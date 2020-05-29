More than 100,000 U.S. citizens have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and personal protective equipment (PPE) has been in famously short supply.
So-called N-95 masks — named for their ability to block at least 95 percent of extremely small particles from airborne transmission — are the gold standard when it comes to protecting medical personnel, but for maximum effectiveness, the masks are designed to be used only once and then thrown away.
That’s where the idea of disinfection comes in, which could make it possible to reuse these masks: A new system on the Western Slope can reportedly decontaminate as many as 80,000 per day. A second demonstration of the new system in less than a month was recently held where the disinfectant procedure takes place at the Montrose County Fairgrounds; the get-together included an appearance by Montrose County commissioners and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner. The procedure, established through an initiative of the Colorado Unified Coordination Center, FEMA, Health and Human Services, and Montrose County, was designed by Ohio-based nonprofit scientific research firm Battelle and uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide to treat used masks (a Battelle system is also in use in Adams County, for medical personnel on the Front Range).
Battelle began building its system in mid-March, and has so far shipped it to dozens of sites across the U.S. The firm touts its Critical Care Decontamination System’s ability to decontaminate masks 20 times, which the Daily Planet reported on May 19 (Battelle posted a link to the story on its webiste).
The day after the Planet’s story was published, an investigation by a trio of reporters from NBC News stated that Battelle’s conclusion regarding 20 decontaminations, which was based on its own 2016 research, was from a study that “simply reports visual inspections of masks,” Will Richter, the firm’s principal research scientist, said.
The NBC report, titled “Trump Administration Paying Huge Premium for Mask-Cleaning Machines (Which Don’t Do The Job),” added that a more recent scientific study of “hydrogen-peroxide-vapor decontamination,” which “used different methods than Battelle’s” (and was led by a team of researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) found the masks could be decontaminated just three times before degradation.
The NBC report quoted several nurses, who said they were “afraid of being at greater risk of acquiring Covid-19 while using N95 masks, which they say don’t fit correctly after a few spins through a cleaning system that uses vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to disinfect them.” (Since NBC’s report, National Nurses United, the registered nurses’ union with more than 150,000 members, has issued a statement Friday, titled “Warning: Battelle N95 decontamination system is not safe and may not work.”)
Though the Battelle system is being installed across the U.S., it has not been adopted by the region’s largest medical center (“St. Mary’s Medical Center has sanitation systems in place and does not use the Battelle system,” a spokesman said).
“There are local providers using the system currently,” Montrose County media relation manager Katie Yergensen said. “I believe one dental office is, and I’m not sure about the rest.”
No one questions the need for ample, safe PPE. As Gardner put it to a TV reporter at the Battelle site earlier this week, “People have to realize this is not a time for politics; it is not a time for partisanship. The coronavirus doesn’t know blue or red. It just wants to attack, and that’s what we have to address, working together to solve this problem.” So far, Battelle’s system is operational in about 50 locales, according to its website. At press time Friday afternoon, nine additional sites, including four more in California and two in New Jersey, were to be added soon.
