In one fell swoop, the fall 2022 sports season at Telluride High School concluded over the weekend.
Either partially or in full, two crews reached the postseason, with a third ending up a near-miss — making for, one can assume, a pretty successful campaign overall.
SHOWERED BY METEORS
One of the CHSAA Class 2A Boys’ Soccer State Tournament’s underdogs after being seeded 11th in the 16-team bracket, THS traveled Friday, Oct. 28, to Colorado Springs for first-round action against 6-seed Lotus School for Excellence and came up short in a shootout-style match, falling 6-4.
“They came out, scored three, and we scored one in the first half,” recalled head coach Ramon Rodriguez. “They then put two more in and we kind of buckled down a bit … put two more in ourselves. And then they got a last-minute goal to make it 6-4. It was a good game.”
Seniors Taylor Holmes and Kai Kusuno each scored once for the Miners, as did juniors Loudon Doemland and Alain Montano in the contest played at Thomas MacLaren School.
“It’s pretty respectable, with all those (playoff) teams being almost the same all over again,” Rodriguez said. “But playoffs is a whole new season! It takes me back to my football days when I was coaching in Arizona — getting videos, trying to scout teams and things like that. At this point, it’s just down to who really wants it.”
Meteor senior Jason Izaguirre scored three goals in the win, while junior Fredy Peraza matched his hat trick and was also credited with an assist, as was junior Biruk Astatike. Senior Fernando Alcantar-Barajas earned the win in net, as Aurora-based Lotus advanced to face — and then shock, by a 2-1 margin—the quadrant-hosting No. 3 Highlanders (14-3 overall).
LSFE (now 13-4) was to next face No. 2 Denver Bishop Machebeuf (16-1) in one semifinal Saturday. Still alive and now paired in the other semi are No. 1 Vail Mountain (12-4-1) and 5-seed Crested Butte (14-3).
Runner-up to CBCS in regular season 2A Intermountain play, Telluride (6-2 IML) finished 8-7 overall.
“Every year we kind of have something to work with, you know?” said Rodriguez. “And every year our seniors set the stage for the next group. It’s…hard to look in the future, but we definitely will have something next year—just like every year!”
“We hold these kids to a higher level—a good, high standard—every year and we’re excited.”
HARRIERS HIT HALLOWED GROUND RUNNING
Waiting the next day until after high noon, with an air temperature in the mid-60s Fahrenheit, the first of three Telluride runners competing in the CHSAA Cross-Country State Championships — also held in ‘Olympic City, USA’— at last heard the starter’s pistol beginning the Class 2A Boys’ race.
And after 5,000 meters of intense action, with spectators along the Norris-Penrose Event Center course virtually swarming entrants with shouts as they passed, sophomore Sean McKillop crossed the finish line inside NPEC’s main arena. Clocking 19 minutes, 7.8 seconds, McKillop ultimately placed 73rd out of 136 competitors.
By comparison, Fort Collins Heritage Christian Academy senior Jack Nauman recorded a winning 15:55.1, with Leadville Lake County senior Jace Peters the meet runner-up in 16:21.3.
In the 2A Girls’ race, which began roughly an hour later under similar conditions, Lady Miner freshman Austin Cooke completed the challenging task in 21:53.5 and finished a strong 27th out of 127. Less than a minute behind, freshman Lana Kenworthy clocked 22:45.8 and placed 48th overall, ending a season begun back on Aug. 8 with the first official practice.
“This is a year where I can truly say that every single member on this team has just put their heart into it, made that growth,” head coach Erin Murray had said in a previous interview. “It’s been so much fun to watch them; they’ve been more a ‘community’ as a team supporting each other, cheering each other on.”
Earning the girls’ individual State Championship, sophomore Nadhia Campos of Springs-based The Vanguard School finished in 18 minutes, 37.1 seconds. Hotchkiss-based North Fork sophomore Jessica Black, champ at the Region IV meet—at which THS vied—in Delta, secured second place in 19:08.3.
VOLLEYBALL LEFT OUT
Avenging an earlier five-game loss to Dolores with a five-game triumph Oct. 20 over the Lady Bears, and then wrapping up regular-season work a week later sweeping Norwood in three, Telluride Volleyball’s varsity improved to 11-12 overall, with all fingers tightly crossed in hopes of earning a low seed in the Class 2A State Tournament’s initial 36-team, 12-site regional phase.
But despite finishing a third-place 4-4 in 2A San Juan Basin League play, and 5-6 against the full 2A/1A SJBL, skipper Lorrie Mahoney’s Lady Miners — who went a clutch 5-2 (after routing NHS 25-8, 25-18, 25-9) during October — were ultimately denied a berth when the postseason bracket was revealed Halloween morning.
In the official CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index, calculated by averaging a team’s standing in the CHSAA RPI and MaxPreps rankings, THS had stood 46th as of 5 a.m. on the Oct. 31, despite having more wins than the four teams (Lyons, Sargent, Wray, Rocky Ford) immediately rated higher, and more than all lower-rated teams.
