Imagine a private room in Telluride, fully furnished, right in town, next to the tranquilly flowing San Miguel River, for under $500 per month. The unicorn of the housing world in Telluride, you say? Not so, at the Telluride Boarding House, part of the affordable housing complex on the west end of town which was constructed under the auspices of the Telluride Housing Authority in 2018. The Boarding House, which offers private one- and two-person rooms and shared living spaces for local residents who work within the boundaries of the Telluride R-1 school district, is currently accepting applications for new tenants.
“It’s not your traditional style apartment complex in the fact that we’re not one, two or three bedroom apartments. We’re more of a college dormitory or a hostel you’d stay in abroad,” said Max Jenkins, on-site manager of The Boarding House. “We have quite large communal spaces for hanging out and cooking. It’s a different living style than a lot people are used to, sharing kitchens and sharing bathrooms. There’s a very communal aspect to it. It’s a really great place.”
The Boarding House, with a capacity for up to 46 tenants, provides one of the town's few opportunities for low rents and short-term leases, filling a critical need for affordable housing in the community for both the year-round and seasonal workforce. Leases begin with 3-month agreements, with extensions possible, and rents are $401 per person in a double room and $472 for a single room.
Corinne Cavender, behavioral health operations coordinator at Tri-County Health Network, began her life in Telluride as an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer and has now been living at the Boarding House for nearly a year.
“It’s a perfect way to get into Telluride, especially for young people or people who can’t really afford to live in Telluride,” Cavender said, “I definitely wouldn’t have been able to be an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer and not live here. So I think it’s kind of perfect to get acclimated to the community while you figure out your financial situation.”
The residents, Jenkins explained, are often people in their 20s working seasonal service jobs such as in restaurants or as lifties. Potential residents must meet certain requirements such as having worked at least 20 hours per week for the past three months within the school district boundaries or demonstrate secured future employment at an equal or greater amount. Applicants must also demonstrate lawful presence in the U.S., as required by state law for affordable housing developments owned by entities receiving federal funding, in this case the town of Telluride.
Though the communal living spaces give The Boarding House a “really great vibe,” according to Jenkins, the shared spaces added elements of concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re doing everything possible to keep it safe right now,” Jenkins said. “We’re doing our best to try and make sure everyone stays safe and healthy and comfortable here.”
Despite the complications added by the pandemic, Jenkins struck a positive note, and expressed appreciation for both the “really great crew” of current residents and the boardinghouse itself.
“I just love it,” he said. “We’re right down here on the river, we’re at the end of Black Bear Road so there’s not much traffic, and the architecture of this building is incredible. It’s a beautiful, tranquil, little place, and we’d like to provide housing for those in need of it and hope to do that.”
Cavender conveyed her enthusiasm as well, citing “being right in town and being able to walk everywhere” as a favorite perk, while noting that the shared bathrooms are “the only con, but are cleaned pristinely.”
“I would consider it kind of a mix between a hostel and a dorm, but nicer than any dorm I’ve ever been in and you still get more privacy than a hostel,” Cavender said. “There’s definitely a community feel, and a lot of people I think are new to Telluride when they move in there, so it’s a nice way to meet people.”
