The San Miguel County Planning Commission (CPC) will put boots on the ground — literally — when they undertake a site walk of the proposed Society Turn development parcel Tuesday morning. Following the site walk, they will join the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for a joint work session to discuss aspects of the county’s newly passed, but challenged, impact mitigation fee schedule. The site walk is at 9 a.m., and the joint work session is at 10:30 a.m. Then on Thursday at 9 a.m., the CPC will tackle its review of the Society Turn development application.
The Society Turn Parcel, owned by Wyoming-based Genesee Properties Inc., comprises 19.7 acres just west of the Society Turn roundabout and north of the Lawson Hill subdivision. Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant is located there on land owned by the Town of Telluride.
At a July 2021 review, the BOCC unanimously approved the preliminary sketch plan for the Society Turn project proposal. The approval included 10 conditions that aim to, among other considerations, maximize employee housing, have the development include electric vehicle charging stations, provide for water catchment and other water preservation measures, and include an onsite renewable energy source to offset energy use there. The board also approved the creation of a new zone district, the Mixed Use Development (MXD) zone district, which could become part of the county’s Land Use Code.
As laid out in the county’s Land Use Code (LUC), the development application must go through a five-step review process that is shared by the BOCC and the CPC. Following the BOCC’s conditional approval, the CPC will review and make recommendations on the preliminary PUD and subdivision plan, a step that also includes CPC review and recommendation for a rezoning of the Society Turn Parcel into the mixed-use development zone and an additional review and recommendation on other land use matters, including scenic foreground review, 1041 environmental hazard review and reviews of floodplain hazards and wetland, and wetland buffer impacts. The next CPC review is not yet scheduled.
From there, the CPC recommendations will return to the county commissioners for that board to take action. The process will conclude with a final board action. The project application can be found at societyturn.info/ and is scheduled for review by the CPC on Thursday.
The developer, as represented by local attorney Tom Kennedy, has offered a number of public benefits, including a dedicated portion of the land for a new regional medical facility, as well as land dedicated to the Town of Telluride for the upcoming expansion of the wastewater treatment plant.
Following the site walk the CPC and BOCC will convene to discuss the impact mitigation fee schedule. The fee schedule is a tool that governments — notably local governments working to meet and pay for affordable housing needs — levy on new construction that exceeds a designated square footage, among other indicators. The money collected is earmarked for affordable housing, an issue that is a stated No. 1 priority not only for the county, but for the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.
Originally intended to revisit the specifics of the minimum floor area that qualifies for exemption from the fees, and “smoothing the curve where the mitigation rates transition,” Tuesday’s meeting will now focus on a broader intent by, “explaining the fee, its history and the methodology behind it. There will be an opportunity for the public to provide input. This way, we can address a lot of the questions the public has, and we won't be limited to discussing the proposed amendments,” county planning director Kaye Simonson said.
County officials said there has been push-back on the fee schedule with a number of appeals filed, including one from an Aldasoro homeowners group. The Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) has also publicly objected to the fees, and in December, sent county residents a flyer outlining its concerns and asking that the fees be repealed outright.
“The commissioners requested for the CPC to revisit certain aspects of the mitigation fees back in October,” Simonson said. “Because of the CPC schedule with the (East End) Master Plan, this was poised to occur at their meeting on Dec. 8. However, we received the request to reconsider the fee, along with an independent study, from Aldasoro HOA. Shortly thereafter, three appeals of the mitigation fee were filed. At that time, it was decided to put consideration of the amendment on hold while we reviewed the appeals and considered appropriate next steps.”
District 2 commissioner Lance Waring said he had heard from citizens on both sides of the issue, either through phone calls or emails. He said he was willing to “bat around new ideas and work toward the best plan possible.”
“I’m looking for constructive suggestions on what we can do,” Waring said.
To view the Affordable Housing Fee Methodology, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/198/Planning.
Meeting agendas can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Select Government, then Agendas from the drop down menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.