It’s no secret that the past month has brought about a litany of hardships. We’re isolated from our friends and family members. We’re juggling the realities of working from home, often in spaces poorly suited for focus and productivity. We’re taking care of our out-of-school kids around the clock. We’re newly unemployed, with tourism-dependent jobs pulled out from under our feet a month early, with no real certainty on the horizon as to when we’ll be able to resume counting on a steady paycheck. With all of this and more, plus lack of access to many of our usual means of blowing off steam, the stress and uncertainty can feel overwhelming, and can lead to increased levels of anxiety, depression and emotional upheaval.
These can feel like dark times, but local organizations and health care providers, such as the Tri-County Health Network (TCHN), the Center for Mental Health (CMH), and the Telluride Medical Center (TMC), remain committed to shining a light in the darkness in the form of access to mental health care for all community members.
Paul Reich, behavioral health program manager at Tri-County, highlighted the availability of therapy from the comfort of one’s own home through the organization’s teletherapy program. Partnered with licensed therapists across the state including bilingual therapists, the program allows clients to connect with a therapist via video chat, and is free to students, teachers and school staff in participating schools, and free for six sessions to those over 50. Tri-county also has some funding available to assist those under 50 years of age.
The Center for Mental Health, Reich noted, is also accepting new patients, and the TMC and the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood each have behavioral health clinicians on staff and accept insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Furthermore, the CMH has COVID-19-specific resources available on their website, and provides a 24-hour hotline. Anyone experiencing stress, anxiety, or just needing someone to talk to can call 970-252-6220 free of charge.
“That’s a really great resource because sometimes you just need to talk to somebody,” said Reich of the hotline. “And if it turns out you need something more, they can set you up with their services.”
Lindsay Wright, a licensed marriage and family therapist and behavioral health specialist at the med center, has been providing practical “mental health moments” through the med center’s email list, and emphasized the behavioral health department’s availability to meet the community’s current needs or provide information.
“Many private practice therapists in the area have transitioned to teletherapy and are offering sliding scale payments, which is really great; it seems like our local mental health providers have all made an effort to make therapy accessible to our community,” Wright said. “Anyone who is interested to know more about our services is welcome to reach out, and we are happy to help people navigate this, since it can be a lot of information to sort through.”
Wright also noted that for those having a difficult moment or a rough day, there are a variety of techniques that can be used to redirect negative mental loops or racing thoughts. Sensory exercises can be effective at bringing one’s awareness back to the present moment, she said, such as exploring an object with all five senses.
“For example, if you had a tangerine, focusing on: what does it smell like? What does it taste like? Does it make a noise if you move it a certain way? What does it feel like texturally in your hand?” she said, also suggesting cognitive exercises such as running through breeds of dogs or all 50 states as a way to disrupt negative thought patterns and bring one back to the present moment and a sense of being okay.
“It can be also helpful to set aside a time to actually look at the things you're concerned about too,” she suggested. “You can, for example, say, ‘I'm going to give myself 10 minutes a day everyday at 4 p.m. for journaling or free writing everything I’m worried about.’ That can help contain those emotions, working with them rather than suppressing them.”
She also recommended apps as a way to develop positive mental habits.
“I frequently recommend Headspace, Calm, Unwinding Anxiety, Insight Timer and Simple Habit in order to help with developing coping skills,” Wright said. “It can be hard to independently develop coping skills, so for some people, having the structure of an app can really help to build consistency in their self-soothing practice.”
But for those craving a mood-boosting activity free of screen time, Wright recommends taking her sensory activity to the open air.
“One of my favorite exercises for mindful grounding is to go for a meditative walk,” she said. “First, noticing your body sensations during the physical act of walking, and then using all of your senses to take in the world around us … what can I see, hear, smell, touch, taste and feel with my body? I find this practice to be most useful when done outside, because of all of the varying benefits of being outside, including Vitamin D and exercise to boost mood.”
