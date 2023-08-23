School may not have been in session when Telluride High School’s boys’ soccer team played its first match of the 2023 season Saturday morning, Aug. 19, all the way up in Crested Butte (though the 2A Intermountain League nemesis Titans weren’t the opponent).
But with more than 20 athletes already vying in practice for roster spots and field time, head coach Ramon Rodriguez indicated he’s already seeing the sort of enthusiasm necessary to build upon last fall’s State Tournament-qualifying effort.
He was still working with a list of new and returning players on the afternoon of Aug. 16, while his Miners began stretching prior to a practice pushed indoors by most inclement weather.
“But we have quite a bit, 24 or 25; that’s still good numbers,” he said. “We have six seniors returning and, to be honest, this is one of the most impressive senior classes I’ve seen — even though I’ve had them for the last three years, these guys are out of the woodwork as far as growing, confidence and seriousness.”
Telluride High School (THS) opponents include teams in Basalt and Aspen.
Undoubtedly eager to atone for a 6-4 loss to Aurora–based Lotus School for Excellence in the opening Round-of-16, Telluride (8-7 overall in 2022, 6-2 IML) was to get underway on neutral ground against Basalt. Defeated 2-1 by THS in an early-season match last fall, the Longhorns (6-8-1 overall) ultimately managed to get into the larger Class 3A State Tournament as the No. 21 seed, but promptly lost in the opening Round-of-32 to No. 12 Colorado Springs James Irwin.
“Telluride, Basalt, Aspen, Crested Butte — Aspen was trying to get those four teams together, to get some games in, see new talent and stuff like that,” explained Rodriguez. “And Aspen was going to host, but then they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to go play in another thing somewhere else.’ So Crested Butte picked it up and Basalt stayed in it, so…it’s us, Basalt and Crested Butte and someone else. Crested Butte…we won’t play them, but we’ll see Basalt for sure.”
Results were unavailable at press time.
With plenty of firepower available across the field for whatever formations Rodriguez and assistants Jack Tarr and Kelly Schuler choose to use this season, the skipper chose not to specifically single out any individuals as designated star players. He mentioned a couple of the seniors on the team whose work and intensity will be indispensable.
One was Loudon Doemland, who scored three goals in 2022 and, along with classmate Baen Tougher (four goals) and others, will be part of replacing the 22 goals (out of THS’ 48) totaled by since-graduated seniors Kai Kusuno and Taylor Holmes.
“And Alain Montano…a strong player last year as far as a center defender,” Rodriguez said, not forgetting Montano found the back of enemies’ nets five times last fall. “He’s…really taking things upon himself and he’s one (teammates) really look up to. He’s a strong player and his attitude right now is awesome.”
He hopes to see them continue to build teamwork on and off the field.
“It’s really nice to see a good senior class push each other, and push the underclassmen like, ‘Let’s go, guys! This is our year; we want to do it!’” he said. “It’s definitely been a positive for this group — and for me as a coach, getting to see that and not having to do much as far as pushing them; they’re doing it themselves.”
Last season’s primary goalkeeper, now-senior Jay Ellison, unfortunately looks not to be in the fold for 2023. Rodriguez, though, wasn’t at all surprised considering the reason.
“After lacrosse’s big run last year and him doing well, he kind of wanted to commit to lacrosse this year,” he said. “But we’ll figure it out; someone will jump in and do a great job. One of the seniors right now, Joe Galbo, had some time on the field last year for us.”
Despite sustaining an injury, he’s doing a great job at practices, Rodriguez said.
“It’ll be interesting because he’s learning the little things, the skills of being a goalie and trying to get that mindset of ‘I’ve got to get the ball. If I’ve got the opportunity, I’ve got to go get it.’ I’m not too worried, though; we’re going to have a strong defense in front of him.”
After battling BHS, Telluride will then head north and east to Lakewood for the Aug. 25-26 Denver Christian Thunder Rumble, where THS will first face Thomas MacLaren School (14-3 overall in ’22, defeated 2-1 by LSFE in the 2A State Tournament’s quarterfinals) out of Colorado Springs on Friday at 5 p.m. An unbeaten 5-0 in 2A Black Forest action last fall, the Highlanders’ hopes of a State Championship were crushed in the quarterfinals by LSFE, which prevailed 2-1 and left Thomas MacLaren standing an unlucky 14-3 overall.
DCHS (13-4) will face fellow 2A State quarterfinalist Loveland Classical (14-3) in the 7 p.m. fixture, to finish determining the high-profile event’s Day 2 pairings.
Doubling as their Intermountain opener, THS’ first home game is presently set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when Caprock Academy (4-10-1, 1-7-0 IML in ’22) departs Grand Junction to meet the Miners upon Judy Long Memorial Field.
“It’s a great group,” Rodriguez said of his team as a whole. “They’re all on the same page, wanting more out of this year, and the hunger to want it is awesome.”
