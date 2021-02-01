SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JAN. 11

HOT, HOT, HOT: A vehicle traveling with its hazard lights activated had overheated. A deputy escorted it safely to a gas station.

SHOTS: Not the tiny cocktail variety. A Sawpit resident reported hearing 8-10 pistol shots from a vehicle traveling from east to west at about 10 p.m. Jan. 8. No injuries of property damage. The case is under investigation.

OPEN RANGE: Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a vehicle versus bovine collision on Highway 141.

JAN. 12

NEIGHBORLY: A Lawson Hill business owner reported the theft of some packages that had been delivered, but a neighbor had taken them inside for safekeeping.

JAN. 13

HIGHWAY BULLY: A motorist was called in for aggressive driving. A deputy caught up with the driver and schooled him/her on roadway manners.

JAN. 14

DUI: A driver was contacted for a moving violation and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

JAN. 15

ONE THING LEADS TO MANY OTHERS: A motorist apprehended for a traffic offence was ticketed for numerous other transgressions.

TAKE A LOOK AT MY LIFE: An old man thought to be having issues behind the wheel was perfectly fine. He was a lot like you.

JAN. 16

NOT SO FAST: Or a summons for speeding will be your reward as one lead-footed motorist learned.

FREEZE-THAW: A falling rock struck a moving vehicle.

THE HURRIER YOU GO, THE BEHINDER YOU GET: ‘Cause you got pulled over and issued a speeding ticket.

YOU GET A TICKET! YOU GET A TICKET!: Another speeder on this day was issued tickets.

JAN. 17

RUSH: Sick band, no argument. But to rush is not good if it’s you, behind the wheel, exceeding the speed limit.

CHUCK YEAGER, YOU’RE NOT: So don’t try to break the sound barrier on county roads. You’ll be ticketed, like yet another motorist on this day.

SHOTS FIRED: Deputies received a cold call of shots fired in the Ski Dallas area. A structure had been hit. Investigation ongoing.

JAN. 18

SHOTS FIRED: All was well in Ellerdsville as it was an individual discharging a firearm on private property.

NOT BELTANE YET: An individual was contacted for having a bonfire.

REVOKED: Means you can’t legally drive and if you do and get caught, you’ll get a summons.

JAN. 20

DUID: A Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic violations.

JAN. 21

DOGFIGHT: Not the aerial kind … no injuries requiring a vet following a canine dust-up in the East End.

ID THEFT:  A deputy received a report of an ID theft through a false unemployment claim. Report was filed and victim was instructed to contact Colorado Bureau of Investigation. 

JAN. 23

HIGHWAY STARS: Deputies contacted and issued summonses to motorist speeding and/or driving recklessly  

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

JAN. 14

PRO NIGHT: Why wait until Friday when there’s Thursday? Complaints issuing from two separate residences were addressed. Each party complied with requests to tone it down.

CLUB DECIBELS: A club in town has become notorious for its ability to draw complaints about excessive volume. And so it was on this night.

JAN. 15

UNWELCOME: An unwanted person left the premises before officers arrived.

JAN. 17

PO-PO TO THE P.O.: Officers responded to a false alarm at the post office.

DRIVE BYE-BYE CAMPING: A car camper was advised to move along.

HEARING THINGS: Upon responding to a noise complaint at Club Decibels, officers found nothing – no lights, no sound, no bleeding eardrums.

 JAN. 19

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted Mountain Village PD with a domestic violence arrest.

JAN. 20

MAY WE RECOMMEND A COOKING CLASS: Burnt food caused a false alarm.

 JAN. 21

DRIVING UP SHARES IN THE HEARING AID MARKET: Club Decibels drew the ire of those lacking appreciation for loud music.

JAN. 22

MASKHOLE: Officers responded to a public health order complaint about an individual not wearing a mask.

A FRIEND, INDEED: A sober person collected two inebriated people from the Gondola and drove them home.

THWARTED THEFT: An attempted break-in resulted in damage to a vehicle’s window and door.

JAN. 23

THREATENING: An individual was contacted for threatening behavior and encouraged to move along.

BUMMER: One who bums money from passersby. This particular bummer drew complaints from potential bummees who also reported the bummer’s state of apparent intoxication.

JAN. 24

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER VIOLATION: Officers responded to a complaint about a local restaurant serving over capacity.

NOT THIS TIME: A noise complaint about Club Decibels proved unfounded as music was occurring during normal business hours.

HEALTH ORDER-MOTIVATED LAP: Officers did a thorough check of bars and restaurants to ensure compliance with public health orders regarding capacity restrictions. No violations were discovered.

JAN. 25

OH, THE HUMANITY: Burnt bacon caused a false alarm and copious tears.

JAN. 26

ARREST: An individual was arrested for domestic violence.