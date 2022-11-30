Bill Masters is Colorado’s longest-serving county sheriff, an accomplishment he doesn’t mind noting. Installed by appointment in 1980, he has since been re-elected every four years, rarely opposed, though sometimes easily thwarting opponents. By all accounts, that can be taken as resounding job approval by San Miguel County’s electorate. But just how good a job is his department doing? In a Wednesday morning work session, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard a presentation of a report generated following a department overview conducted by Alan C. Youngs, a police practice consultant.
It was Masters himself who reached out to The Youngs Group. He sought an outside review conducted by someone familiar with policing policy. Youngs retired from police work after 33 years and is now an attorney and consultant.
“He (Youngs) was assessing some agencies that had had leaders in there for a long time and maybe they hadn’t stayed up to date on certain things, and maybe their institutions had gotten into some bad habits,” Masters explained to the board. “I wanted to make sure we weren’t one of those … especially when you have someone like myself who thinks they know everything and doesn’t need to stay up on the latest and greatest ideas, maybe.”
Youngs reviewed over 1,500 pages of documents submitted by the sheriff’s office and conducted on-site visits to interview and communicate with the sheriff, members of the sheriff’s department, county manager Mike Bordogna, the District Attorney’s office, local judges, county staff and department heads, and officials from other local police, fire and emergency medical services, as well as other community stakeholders. The visits took place Jan. 20, May 23 and July 25, 2021. The goal, Youngs said, is to improve the department.
“This report is about things that I feel we can do to make the San Miguel Sheriff's Office better,” he said. “And that's what we all want.”
The result was a 246-page report full of recommendations that can be taken into account in any future budgetary, policy and practice changes. Younger touched on a few areas in his presentation, including vacancies, training, core values, employee retention and communications.
One area for improvement Youngs saw was the current situation in which dispatchers also serve as corrections personnel. The dual role, the report read, “leaves room for errors on both sides and does not award staff the opportunity to develop an expertise in one specific job type. These jobs are distinctly different and require different levels of attention at different times to ensure accuracy to the application of policy, protocols, and laws.”
Youngs recommended enhanced training opportunities for jail staff, among other suggestions.
“One of the recommendations that I suggested was that everybody that works in that jail setting, attend the Institute for the Prevention of In Custody Deaths. They can be certified online. All they have to do is read the materials, and then take the test,” Youngs said. “And that's to me really important that they all understand clearly what kinds of things can happen in a jail setting. And that particular certification is very valuable. If in fact something, God forbid, happens then when we go to court, we will have that kind of evidence, there was training, there was a protocol in place.”
Youngs placed value in the department considering hiring more civilians, people who could follow up with crime victims, aid in investigations and other tasks that would otherwise take patrol officers off the streets. He also recognized that the department often has vacancies on staff, leading to stress on the remaining workforce.
The report recommended filling the two vacant patrol and communication positions, adding two additional patrol deputies, considering adding two dispatchers — and possibly making dispatch civilian-only — considering adding a civilian position that could be cross-trained to assist the patrol division, and communications when necessary.
“This would be ‘a floating role’ that can assist in such things as fill-in dispatching as well as recontacting victims, crime scene investigation, records, traffic, accident report taking, etc.,” the report read. “This would address the staffing/coverage issues that arise due to vacations, holidays, sick or leave days, days off, and other unexpected absences. This will also hopefully resolve the issue whereby sergeants, on many occasions, are forced to fill in for employees who are on leave, as was the case during the recent holidays.”
He also suggested a citizen survey could go far in keeping the department in better touch with county residents and keep it flexible and responsive to the changing needs of the populace.
“I'm suggesting that at some point in time San Miguel County institute a citizen survey,” Youngs said. “I think one of the things that's good is to ask folks, what's working and what's not. … What are the strengths of the sheriff’s office, what are the weaknesses of the sheriff's office? How can the sheriff's office do a better job? You all can design a citizen survey to determine, in regards to the sheriff's office for the whole county … are you seeing results? Is it working? Is it not working? What can we do to make it better?”
Masters said that while learning of the department’s shortcomings was eye-opening, he appreciated the thoroughness of the report.
“Al has done a good job at identifying some things,” Masters said. “Some of them can work with a lot more money. I know we all have limitations on that and maybe it can't work for us because it's going to cost a lot of money. And we certainly will look at all of them and see what we can do to make it better and hopefully it'll be a guide for us going forward. It’s something that we should probably revisit every five years or something and come back in and look at it again and make sure that we're moving forward and we're staying on top of things, whoever is the leadership in the sheriff's office.”
Commissioner Lance Waring encouraged Masters to use the recommendations as a working document to revisit often.
“It would be great if this document was not put on a shelf but was visited by you and your team and then checked in with Mike (Bordogna) and eventually we all sat down again, and you give us the low hanging fruit that you've already taken off the list,” Waring said. “You give us the ones that are top priority, and what the funds will be to get those done. And then you give us the wish list that we use as strategic planning for the future. And that kind of detail in a conversation when you're ready is going to be really helpful to have us understand where you want to go, where you want to lead your organization, and how you want to leave it when the time is right.”
