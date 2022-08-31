On Aug. 19, the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) approved the nomination and boundaries of the proposed San Miguel County Dark Sky Reserve, which was submitted by Dr. Robert “Bob” Grossman, of Norwood. Due to its remote location, rugged terrain and sparse population, San Miguel County is one of the darkest counties in the U.S., as well as one of the darkest areas on Earth.
The IDA guidelines for a Dark Sky Reserve state that “an International Dark Sky Reserve (IDSR) is a public or private land of substantial size, of at least 700 square kilometers (about 173,000 acres), possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment, and that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment. The IDSR consists of two regions: a core area that meets the minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness; and a peripheral or buffer area that supports dark sky values in the core and receives similar benefits.”
IDA Dark Places Coordinator Ashley Wilson has given the go-ahead for the county to move forward on the application process, Grossman explained.
“The USFS Thunder Trails area meets the requirements of the core: it provides nighttime public access, there are 'dark' skies where the Milky Way is visible to the unaided eye, and the federal agency provides legal protection of the site,” she said. “Using the perimeter of San Miguel County as the periphery provides adequate protection around the core to ensure the protection of this resource for future generations. This is a clear proposal and meets the IDSR requirements. I'm happy to proceed with this plan.”
The core area is 97.88 square kilometers, and the periphery is 3,245.15 square kilometers for a total reserve area of 3,343.03 square kilometers.
Grossman said the work could not have been done without the strong support of San Miguel County commissioners Kris Holstrom, Hillary Cooper and Lance Waring. Holstrom has been involved with Grossman in direct negotiation with IDA, giving them crucial information about the county that created the preliminary approval.
Now the hard work begins to make the county reserve a reality.
While the nomination in this case is by a single citizen, Grossman, the application will take a greater group of citizens to provide the input necessary for completion, a Dark Sky Reserve Action Group. Given the strong support for a Dark Sky Reserve from San Miguel County officials, particularly Holstrom, the new action group will work closely with county officials.
With the dedicated group, Grossman feels the work can be accomplished in about one year. Other citizen groups in Colorado, particularly the San Juan Dark Sky Reserve group recently featured in the media, will provide friendly competition for the honor of the first reserve in Colorado. Currently, there are only two reserves in the U.S. and 20 worldwide.
Grossman co-managed Norwood’s Dark Sky Community application with fellow dark-sky advocate Creighton Wood. Its success made Norwood the first Dark Sky Community on the Western Slope and second in the state when it was officially designated in 2019.
“My visit to Norwood was the first time I witnessed a sky that is so dark clouds are black against the stars. … It was possible for me to easily view the Milky Way from within Norwood itself,” said David Elmore, astronomer emeritus of the National Solar Observatory and Longmont Astronomical Society board member.
The towns of Nucla and Naturita were jointly designated an International Dark Sky Community in 2021, thanks to the efforts of the West End Dark Sky Alliance.
“The news that Nucla and Naturita have joined the family of International Dark Sky Places is especially welcomed as we see western Colorado quickly becoming a national focal point for dark-skies awareness and conservation,” IDA Executive Director Ruskin Hartley said in a news release at the time. “We congratulate both towns for setting an example that we hope others will study and emulate.”
The Town of Ridgway also received the designation in 2020, followed by nearby area Top of the Pines in late 2021.
Grossman hopes that the current effort will at least make San Miguel County the first Dark Sky Reserve on the Western Slope.
“This is only the first step,” he said.
