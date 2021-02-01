JAN. 19

Seller: Vidal Sobrados and Susana Fernandez

Buyer: Andrew and Sarah Tyler

Property: 180 Alexander Overlook, Telluride

Price: $480,412.87

Seller: Bill Kight and Ashley Etling    

Buyer: Town of Mountain Village

Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D202 & S3, Mountain Village

Price: $301,652.07

Seller: Robert Lincoln

Buyer: Lost Dog Pizza LLC

Property: 110 East Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $2.625 million

Seller: Sandra Dubois IRA Equity Trust    

Buyer: Scott and Elizabeth Miller

Property: 333 South Davis St. No. 322, Telluride

Price: $445,000

JAN. 20

Seller: Thomas and Deborah Lentsch

Buyer: Mitchell and Margaret Cline

Property: 12 Elkstone Place No. 8 Suite 101, Mountain Village

Price: $2.95 million  

Seller: Gary and Lenora Lyter    

Buyer: John and Sharon Goldsberry  

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 205, Mountain Village

Price: $711,500

Seller: Dakota Place Condo LLC     

Buyer: Four Bears Lodge LLC

Property: 133 Lost Creek Lane No. 12, Mountain Village  

Price: $2.85 million  

Seller: Jeri Hale     

Buyer: Thomas and Marilyn Pitterle

Property: Thunder Road and Catspaw Way (vacant), Norwood

Price: $105,000

Seller: Lee and Amy Pressler      

Buyer: Degenova Family Trust  

Property: 210 Sunny Ridge Place No. 20, Mountain Village

Price: $2.25 million

JAN. 21

Seller: 148 Double Eagle LLC

Buyer: Bradley and Jill Brenner

Property: 148 Double Eagle Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $600,000

Seller: Dean and Brandi Melton

Buyer: Anthony Howl Trust

Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road No. 702, Mountain Village

Price: $925,000

JAN. 22

Seller: 212 North Oak LLC

Buyer: Columbia Telluride LLC   

Property: 301 West San Juan Ave. No. 305-AB, Telluride  

Price: $1 million  

Seller: Saperstein Family Trust

Buyer: Hope Mountain Holdings LLC

Property: 68000 County Road 60M, Placerville

Price: $4 million

Seller: Kasdan Family Trust

Buyer: Boone Family Trust

Property: 175 Raspberry Patch Road, Telluride

Price: $6.22 million  

JAN. 25

Seller: Joseph Vazquez Trust

Buyer: Robert Lincoln   

Property: East Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $409,000

JAN. 26

Seller: Terry and Susan Tice

Buyer: Jim Morrison  

Property: East Pandora Avenue (vacant), Telluride   

Price: $850,000

Seller: Mark Shambaugh Trust

Buyer: Dog Star Trust   

Property: 129 West San Juan Ave. No. 7, Telluride

Price: $669,000

Seller: Retreat at Mountain Village III LLC   

Buyer: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC

Property: Lot 151R-2 and 151R-3 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $1.37 million  

Seller: Rhonda Smith  

Buyer: Harold Adler and Joanna Foote

Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant lot 123), Telluride

Price: $730,000

JAN. 28

Seller: Taylor Patricia Trust

Buyer: Francesco Moceri

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 111, Mountain Village

Price: $530,000

Seller: B Gentry Ventures Ltd

Buyer: 128 Victoria LLC

Property: 128 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.8 million