An elk’s ribcage — bright pink, still in the process of being picked clean by scavengers — was visible along the route to Placerville from the Dallas Divide earlier this week.
So were the crumpled bodies of mule deer, along Highway 550 between Ridgway and Montrose.
The roadkill is a vivid reminder of this time of year — migration time — when the local wildlife makes its way down in elevation from high ground to easier access to food and water. The increasing body count along the side of the road grows this time of year
“Seems normal to me, because I grew up around here,” said Colby Wilkerson, a deputy in the San Miguel County Sheriff’s office. But visitors new to this region are unlikely to be familiar with wildlife’s annual back-and-forth each winter and spring between the high alpine and lower climes. They’re unlikely to notice the telltale flickering of big ears — “the glowing eyes,” as CDOT’s Southwest Regional Communications Manger Lisa Schwantes put it — as a local unugulate hovers by the side of the road, and then suddenly leaps into view.
“Folks just need to be aware, especially at this time of year around dawn and dusk — when animals are either waking up and getting on the move, or bedding down for the evening — that local wildlife is right there,” Schwantes said.
Mule deer are herd animals, and often travel in two or threes.
“If you see one deer, it’s a pretty good bet that there’s going to be another one,” Schwantes said. “Unfortunately, it’s a fact that our roadways bisect migration corridors,” ancient pathways that local animals have employed for many thousands of years, long before the invention of the automobile.
“It’s why we have eight-to-ten-foot-high deer fencing,” Schwantes continued. “The height is to keep wildlife off roadways.”
Even so, a few “do somehow manage to get onto the highway corridor. That’s why it’s important that we install escape ramps. The hope is that as the animals are running along” on the wrong side of the road, “they’ll use these ramps to get back out of harm’s way.”
In addition to fencing and escape ramps, CDOT has installed underpasses for large animals and “culverts,” Schwantes said, for smaller species.
CDOT’s video cameras have filmed mule deer, black beer, and mountain lion, among numerous other creatures, using underpasses, “but our biologists have determined that elk prefer overpasses to cross the road,” Schwantes said.
Indeed both underpasses and overpasses along a 10-mile stretch of State Highway 9, between Kremmling and Green Mountain Reservoir, are being used by increasing numbers of not only mule deer and elk but white-tailed deer, moose, pronghorn and bighorn sheep. The wildlife mitigation project, which was completed about five years ago, has saved a lot of collisions between vehicles and wildlife.
“We just awarded a mitigation project on U.S. 160 that is going to include both an underpass and an overpass,” Schwantes said. “Construction is scheduled to start next spring, just west of Pagosa Springs, right around the Chimney Rock area.”
There are, unfortunately, no further mitigation projects slated for the northwest San Juans.
“We have lots of locations on our wish list, which would include Route 550, but nothing is scheduled at the moment,” Schwantes said. Meanwhile, at this time of year especially, the surest way to prevent a collision with wildlife is through your own behavior behind the wheel. CDOT urges drivers to slow down (as a press release puts it, “moderate speeds maintain a driver’s reaction time and allow an appropriate response to animals on or near the road”); to stay alert (two flashes from another driver’s headlights is the agreed-upon signal that wildlife is close by); and to scan both sides of the road, up close and far ahead.
