Telluride Planning and Building Director Ron Quarles said there has been a little bit of an increase in building permits this year for remodels, additions and new construction, with a concentration of activity concerning some property owners.
“This year we have, currently, 149 active building permits. That compares with about 119 this time last year,” Quarles said during a Telluride Town Council meeting work session on Tuesday.
The largest construction project under review is the new $26.4 million Voodoo Lounge housing project at the corner of South Willow Street and East Pacific Avenue. The town expects continuous construction impacts and potential street closures through the summer. The Voodoo Lounge building will include 27 affordable housing units and ground floor commercial space of 33,000 square feet, Quarles said.
The area between Willow and Columbine streets and along Columbia Avenue has been busy with activity. Five more projects began in 2022, bringing the total to 14 active projects in that corridor, but with eight certificates of occupancy granted, some of the construction impacts will be reduced in 2023, Quarles explained. Construction also shifted with more activity nearer to the Willow Street area.
“Looking at Willow Street, south of Gregory, this area is going to be an interesting area this year,” Quarles said. “In 2021, we only had three projects along this stretch. We added a couple of permits near this area in 2022. However, in 2023, we have issued six permits in this general area. What’s of concern, I think, is the area of Willow and Gregory.”
He said the town has already received “some calls from property owners in the area regarding some of the activity that’s occurring.” An additional one or two projects could begin in the area.
“We’re going to have a concentration of construction projects at Willow and Gregory,” Quarles said. “Hopefully we can work with the contractors on parking issues and other issues that might impact the neighborhood.”
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young said there is concern about parking and vehicles in the construction area around Gregory Avenue.
“When I say it’s bad up there, for those of us who live in that area where Gregory is seeing all that traffic, there is definite concern with just access for even an emergency vehicle,” she said. Young called the area “deadlocked.”
“We have it on our radar,” Quarles said, to coordinate as best they can some solutions to the concerns regarding the traffic and parking.
Young commented on the impact of major remodeling and addition construction, and suggested a new category of classification might better help to show the scope of the impact.
“What’s the threshold to call something new construction?” she asked. “When the remodel and addition is larger than some of the new construction that's occurring, I wish there was a different category. Because the impacts sound like they’re not that bad when you say, ‘oh, look, it’s all remodels and additions,’ but when those additions are, including basement area, over 4,000 square feet in some cases, that’s so impactful.”
Quarles said they are deemed major remodels and additions and are determined in part by the amount of the valuation.
Another area with a concentration of construction is around Pacific Avenue, as well as in the area between Maple Street and Primrose Lane.
“West Pacific is also an area that is seeing a concentration,” Quarles said. Documents shared at Tuesday’s meeting show new construction and additions represent 15 percent of the construction permits this year in Telluride, or 25 active permits. The largest number of permits in Telluride, 59 percent, are being issued for remodels and repairs. Mostly, single–family homes and duplexes are listed in documents for construction permits.
For commercial building permits, the $6 million construction project for the Telluride Science and Innovation Center at the Old Depot building at 300 S. Townsend St. is primarily for interior renovations and upgrades.
A new $9.1 million mixed-use building in review is listed in documents as “The Fish Store - Birdie” at 121 W. Colorado Ave. Sotheby’s Realty website shows the 3,125-square-foot property was sold, as the Telluride Outside store, in 2022 for $4.4 million.
Quarles’s presentation to council also included a slideshow with maps and pictures of existing construction projects for single-family homes and duplexes.
