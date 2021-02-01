JAN. 19
Seller: Vidal Sobrados and Susana Fernandez
Buyer: Andrew and Sarah Tyler
Property: 180 Alexander Overlook, Telluride
Price: $480,412.87
Seller: Bill Kight and Ashley Etling
Buyer: Town of Mountain Village
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D202 & S3, Mountain Village
Price: $301,652.07
Seller: Robert Lincoln
Buyer: Lost Dog Pizza LLC
Property: 110 East Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $2.625 million
Seller: Sandra Dubois IRA Equity Trust
Buyer: Scott and Elizabeth Miller
Property: 333 South Davis St. No. 322, Telluride
Price: $445,000
JAN. 20
Seller: Thomas and Deborah Lentsch
Buyer: Mitchell and Margaret Cline
Property: 12 Elkstone Place No. 8 Suite 101, Mountain Village
Price: $2.95 million
Seller: Gary and Lenora Lyter
Buyer: John and Sharon Goldsberry
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 205, Mountain Village
Price: $711,500
Seller: Dakota Place Condo LLC
Buyer: Four Bears Lodge LLC
Property: 133 Lost Creek Lane No. 12, Mountain Village
Price: $2.85 million
Seller: Jeri Hale
Buyer: Thomas and Marilyn Pitterle
Property: Thunder Road and Catspaw Way (vacant), Norwood
Price: $105,000
Seller: Lee and Amy Pressler
Buyer: Degenova Family Trust
Property: 210 Sunny Ridge Place No. 20, Mountain Village
Price: $2.25 million
JAN. 21
Seller: 148 Double Eagle LLC
Buyer: Bradley and Jill Brenner
Property: 148 Double Eagle Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $600,000
Seller: Dean and Brandi Melton
Buyer: Anthony Howl Trust
Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road No. 702, Mountain Village
Price: $925,000
JAN. 22
Seller: 212 North Oak LLC
Buyer: Columbia Telluride LLC
Property: 301 West San Juan Ave. No. 305-AB, Telluride
Price: $1 million
Seller: Saperstein Family Trust
Buyer: Hope Mountain Holdings LLC
Property: 68000 County Road 60M, Placerville
Price: $4 million
Seller: Kasdan Family Trust
Buyer: Boone Family Trust
Property: 175 Raspberry Patch Road, Telluride
Price: $6.22 million
JAN. 25
Seller: Joseph Vazquez Trust
Buyer: Robert Lincoln
Property: East Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $409,000
JAN. 26
Seller: Terry and Susan Tice
Buyer: Jim Morrison
Property: East Pandora Avenue (vacant), Telluride
Price: $850,000
Seller: Mark Shambaugh Trust
Buyer: Dog Star Trust
Property: 129 West San Juan Ave. No. 7, Telluride
Price: $669,000
Seller: Retreat at Mountain Village III LLC
Buyer: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC
Property: Lot 151R-2 and 151R-3 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $1.37 million
Seller: Rhonda Smith
Buyer: Harold Adler and Joanna Foote
Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant lot 123), Telluride
Price: $730,000
JAN. 28
Seller: Taylor Patricia Trust
Buyer: Francesco Moceri
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 111, Mountain Village
Price: $530,000
Seller: B Gentry Ventures Ltd
Buyer: 128 Victoria LLC
Property: 128 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.8 million
