SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 11
HOT, HOT, HOT: A vehicle traveling with its hazard lights activated had overheated. A deputy escorted it safely to a gas station.
SHOTS: Not the tiny cocktail variety. A Sawpit resident reported hearing 8-10 pistol shots from a vehicle traveling from east to west at about 10 p.m. Jan. 8. No injuries of property damage. The case is under investigation.
OPEN RANGE: Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a vehicle versus bovine collision on Highway 141.
JAN. 12
NEIGHBORLY: A Lawson Hill business owner reported the theft of some packages that had been delivered, but a neighbor had taken them inside for safekeeping.
JAN. 13
HIGHWAY BULLY: A motorist was called in for aggressive driving. A deputy caught up with the driver and schooled him/her on roadway manners.
JAN. 14
DUI: A driver was contacted for a moving violation and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
JAN. 15
ONE THING LEADS TO MANY OTHERS: A motorist apprehended for a traffic offence was ticketed for numerous other transgressions.
TAKE A LOOK AT MY LIFE: An old man thought to be having issues behind the wheel was perfectly fine. He was a lot like you.
JAN. 16
NOT SO FAST: Or a summons for speeding will be your reward as one lead-footed motorist learned.
FREEZE-THAW: A falling rock struck a moving vehicle.
THE HURRIER YOU GO, THE BEHINDER YOU GET: ‘Cause you got pulled over and issued a speeding ticket.
YOU GET A TICKET! YOU GET A TICKET!: Another speeder on this day was issued tickets.
JAN. 17
RUSH: Sick band, no argument. But to rush is not good if it’s you, behind the wheel, exceeding the speed limit.
CHUCK YEAGER, YOU’RE NOT: So don’t try to break the sound barrier on county roads. You’ll be ticketed, like yet another motorist on this day.
SHOTS FIRED: Deputies received a cold call of shots fired in the Ski Dallas area. A structure had been hit. Investigation ongoing.
JAN. 18
SHOTS FIRED: All was well in Ellerdsville as it was an individual discharging a firearm on private property.
NOT BELTANE YET: An individual was contacted for having a bonfire.
REVOKED: Means you can’t legally drive and if you do and get caught, you’ll get a summons.
JAN. 20
DUID: A Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic violations.
JAN. 21
DOGFIGHT: Not the aerial kind … no injuries requiring a vet following a canine dust-up in the East End.
ID THEFT: A deputy received a report of an ID theft through a false unemployment claim. Report was filed and victim was instructed to contact Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
JAN. 23
HIGHWAY STARS: Deputies contacted and issued summonses to motorist speeding and/or driving recklessly
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 14
PRO NIGHT: Why wait until Friday when there’s Thursday? Complaints issuing from two separate residences were addressed. Each party complied with requests to tone it down.
CLUB DECIBELS: A club in town has become notorious for its ability to draw complaints about excessive volume. And so it was on this night.
JAN. 15
UNWELCOME: An unwanted person left the premises before officers arrived.
JAN. 17
PO-PO TO THE P.O.: Officers responded to a false alarm at the post office.
DRIVE BYE-BYE CAMPING: A car camper was advised to move along.
HEARING THINGS: Upon responding to a noise complaint at Club Decibels, officers found nothing – no lights, no sound, no bleeding eardrums.
JAN. 19
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted Mountain Village PD with a domestic violence arrest.
JAN. 20
MAY WE RECOMMEND A COOKING CLASS: Burnt food caused a false alarm.
JAN. 21
DRIVING UP SHARES IN THE HEARING AID MARKET: Club Decibels drew the ire of those lacking appreciation for loud music.
JAN. 22
MASKHOLE: Officers responded to a public health order complaint about an individual not wearing a mask.
A FRIEND, INDEED: A sober person collected two inebriated people from the Gondola and drove them home.
THWARTED THEFT: An attempted break-in resulted in damage to a vehicle’s window and door.
JAN. 23
THREATENING: An individual was contacted for threatening behavior and encouraged to move along.
BUMMER: One who bums money from passersby. This particular bummer drew complaints from potential bummees who also reported the bummer’s state of apparent intoxication.
JAN. 24
PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER VIOLATION: Officers responded to a complaint about a local restaurant serving over capacity.
NOT THIS TIME: A noise complaint about Club Decibels proved unfounded as music was occurring during normal business hours.
HEALTH ORDER-MOTIVATED LAP: Officers did a thorough check of bars and restaurants to ensure compliance with public health orders regarding capacity restrictions. No violations were discovered.
JAN. 25
OH, THE HUMANITY: Burnt bacon caused a false alarm and copious tears.
JAN. 26
ARREST: An individual was arrested for domestic violence.
