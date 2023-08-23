Seen in action last season at Judy Long Memorial Field, Telluride now-senior Alain Montano (14) puts a free kick back into play out of the Miners’ defensive end. Montano is one of a half-dozen seniors back for the imminent 2023 season. THS’ season begins with matches on the road before the team’s first home game kicks off on Sept. 6. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)