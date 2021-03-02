Cross country skiing on the Valley Floor is a always a popular winter activity. Unfortunately, the lack of natural snowfall has made it difficult to open all the routes until this week, according to Town of Telluride Program Director Lance McDonald.
“We now have all the routes in,” he said during Monday’s virtual Open Space Commission meeting.
The Nordic routes look a little different this winter as the tailings remediation project dictated new loops, which may or may not be in place next winter. That’s up to the commissioner members. An update on the Valley Floor usage was originally scheduled for the commission’s February meeting, but members decided to delay it until March because not all of the terrain was open last month, as the weather hadn’t cooperated up until that point.
“It was looking very grim whether we would stay open that much longer, but that has changed. We’ve adjusted the routes based on the tailings remediation project, but we haven’t had an opportunity to see what other opportunities might be out there because of the new land configuration,” McDonald explained. “ … Going into next winter, we don’t have to do what we did this winter. We can change it up if things weren’t working.”
Even without consistent snowfall, the trails have been in great shape and users, whether they’re skiing or on a fat tire bike, are happy, by all accounts.
“I did use the north loop. That was nice to have that available for those of us who are in town and just looking for a quick loop, and I’m glad we had enough coverage,” commission chair Angela Dye said.
Commission member Robin Hope agreed, calling it “an amazing year for how little snow we’ve had.”
No major alterations or route changes were suggested Monday, but McDonald told everyone to continue to provide feedback.
For those of you who go out there a lot, please continue to go out there and let us know,” he said, adding, “We have good utilization. It’s a nice activity.”
In other Valley Floor news, the commission discussed upcoming projects, including creating a pathway for the West End Trail, which was also affected by the remediation project.
“As you may recall, much of the West End Trail is not there anymore because the berms that it was residing on have been removed and used for filling of channels and capping of tailings,” McDonald explained. “ … The plan is to have the commission to determine the best alignment by late June. I talked to the Southwest Conservation Corps, and we can have a crew in early July to construct this.”
If all goes according to plan, the trail would open when it usually does during the summer. The commission wants input from trail users on what layout may be best for the new trailway. The West End Trail project will be part of the June regular meeting, commissioner members decided, followed afterwards by some site walks. If necessary, the commission can schedule a special meeting for additional input and discussion.
“It’s going to be an open book, but there are some areas that are dictated such as the railroad grade as it goes around the tailings remediation area. That’s probably likely to stay,” McDonald said. “There’ll be about three-quarters of a mile of new single-track that we’ll want to lay out. We’ll want to meet with the bikers, walkers and runners and get their input in terms of where that trail should go. … It’ll be fun to hear where they think will be best.”
Another summer project will focus on Little Hawaii in Bear Creek. The popularity of the once local secret was the subject of much public scrutiny over the summer, as crowds became common in the off-the-beaten-path spot. Several trails lead to the area, and McDonald explained that’s not necessary.
“It would be really great to have direction as we look at the Little Hawaii situation, see on a map where the social trails are, walk the social trails, determine which ones we want to close off, and all options and alternatives are on the table in this situation, but certainly we shouldn't have six trails going to the same place,” he said. “Then there’s the whole social messaging part of it as well, but I think we should try to get in there as soon as we can.”
Commission member Jerry Greene quipped, “Indeed, we may consider closing off Little Hawaii and giving it a less-appealing name in the future.”
The next regular Open Space Commission meeting is scheduled for May 3.
