraded and expanded skate park, the facility will be provide space for not only supervised and programmed youth activities, but will continue to serve as a facility for festivals as well as incorporating the washstand area. The building will remain available for youths to use even during festivals. Settling on Town Park for its home made sense, Robson said.
“From a location standpoint, given that Town Park is home to this amazing new skate park, a lot of regional activities … basically every sports practice on the planet is located within Town Park, we really feel good about the location,” he said.
For decades now, various youth groups and student-initiated efforts have urged local leaders for a safe place for young people to congregate, be it to do homework, socialize or participate in organized activities. The latest group has graduated high school and are now in college, a testament to the slow grind of government wheels, dollars and political will. Recently, however, problems affecting local youth, including bullying, drug and alcohol use, suicidal ideation and other concerns, have been ratcheting up. Results of the recent Healthy Kids Colorado survey, in which 90 percent of area middle and high school students answered, strengthened advocacy from adults working with children. Ben Marshall, with Communities That Care, which works under the umbrella of Tri-County Health Network, was part of the presentation Monday. There are, he said, numerous areas of concern.
“We are well above the state average in bullying. We have an increase in suicidal ideation among both middle school and high school students,” Marshall said. “Students in the high school binge drink three times more than the state average. Same with marijuana use almost three times as many students are using marijuana than on average across the state, and we also see something very similar with tobacco usage … above the state average for both smoking and vaping related products. So these are really the things that we're targeting here with a communal space to gather, develop programming host events and provide an alternative to substance use in a safe, unhealthy substance-free space. We hope we can alleviate some of these stressors and provide alternative options for youth.”
Town parks and recreation department facilities manager, Ryan McGovern, explained the physical aspects of the youth hangout. The work is part of the overall Town Park master plan update and was identified as part of the scope of work that will take place in the one-to-five-year range. Given the growing popularity and use of Town Park facilities, that there be multi-purpose options incorporated going forward was a consistent point of feedback sought from park users and other stakeholders as part of the planning process.
“It was critical that improvements to Town Park be multi-use and balance between the competing uses so keeping the youth center open during special events, allowing infrastructure for special events, those types of things,” McGovern said. “The new youth hangout and warming house was included in the Town Park management plan to serve as a space for our youth public use and festival operations.”
The new structure is a two-story building with two rooms for the youth hangout upstairs and festival and public space on the ground floor.
“The first floor is to replace existing aging facilities with modern facilities built to current building and energy codes that meet the present-day community demand,” McGovern explained. “The entire second floor is dedicated to the youth hangout space and includes two separate rooms and an office so we can have diverse programming. It will also include a commercial dishwashing space for special events, a warming hunt for wintertime park operations so that's just a warm space for ice skaters and anyone to stay warm. We also use that same space in the summer during inclement weather.”
Telluride High School sophomore, Alexa Calvo, has been interning with Communities That Care. Calvo added her support for the new facility. She noted that, according to data, of the 897 students that could potentially be served, 51.95% live outside the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.
“Most kids from this school honestly come from out of town, and me being one of those,” Calvo noted. “I think it's important to have a space for kids to go after school that opens late because some parents get out of work super late. So I think it's very important because of that.”
Cheryl Miller, a current Telluride school district board of education member and a long-time advocate for youth, praised officials for making strides in what she said was a vision her father, the late philanthropist, Bill Carstens, sought to see to fruition.
“Personally, I want to thank you all for moving forward on this,” Miller said. “My dad convened a multi-member group from all the different government entities in the 1990s, trying to find a final location and get synergy going to create something. There had been different attempts to use private spaces, (such as) The Deli Downstairs and different places like that. It is great to see something that looks very viable and is going to move forward. So thank you, and for including the youth. I think that's going to be key.”
More information can be found at info@telluride-co.gov.
