Imagine one morning you awaken in the moist, dense boreal forests of British Columbia. You stand and stretch. Your black, fur-tipped ears catch a rustle nearby. There is the sound of a shot, the smell of
a human, the prick of a dart on your skin.
Then…blackout.
When you come to, you are in the montane forests of Southwestern Colorado. The rich smell of Engelmann spruce floods your keen nose, exotic yet familiar. This landscape looks foreign and yet somewhere in your ancestral memory, the smell of spruce resides. Your kin was home here too.
And so began the new life of a Canada lynx reintroduced into the southernmost reaches of the southernmost state of its historical habitat range, the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. From 1999-2005, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reintroduced 204 lynx into the region. Though common throughout all of Colorado in the late 1800s, by the mid-1970s, the lynx was considered extirpated (which is to say, essentially extinct). At the very most, the animals were reduced in number to just a few individuals statewide. The reintroduction project was ambitious and experienced a steep learning curve. “We learned a lot in the first year. Nobody had done lynx reintroductions in the U.S. at that point. There was no recipe book that would guarantee the success of the program. So we had to adapt our protocols as we went along,” said Eric Odell, species conservation program manager for CPW.
For example, after witnessing a high death rate in the first wave of reintroduced individuals, the project changed its approach. Instead of releasing individuals soon after they arrived in aluminum crates from Canada, the project began holding them for a minimum of three weeks at a rehabilitation facility in the San Luis Valley so that each lynx could recover sufficiently from the stress of travel south before release. In 2010, though monitoring continues, the project was officially declared a success. Today, the lynx population in the San Juans is believed to be stable, and includes 150-250 individuals.
Even before the era of climate change, Southwest Colorado was warm for the Canada lynx, which is more commonly found in the boreal forests of North America. To survive in this region, lynx inhabit high elevation forests, mostly sticking to the cool shade found in bands of Engelmann Spruce and Subalpine Fir that dance along the edge of treeline. A common joke in Telluride in the winter season is someone admitting that they haven’t left the box canyon for 4 months, except for one or two rogue trips to Montrose to shop for groceries. Lynx, too, appear to hunker down in the winter. Evidence from tracking data reveals that an individual lynx will often remain in one small area during the winter months and gallivant further afield throughout the rest of the year.
When hunting snowshoe hare — which makes up 75 percent of its diet — lynx sometimes descend to stalk willowed areas, the hare’s preferred habitat. One recent winter, Kelly Crane, CPW district wildlife manager for Ouray, spied a lynx doing just that. While out snow tracking on Red Mountain Pass, as part of the animal’s ongoing monitoring, she came upon a group of Nordic skiers who alerted her that they had just seen a lynx. They pointed her in the right direction. “The snow conditions were good that day so his tracks were easy to see. I followed them and there he was, just sitting in some willows, hunting,” she said.
Imagine that dusk is falling. You are just waking, getting ready to hunt. Your outsized paws enable you to deftly navigate soft snow surfaces, facilitating silent movement. A snowshoe hare hops nearer and nearer. At last, you accelerate downhill, exploding after it. If you are lucky as well as skilled — as is the case for most predators, these chases usually end in failure — the hare will be a meal on this bitter cold, indigo night.
As the days lengthen, mating season begins for lynx. It lasts the entire month of March. The felines are solitary and territorial, but some overlap of home ranges occurs between males and females. The female is usually followed by a couple of interested males. Because each female is thought to mate with only one individual, competition between males can be fierce. Characteristically silent creatures, lynx transform when they are in rut, purring, hissing, and yowling. Males do not assist with child rearing; once mating is complete, the female carries on alone.
First she must find a den — or better yet, several. The most suitable are in downed trees, or dense live vegetation, in order to shelter the nursing female and her family from rain, cold, and other predators. Females typically select more than one den; the first serves as a natal den, where she will give birth. The rest are maternal dens, where she will shuttle her kittens, in order to keep predators at bay (coyotes, cougars and red foxes are all mortal threats). In order to spot potential danger early, lynx select dens with terraces, which serve as both resting places and lookouts.
The kittens’ eyes remain shut for a full two weeks after they are born. When they open, they are bright blue, darkening to brownish-hazel as the young cats mature. The young are ravenously hungry, and begin eating the meat the mother hunts for them at just four weeks. She will also continue to nurse them until they are five months old.
The kittens remain in the den until they are 10 months old. Each day, the mother travels outward and hunts, and then returns to her family to bed down for the night. When the next breeding season begins, the family disbands, and the cycle of life begins anew.
Since 2014, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s secondary monitoring phase of lynx has been in full swing. Unlike the original study, the current phase no longer collars individuals in order to track them. Instead, CPW employs non-invasive methods. “Using the data from the collared study, we use cameras and snow tracking in areas we think are good lynx habitat,” Eric Odell said. Before placing its remote cameras each fall, CPW decorates them with a variety of sensory lures. While CDs are relics for most humans, for lynx, the shiny discs are hot commodities. “Like house cats, they are very curious. We use a CD on a swivel, or employ feathers to get their attention. There’s also a scent lure that is pretty smelly to us. It’s skunky. Animals love it,” Odell said.
Activated by motion sensors, the cameras take photos for the entire winter. When spring arrives and CPW collects the cameras, biologists have thousands of photos to sort through. The vast majority will be of other animals, people, or even just a rustling leaf. A very few will depict the magical lynx, capturing a moment in the life of this elusive creature.
If you are very fortunate, you too may witness such a moment in the mountains this winter. If you spot a lynx, you can be part of the monitoring: report the sighting to CPW on its website using its Lynx Sighting Form. It’s important to keep your distance and be respectful, though there is no need to be afraid. “Unlike mountain lions, lynx don’t pose a threat to people at all,” Odell said. “Because bobcats and lynx are frequently mistaken for one another, it’s helpful if you can get a photo of the animal or its tracks. The more concrete evidence you can provide when reporting a sighting, the better. For somebody to see a lynx in the wild is considered a rare opportunity.”
If you don’t happen to glimpse one while you’re out in the high alpine, rest assured: a lynx is likely somewhere nearby. Just imagine.
This story appears in the winter edition of Shelter magazine, which is on stands now, along with TellurideStyle.
