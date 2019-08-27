Telluride Blues & Brews headliner Phil Lesh canceled a trio of September festival appearances due to back surgery, according to a post on his Facebook Tuesday morning.
“This past weekend we learned that Phil needs to have a minor back surgery. Per his Doctor’s orders, he will need some time to rest and rehabilitate,” the post read. “Accordingly, and with deep regret, we must announce that Phil’s upcoming performances Outlaw Festival September 7th and 8th, Dirt Farmers Festival and Telluride Blues and Brews Festival must be cancelled. A full and complete recovery is expected. Phil looks forward to performing and doing what he loves most for everyone very soon.”
Festival organizers told the Daily Planet Tuesday that they’re working to replace the founding member of the Grateful Dead, who was scheduled to play with his Terrapin Family Band during the Sept. 13-15 festival.
This story will be updated and appear in print this week as more information becomes available.
