For live music fans hungry for dancing barefoot, dining on dumplings and hearing Sam Bush holler after a particularly long solo, “Too many notes,” the Telluride Bluegrass Festival will be the first to test the receding pandemic waters of what it is to host an outdoor summer music event. The Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission voted 4-1 to approve Bluegrass’s request to stage two, smaller weekends of music June 11-13 and June 17-20. Additionally, as part of the approval, festival officials have until April 15 to either go forward with the two “minor festivals” or stick with its historic solstice weekend event at a reduced capacity.
Though the board — Teddy Errico, J.J. Ossola, Jesse Pekkala, Megan Honea and Tom Thacher— had a few questions for town parks & rec director Stephanie Jaquet and festival promoter Craig Ferguson, they had few issues with the unique proposal. Like much else surrounding the pandemic, there are many unknowns, particularly if Ferguson elects, on April 15, to go forward with the already-approved June 17-20 dates. Capacity will be determined by state and local public health orders governing crowd sizes at that time. Ferguson was happy with the outcome of Wednesday’s decision.
“We are honored the parks & rec board is willing to work with us,” Ferguson said following the meeting. “The idea that we could have more nights of music than ever for June was unthinkable a month ago. The music world needs Telluride, and the board made us feel like Telluride needs Bluegrass.”
Under the classification of minor festival, capacity cannot exceed 3,000 people per day. The proposed seven days of music over the two, consecutive weekends will start later and end earlier than the traditional festival, which runs from mid-morning to midnight or later. Proposed hours would be either gates at 1 p.m. and music from 3-10:30 p.m. or gates at 3 p.m. and music from 5-10:30 p.m. With smaller crowds, the festival’s footprint will be much smaller, allowing for continued use of Warner Field, the skate park, the basketball courts and other areas normally absorbed by the usual four-day, 12,500-person event.
Following her presentation to the board, Jaquet reminded members of what fell under the scope of its review.
“So the things that you can talk about and use as you're making decisions … are venue availability, impacts to town park facilities, town park recreation department programs, parks & recreation department staff resources, the environment within town parks and neighborhoods surrounding town park, existing special events in town park, financial impacts to town park, past performance of the applicant, and crowd size,” she said.
Ferguson said that the scaled-down event would be like “old home week,” with a number of marquee acts committing for 2022.
“This is kind of a pretty attractive approach for us,” he told the board. “A lot of the big shot headliners have asked to please come in ’22 ‘because it’s kind of on our bucket list,’ so this would just be our core artists. We're looking forward to it. And we fully expect that this 2,500 capacity is going to be about as big as it gets.”
Whether the smaller festival means fewer tickets for local purchase remains to be determined, as Ferguson has numerous patrons who rolled their tickets over from the canceled 2020 event.
“I had a number of people reach out to me who were not available to come to this meeting today who wanted to know if there would be a larger amount of tickets set aside for the local community this year than there have been in previous years, given that we're in a pandemic,” asked commissioner Honea.
“We need to work through that,” Ferguson replied. “I think historically we've had up to 500 to 800 local tickets I know we plan to really have the locals be a big part of this. I'm not quite sure what number to reserve. We know that the locals and also lodging is going to need some special care. We're very well aware of the importance and the problem with the local tickets, and it's a little tricky in this circumstance.”
Telluride Town Council member Adrienne Christy asked Ferguson if there had been any consideration for ending the festival earlier, even in its minor festival configuration, a concern many restaurateurs have expressed in the past. Ferguson acknowledged the concern but said, given the shorter days proposed this year, the issue had not been contemplated.
“(The dinner hour is) kind of a prime time to come and listen to music really,” he said. “I know the restaurants are always a tough thing with Bluegrass … but I do think that the restaurants can hopefully — if this works out — there's a lot more time for people to eat the morning and brunch and so forth and I do know the problem we have with restaurants, but I don't think we're gonna solve it this year.”
Members of the board and the public expressed concerns about shortening or rescheduling adult softball or Little League games, but those concerns were not enough to trip up the festival’s application.
Of the board members able to vote, Errico, Thacher, Pekkala and Honea voted to approve, while Ossola cast the sole no vote. Jim Denny recused himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.