After logging 1,679 visitors this winter, the Telluride Historical Museum staff locked the front door until it reopens for the summer June 2. The museum’s ghosts will have to content themselves with the company of just staff, a busy cadre of live humans who will take advantage of the seasonal closure with cleaning, general maintenance and the installation of a new exhibit. Not only is it a time for keeping the 124-year-old National Historic Landmark in good running order, but it is also a good pause for reflection and for looking ahead to the summer season and beyond.
It was, executive director Kiernan Lannon said, a very good winter.
“We had 1,679 visitors come by the museum this winter, which spans December through April 2,” Lannon said. “That's pretty solid visitation as winters go. Summer is, by far, the better of the two seasons for us. We routinely draw in 5,000-6,000 visitors between June and October. Still, 1,679 (visitors) is nothing to scoff at.”
The museum hosted just 904 visitors last winter, a by-product of the pandemic. And, Lannon explained, good snow conditions generally result in fewer visitors. But, come summer’s monsoons, the inverse is true.
“If we have a strong monsoon season, the museum will be popping,” he said. “We always joke that we're the number one thing to do in town when there is nothing else to do; the top alternate activity. I know there are a number of people, if not the majority of folks who do prioritize the museum, but we are certainly an ideal activity for less-than-ideal days, and we're proud of that.”
In addition to decent visitor numbers, the museum’s Daffodil Days fundraiser, which also benefits the American Cancer Society, did well, too. Lannon said that supporters snatched up a near-record 693 bundles of daffodils, adding a little less than $10,000 to museum coffers and to the cancer society’s research arm. The event is “nothing but positive vibes.”
“We had a fantastic showing for Daffodil Days this year,” Lannon said. “The event really seems to resonate with the community. I don't know if that's because of the timing and the need for a pop of spring cheer during the long run up to the end of ski season, or the fact that it supports the two organizations it supports, or probably some mixture of both factors, but the folks in the community really go all out in support of the event and we cannot thank them enough.
“We would also be remiss if we didn't thank our incredible volunteers; Vicki Eidsmo, Carlotta Horn, Sally Whitehead, Marcia Millar, Jeanne Walker and Audrey Mann for helping us with the sales. We couldn't have dreamed of being as successful without their help.”
Museum staff are eagerly looking forward not only a “normal” summer, replete with activities, history hikes and walking tours, fireside chats, and other museum staples, but also to the unveiling of its newest exhibit, The Long Run: 50 Years of the Telluride Ski Area. The museum’s director of programs and exhibits, Molly Daniel, has been spearheading the collection of artifacts that tell the story of the ski resort. The installation will open in June. Daniel explained the significance of the ski area in the history of Telluride.
“Modern-day Telluride, and the surrounding region, has been largely shaped by the Telluride Ski Area, now 50 years old,” she said. “The exhibit will offer a fascinating timeline of the conception and growth of the ski area through unique photos, artifacts, stories, and more. Behind-the-scenes individuals and organizations will be represented, providing a comprehensive picture of how much hard work has come to fruition to create a beloved place to ski.”
The exhibit will include a replica ski patrol shack in the museum gallery, Daniel said.
“It will give visitors the fascinating history of ski patrol, as well as a closer look at what they do on the mountain. As the ski area continues to evolve, it's important to remember where Telluride was 50 years ago — nearly a ghost town — and how far we've come as a place to play, visit, and live.”
Though museum staff will remain in close contact with local public health officials, Lannon describes the upcoming season as a return to pre-pandemic visitation policies. Though visitors who prefer to wear facemasks while indoors are more than welcome to do so, it is not required. They will also do away with the reservation system employed to control the number of visitors at any given time during the pandemic. Programming will return to its full calendar of events.
“Normal never sounded so good,” Lannon quipped. “We’re really excited to present a full slate this year.”
History buffs can count on attending Hikes into History (Lannon said at least one could take place on the ski resort to dovetail with the new exhibit), Historical Walking Tours, July 4th Root Beer Floats at the Museum, Senior Mahoney Day in August, Feasting on History, Fireside Chats, and Cemetery Tours.
And though it’s not yet confirmed, An Evening with Ken Burns will hopefully mark its return, as well.
“We're also optimistic that pending confirmation from the team at Florentine Films, An Evening with Ken Burns will return this year as well,” Lannon said. “We're still in the process of slotting the dates for all of our various adventures.”
The museum’s board of directors, forced to focus on day-to-day operations as a result of the pandemic, will now resume looking at its long-term visioning. Its new, three-year strategic plan is close to finalization and can include input from its two, newest staff members, Daniel and director of public engagement Mary Higgins.
“The plan will address a number of exciting opportunities and areas for improvement, though we'll also be considerate of not sliding back on any of the things we do well,” Lannon said. “Our strategic plans will always address the need to grow our membership while retaining our current, incredible supporters. It will address financial viability, community partnerships, ways we can continue to serve the community while being a vibrant and viable organization for generations to come.”
Specific projects include a slight revamp of the membership program by adding different membership tiers, incorporating more Spanish-language interpretation and finding more ways to be more inclusive and meet more needs of the community.
“We're hoping to add more hands-on, and minds-on, elements to our permanent galleries, and then introducing more formal evaluation, both by the staff behind the scenes as well as by our visitors and program participants,” Lannon added. “(That) will be absolutely crucial to ensure we're having the impact we'd like to in the community. Overall, it's really exciting to be approaching the starting line with an eye towards achieving these goals; it's been a long time coming.”
And if that’s not enough — busy is the operative word when it comes to the museum’s plans — staff is working with a company called Metcalf Archaeology to design an augmented reality tour using their Factor Earth web application. With grant money in hand to fund the project, it will allow users to tour a site using a 360-degree photo on their phones. Lannon said it was a valuable tool for those unable to physically access sites, such as Tomboy. The storage of off-site collections is also being scrutinized and staff is looking to ramp up the success of Night of the Telluride Undead Halloween program.
“We're not much for idle time around here, I suppose, so I know there are dozens of other smaller initiatives we'll be trying to tackle such as smaller permanent exhibit upgrades, perhaps relaunching our Telluride Tales journal, tweaking summer tours and programs and the like,” he said. “It's all kind of ambitious but the creativity and dedication of the staff also kind of demand it.”
And they’re hiring for a full-time Museum Assistant position to “help us achieve all these crazy goals.” For a job description and other details, visit telluridemuseum.org/about-us/careers/
