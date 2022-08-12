San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is up this summer, compared to 2021, according to SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano.
“Overall, I ridership is up. It’s up pretty significantly between 2021 and 2022, especially the Lawson (route),” she said during Thursday afternoon’s virtual meeting.
Adding services to the Norwood and Lawson Hill routes recently have most likely helped, Distefano explained during her operations report.
“The new Norwood route is actually doing pretty well. Based on the feedback and calls I’ve gotten, I expected that to be doing a little bit better. I’m hoping it’ll pick up,” she said. “The route that comes from the Norwood fairgrounds at 11 a.m. has been doing pretty well. We’ve been getting a steady stream of ridership from that. The 9:45 a.m. from Telluride to Norwood is not getting much ridership. But that’s the dead head. It’s the way we our bus back to Norwood. The numbers look encouraging. … It’ll be interesting to see the difference between June, when we first got it going, and July. I haven’t quite put those numbers together.”
The newer late-night route, which leaves Telluride at 11:30 p.m., accommodates service industry workers who live in Norwood, but work in Telluride. Ridership has been steady, Distefano said, but it could be better.
“Hopefully we’ll see some better results for that late night,” she added.
Similarly, the summer Lawson Hill routes have been popular among riders of all ages.
“We added a couple new routes to Lawson hill, as you know. The 10:10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. is doing really, really well. I would expect that to change once school starts. I think a lot of that ridership has come from kids who sleep in late and get up and want to do something in town. That’s been a great addition this summer to our Norwood route,” Distefano said. “We’re also seeing some pretty good numbers in the later evening route, the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. loop. It was definitely worthwhile to add that.”
SMART has also been providing service to Ilium’s Two Rivers neighborhood via the Down Valley routes, as officials and riders expressed a need in the area. The ridership has remained steady throughout the summer months.
“The Down Valley routes, a while back we included the Two Rivers. This is the first time we’ve really taken a close look at what kind of ridership that’s producing. It’s not huge, but I think it’s steady,” Distefano said.
Given the recent news of Mountain Village’s purchase agreement on 50 acres in Ilium for a potential future affordable-housing project, SMART officials explained the existing Two Rivers service may need to be expanded eventually.
“At a certain point down the road, I think we’re going to see a lot of ridership for that one,” Distefano.
In announcing the news this week, Mountain Village officials did not publicly share a potential timeline or any other specifics about the parcel.
In other SMART news, the senior mobility study is progressing as planned.
“The consultants have developed a survey that we’re going to take to the senior luncheons. Fortunately, the senior luncheons in Telluride, Norwood and Nucla-Naturita are resuming, so between next week and the week after I’m going to attend the senior luncheons and distribute these surveys,” Distefano explained. “What they’re asking is how the respondents to the survey are rating these various categories, and they include improvements and expansions to existing services. They include things like bolstering our existing Tri-County Health service, as well as the All Points service. It asks about new services.”
Transportation consulting firm Fehr & Peers is aiding SMART with the survey, but Distefano said it would be nice to get the word out about services and the effort more to that demographic.
“It’s been a struggle to get word out to people that these services are even existing. Hopefully we’ll gain some insight into how to make that a little better,” she explained, adding there is an “unmet need” in such services.
Marti Prohaska, SMART director and Mountain Village Council member, suggested other avenues to reach that part of the population.
“In casting a wider net with marketing, can we engage maybe Tri-County Health? Or some of the local and regional religious organizations? I’m just trying to think of other ways than merely the senior lunches,” she said.
Kris Holstrom, SMART board chair and San Miguel County commissioner, also suggested West End medical clinics and schools.
“That’s often a gathering place that we haven’t really taken advantage of. That’s a great point,” Distefano said. “ … We can definitely expand our net a little bit.”
She added that the survey will also be available online at smarttelluride.colorado.gov and available in Spanish.
