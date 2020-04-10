SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 23
THERE’S A PANDEMIC GOING ON: Rocks don’t care. They’re still gonna roll onto the highway and give deputies something to do.
STRANDED: Deputies assisted stranded motorists on the Ophir Loop.
MARCH 24
SAR MISSION: Deputies and Search and Rescue Personnel responded to an avalanche victim with possible life threatening injuries in the Waterfall Canyon area of the Ophir valley. A devout and capable group of Ophir residents, to include several local guides and an ER doctor among others, reached the injured party first and rendered care. A Mountain Blade Runner/Helitrax helicopter eventually flew the 35-year-old victim to the Telluride Airport where care was transferred to a medevac helicopter and subsequently to Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. In all, approximately 35 rescuers were involved in the mission.
RECKLESS AND WRECKED: A deputy observed a reckless driver in the Placerville area who subsequently crashed. The injured party was pulled from the car by the deputy, with a citizen assist.
MARCH 26
MENTAL HEALTH CHECK: Deputies responded to a mental health call.
MENTAL HEALTH ASSIST: A woman with mental health issues was observed walking shoeless down the highway and was taken to the Ilium facility where she was given shoes and a mental health evaluation after making claims to be an Air Force One pilot, as well as the skipper of a Romulan space ship. She also claimed to employed by the CIA. She was determined to be the perpetrator of several trespassing incidents in Telluride.
THE WIND DID IT: A door blown open by the wind was not, in fact, a sign of a burglary.
MARCH 27
I GOTTA GO: The parents of a juvenile persistently leaving home without permission sought resources for dealing with child’s behavior.
MARCH 30
REMEMBER SNOW?: Deputies assisted the drivers of a semi and a trash truck chaining up on Lawson Hill in slippery conditions.
HOW ‘BOUT YOU DON’T GO SKIING?: County Search and Rescue teams assisted Dolores County SAR with a backcountry rescue of an injured skier on Telescope Mountain near Rico.
APRIL 1
DOUBLE COLLAR: Two wanted men were arrested on multiple charges out of Dolores and San Miguel counties.
APRIL 2
HAMMER TIME: Deputies checked on a construction site. The crew was determined to be in compliance the new public health order.
APRIL 3
NO REST FOR THE WEARY: Deputies arrested a person in the midst of trespassing and also charged the individual with harassment of wildlife.
SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLAINTS. THIS IS A THING NOW: Deputies received calls reporting people in violation of the public health order to maintain social distancing. One call was in the Idarado mill area, and one was in Lawson Hill.
THE LOUDNESS: Some may argue they were a respectable Japanese metal band. Neighbors, however, complained that volume levels in residential areas exceeded comfort and so called the deputies. The perpetrators of the loudness were given a verbal warning.
APRIL 4
RELAX. NOTHING IS IN CONTROL: A controlled burn on Wright’s Mesa was reported as uncontrolled, but upon investigation, it was controlled.
FEEL THE BURN: A report of smoke was revealed to be from a controlled burn.
CONTROLLED GATHERING: A report of a gathering in violation of the public health order was determined to be in compliance.
JUST LOOKING: Four individuals on a construction site monitored by security cameras could not be located, though it appeared nothing was stolen.
APRIL 5
SOMETIMES EXISTENTIAL DREAD IS OVERWHELMING AND YOU JUST NEED TO PULL OVER AND COLLECT YOURSELF BEFORE MOVING ON: A driver reported pulled to the side of the road and slumped over the wheel was gone upon a deputy’s arrival.
ANOTHER TRESPASS: This time in Trout Lake.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 9
GO AWAY AND NEVER COME BACK: Two individuals were booted from a local restaurant.
MARCH 11
LIKE THE SIGN SAYS: Car camping in town is not permitted. Two tried and were thwarted.
SO RELAXING: Officers responded to a verbal dispute at a spa.
MARCH 12
NOT THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY: A local bank is looking into a case of check forgery to the tune of over $3,000 in losses.
MARCH 14
RAMBLE ON: Officers checked in on an intoxicated pedestrian.
KA-NEVER MIND: Fireworks use stopped when officers arrived on the scene.
MISSING CHILD: Was found safe and sound
DUMP IT, CHUMP: Someone got a warning for having an open container.
MARCH 15
G, I’M SORRY: Two subjects in a physical altercation at the gondola station resolved their differences and got on the gondola before officers arrived.
SOCIAL DISTANCING IS A GOOD IDEA MOST OF THE TIME: An inebriated person was getting all up in passersby’s grills and was encouraged to desist by the arrival of the law.
MARCH 22
NO FESTIVAL TO BLAME: Someone blasting music was given a verbal warning.
MARCH 24
TOO CLOSE: A complaint that the staff at a local bakery was not practicing social distancing was dismissed when officers observed proper protocols were being followed.
MARCH 25
HERD ANIMALS: A pack of juveniles scattered when officers arrived in response to a complaint of lack of social distancing. Get used to this kind of report.
APRIL 1
NO JOKE: A cold report of domestic violence resulted in the arrest of one female.
