Criminal justice, transportation and a special declaration for outgoing commissioner Hilary Cooper were among the agenda items for the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners meeting in Norwood on May 3.
Convening in the sheriff’s annex in Norwood, Cooper was honored with a day of recognition for her work in the county. Cooper’s last day as county commissioner was Monday
“And be it further resolved, the board of county commissioners hereby designates the day of May 3, 2023, as Hilary Cooper Day,” San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring read aloud from a proclamation presented at the meeting.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom moved to adopt the proclamation and expressed her gratitude for Cooper’s work.
“Thanks for years and years and years of work on behalf of all the citizens of the county. And far beyond that,” Holstrom said.
Waring seconded the motion, and Holstrom and Waring voted in favor as Cooper recused herself.
The three commissioners then embraced in a group hug. Cooper thanked the county and said she wasn’t prepared to say anything. She told the Daily Planet of her resignation from the county commission on April 14. She said plans to continue working on affordable housing projects as the director for a new department at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
JAIL AGREEMENT
General county business on the agenda that day included unanimous approval of a jail inmate agreement between San Miguel County and Dolores County and a letter of support for a transportation program for Mountain Village.
A two-year intergovernmental agreement grants collaborative work between San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and Dolores County Sheriff Don Wilson to allow Dolores County to pay San Miguel County to house inmates at the detention center at a daily rate of $75.
Dolores inmates transferred to San Miguel County will remain in legal custody of the Dolores County Sheriff’s Office.
The daily $75 inmate rate paid to San Miguel County will include housing, meals, uniforms, bedding and linens, use of the recreational and law library and recreational facilities, inmate on-site visitations and participation in San Miguel Jail work, training, and treatment programs, the agreement explained.
Additional costs that may be incurred in housing Dolores inmates will be reimbursable to San Miguel County. That can be for services like routine medical, mental health and dental care, and may include over-the-counter medication, prescriptions, sick calls and doctor’s visits that can be accommodated at the San Miguel Jail and emergency medical care.
Inmates will still be responsible for paying jail fees, with Dolores County billed for fees inmates are unable to pay. Dolores County will also pay for inmate transportation. The agreement explains Dolores County “has historically contracted with Montezuma County for the detention, safekeeping and confinement of persons and prisoners.”
SUPPORT FOR REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION
The board of commissioners approved a letter of support for the Town of Mountain Village and its application for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). TAP is part of the Active Transportation Infrastructure for Regional Connectivity project, the letter states.
The transportation project aims to connect residents and businesses in San Miguel County and Lawson Hill to Mountain Village and Telluride.
A trail connecting Lawson Hill’s park-and-ride and a new Highway 145 underpass will provide “a safe, accessible, and equitable connection between these areas while encouraging active transportation,” according to the commissioner’s letter.
The trails are to help contribute to the region’s Climate Action Plan and align with the goal to reduce emissions with pedestrian and bicycle transit options.
The letter states that Lawson Hill is a “mixed-use community planned for deed-restricted, affordable housing, open space, forestry, agricultural, and low intensity industrial uses.”
“We anticipate a positive impact on economic development and growth due to this project, as businesses in Lawson Hill and Mountain Village are projected to see an increase in the number of customers by creating a safe passage under Highway 145, the region’s busiest highway,” the commissioners wrote in the letter.
The county letter says the county intends to contribute $250,000 for work on the underpass.
