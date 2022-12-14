Telluride Town Council reviewed a feasibility study and conceptual plans for the Shandoka parking lot — Lot L — during a Tuesday morning work session. The ambitious undertaking would include a large parking structure and potential transportation hub, along with some residential units and other features. Design team Cushing Terrell’s representatives and the town’s project manager, Lance McDonald, laid out the project details and heard feedback from council and the public. No action was taken following the hour-long presentation and ensuing discussion.
McDonald led off the discussion with a reminder to council that exploring the potential for the town-owned Lot L was in line with council’s documented 2022 goals and objectives.
“It is consistent with your 2022 goals and objectives specifically, A-one C, which says perform a feasibility study and conceptual plan for a parking structure-housing project on Shandoka parking lot,” he said. “It also helps to complement the Southwest Area Conceptual Plan, and is consistent with the goal that says to explore and begin plans on the Southwest Area Conceptual parking facility.”
Currently, the Shandoka parking lot provides about 330 parking spaces that are used primarily by Shandoka and Creekside residents, as well as those living in surrounding condominiums. It also provides general day use and parking for ski area users, as well as for some surrounding businesses. It is, McDonald said, “over-allocated in its current condition.” The end goal, he said, is to create more parking, which would not only accommodate current needs, but provide additional parking for the busy lot, in total, 960 parking spaces.
Parking is not the only proposed use for the lot.
“We also hope to achieve 35 to 45 resident-occupied, deed-restricted units,” McDonald explained. “The plan indicated five-to-10,000 square feet of transit-oriented commercial may be able to be achieved at the site and also to look at new playgrounds, potentially a pocket park serving the general neighborhood. The central purpose of the feasibility study was to look at these programmatic uses to determine if they fit on the property, if they can be facilitated on the property, and to start to explore three-dimensional implications of achieving that program on the site. Also, to look at what the implications of that type of development would have on surrounding properties and specifically with respect to vehicular and pedestrian circulation.”
The two-volume draft (which is available on the town’s engagetelluride.org website) covers numerous aspects of the conceptual plan, including phased building, construction cost estimates, financing, snow removal options and others, was outlined by the Cushing Terrell team on the Zoom call.
“We are confident that those specific programmatic elements that came out of Southwest Area Plan can fit on this site, it'd be a good neighbor and provide those opportunities that really create a catalyst for all the visions and all the great planning that went into the Southwest Area Plan,” said Cushing Terrell’s Randy Rhoads. “So what we're doing and what we did with this feasibility study built upon all that great planning work that the town has worked on so hard for the last couple of years.”
To accommodate 960 parking spaces, the structure would need to be four levels with different uses associated within, including residential, storage, a bus turnaround area, potential child care and playground facilities, and pedestrian egress.
The design team also provided a cost estimate for the project with between $47,694,300 to $53,354,825 for the parking garage and from $20,889,750 to $24,579,750 for other programming in today’s dollars. Assuming a 2024 start date, a 6.5 percent cost escalation estimate was applied, resulting in a total cost estimate of between $77,789,744 and $88,395,343.
There were a number of members of the public on-hand who weighed in with comments, including council member Dan Enright, who has recused himself from all discussions and public forums, based on his 10-year residency in Shandoka apartments.
“I just want to start by saying broadly I am in support of this project of putting some sort of facility there,” Enright said. “It will greatly benefit the town as a whole. I just want to add the small caveat that no single project should try to be the answer to every problem facing the town. And to somewhat add my calls for balance to consider the neighborhood residents that currently live there make sure that we don't overly burden that. Obviously, any new construction will be some level of impact on that. And as a direct neighbor who's going to look directly over that, I understand that I appreciate that, and I'm able to see the larger picture. But I'm just adding my call for balance and thoughtful consideration. I love the phrase, ‘Don't buy a promise.’ And so when we talk about other developments that might happen in this area, there's still promises, and I just want to make sure that what we do now doesn't necessarily completely disconnect the residents … almost all full-time working residents and make sure that we don't cut people like myself off from the mountains, from the real reasons we moved here. To be connected with nature, be part of a living and working community. And other than that, I'm excited to see what council comes up with, and I think we're going to have a positive impact.”
Other nearby residents weren’t as optimistic about the conceptual plans for Lot L. Rob Balkind, a resident of 33 years, said he found the plans “offensive.”
“The impact of this on that side of town is massive and frightening,” Balkind said. “Nine hundred and sixty cars coming in and out is just going to be so large. Personally, I find it disgusting. It blows my mind that this beautiful little town is even conceiving of it. I know we need something. I know we need to work on this, but I find the concept offensive.”
Etta Place resident, Scott Walker, asked town officials about the proposal of gated parking for residents within the parking structure and future access.
“I don't want to have to be fighting with 800 commuters on a daily basis to park on the lot that I've historically used, you know, for my everyday parking needs,” Walker said, “So I just want to make sure that when we talk about gated access for residents, we mean gated access for all residents that currently use the parking lot.”
Council will take up the conceptual plan again at an as-yet scheduled work session.
To sign up for town council meeting notifications, go to telluride-co.gov. To view the Lot L feasibility study and conceptual plans, visit engagetelluride.org.
