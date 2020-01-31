Over the course of John Zamora’s decades-long career with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, he has investigated all manner major crimes, from embezzlements to homicides.
While on duty in Grand Junction on Sept. 8, 2017, he got a notification at around 1 p.m. that the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office was looking for assistance in the case of two deceased children.
Zamora and his team were in Norwood by 4 p.m. Later that evening, at the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Zamora began the long process of interrogating several adults who had been taken into custody on a farm near Norwood belonging to Frederick Alexander “Alec” Blair, where the remains of two dead girls had been found in a gray Toyota covered with a tarp.
Madani Ceus was among them. Late that night, starting at around 10 p.m., and then again the following morning, Zamora and another officer grilled Ceus for several hours about what she knew about the two dead girls.
Both Ceus, and the girls’ mother Nashika Bramble, were later charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of sisters Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8.
Ceus’s trial is currently underway at Gunnison District Court. On Friday, Jan. 31, Zamora was called as the final witness for the prosecution. Clean-shaven but for a thin mustache, and wearing a gray suit jacket and tie and a light blue shirt, Zamora folded his powerful frame into the witness chair.
After answering a few preliminary questions posed by Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan, Zamora handed a green thumb drive to Ryan that contained video clips of the interviews he had conducted with Ceus back in 2017. For the rest of the morning, the jury watched those videos, and learned Ceus’s own first-hand account of what happened to Hannah and Makayla.
Ceus appeared in the video as a heavy figure wearing a prison uniform. An officer was taking off her handcuffs.
“OK?” the Zamora in the video asked.
“Yeah fine,” the Ceus in the video replied.
“Want some water?”
“Yes,” she said wearily.
Zamora asked her name. Ceus spelled it out one letter at a time.
She told Zamora her date of birth. At that time, she was 37 years old. Next, she gave the names and birth dates of her two young daughters.
“If you can, just go from the start. What happened?” Zamora asked. “The main thing we are focused on is the two little girls that were dead in the car.”
The first version of the story that Ceus came up with was a lie. She told Zamora that Bramble and her two daughters were already living on Blair’s property in Norwood when Ceus, her husband Ashford “Nathania” Archer and their own two girls got picked up by Blair at a gas station in Grand Junction and brought them to his farm.
Bramble, or “Burgundy” as Ceus called her, “had a relationship with Alex,” she said.
When Zamora asked her what happened to Burgundy’s girls, Ceus said she was aware there were two girls on the property, but that she had never interacted with them, didn’t even know their names, and that Blair was the one that told her they had died.
Zamora sighed. “Let’s just start over,” he said. “Let’s pretend we are meeting each other for the first time.” He confronted Ceus with the facts that he had already gleaned from his previous interrogations that day. Ceus, her husband and kids had actually been traveling around the country with Bramble, her kids, and a few other people for the past three years, he told her.
“You were all on a spiritual journey and coming to Colorado, and that’s where you all met Alex,” he said. “Right now, you are not even close to what everyone else is saying. Please tell us the truth, whatever it may be, as hard as it is. Please tell us the truth. We are going to show from the start that you were lying. Please tell us honestly, this is what happened to these little girls…”
“I didn’t tell you everything because I’m scared,” Ceus said.
“I get it. This is hard. I don’t feel good about this at all,” Zamora said. “There’s two dead little girls and we are just trying to find out what happened to them. Can you please tell us?”
There was a long pause. A big sigh. More silence. More prompting from Zamora. Finally, over the next few hours, Ceus’s story came out bit by bit, although it was difficult to understand much of what she said, because of the sound quality of the video, and her heavy Caribbean accent.
“At the beginning it was all about purity. Karma. About love for one another,” she said. “I have learned about the girls. But I didn’t hurt them. I had nothing to do with what happened. Things got out of control.”
“So when did you know the girls were dead?” Zamora asked Ceus once, then again. “When did you know the girls were dead? A week ago? A month ago?” Eventually Ceus admitted she had known about their deaths since early August.
“Now, how did the girls die?” Zamora persisted. “I know you know how. How did the girls die? Be honest.”
“They were not eating and drinking,” Ceus finally said.
“How do you know that’s how they died?”
“It’s obvious. Not rocket science,” she said.
“Were you concerned they weren’t getting any food and water?”
“I just shut it out,” she said.
Later, Ceus described how Bramble came to the group one day and said, "The girls are dead."
“And then what happened?” Zamora prompted.
“Everyone panicked. Dead body. Frantic. Nervousness. Fear. Everything came up. Everybody got scared. That’s all.”
Zamora informed Ceus that the authorities were actively working to find “Burgundy,” who hadn’t turned herself in to authorities yet at that point in the investigation. “We want to catch her and get her side of the story,” he said. “Sooner or later she’ll get caught. Our work is just starting here.”
When the interrogation was complete, an officer came into the room, fastened a leather belt around Ceus’s waist, handcuffed her and led her out the door. Zamora came back for a second round the next day. At the end of it all, Ceus asked about her daughters.
“Social Services are good people,” Zamora told her. “They will make sure to take really good care of your little girls. I have not seen them, so I do not know exactly where they are.”
The prosecution rested its case on Friday morning. In a mid-trial motion, Ceus’s defense team asked Judge Yoder to acquit Ceus on the grounds of lack of sufficient evidence that she was guilty of killing the two girls. Yoder denied the motion. The defense began calling witnesses on Friday afternoon. The trial is expected to conclude next week.
