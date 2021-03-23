In the world of ratings, earning five stars is a big deal, whether you’re an online merchant, a restaurant, a general or a movie. But for local businesses that qualify, getting a 5 Star State Certification through a program administered locally and established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), will mean that in these days of coronavirus restrictions, the consumer knows that business has gone the extra mile to offer a safe environment in which to operate. The application period opened Monday.
“(The program) encourages businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines that will help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the CDPHE explained. “In doing so, businesses will be able to accelerate their reopening. Depending on where their county or municipality falls on the COVID-19 dial, certified businesses are eligible for less restrictive capacity caps. 5 Star certification reassures employees and customers that businesses are adhering to enhanced guidance.”
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, two local businesses had applied — La Cocina de Luz and the Last Dollar Saloon — both from the hard-hit food and beverage industries. County manager Mike Bordogna said he knew of at least 30 other food and beverage businesses interested in the program.
San Miguel County is unique among Colorado counties in that it is offering program participation at no cost to interested businesses. The reasons were two-fold, Bordogna said.
“We asked businesses during the restaurant and bar association and Economic Recovery Committee meetings about their interest in participating and the concern about cost came up as a factor that was likely to limit participation,” he said. “Since the towns and county received the CVRF (Coronavirus Relief Funds) from the state, we felt that we could use that money to allow our businesses the chance to have the least disruption possible as restrictions come and go. They were clear in their desire to get back to business rather than receive more grant funding to sustain themselves.”
And, he said, a business community has been operating under the restrictions imposed by public health orders deserved to be spared one more unforeseen cost.
“A part of that decision (to not charge them) was also out of a respect for our business community for supporting us and the restrictions that had to be enacted to keep our community safe,” Bordogna said. “It seemed like a small way to offer them something in return.”
The CVRF funds are matched by the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride, a contribution to the business community Mountain Village Mayer Laila Benitez said was crucial.
“Funding the 5 Star program is critical to supporting our retail, restaurants, bars and other businesses,” she said. “Given all the impacts of COVID-19 on our businesses, the Mountain Village Business Development Advisory Committee thought it was important that we do everything we could to help all our businesses get back on their feet. We are hopeful that through these 5 Star safety measures our businesses will move more quickly towards operating at full capacity, while protecting the health of both their employees and customers.”
The effort required to become a certified 5 Star business is no small matter. Businesses must verify the implementation of several additional mitigation strategies (beyond what is called out in public health orders), including screening for symptoms; recording customer names and contact info to support contact tracing; business-specific written implementation and compliance plans; business-specific plans for outbreak detection, reporting and response; sufficient quality ventilation; exposure notification service promotion and outreach to employees and customers; publicly displayed instructions for a customer to lodge compliance complaints to the CDPHE; extra effort to create special hours or accommodations for at-risk populations; and zero prior citations of noncompliance with public health orders
“This isn’t just letting somebody go through a quick checklist; this could keep all of our community safer not just from COVID, but all respiratory illnesses,” said Bordogna.
Applications will be vetted by a team of part-time county employees working with H2 Manufacturing Solutions to implement the program in the coming weeks, according to a county news release. H2 has been working with various counties statewide over the last several months and has proven success in developing and administering a COVID safety system and certification program for businesses, schools and county facilities during the pandemic. The six part-time assessors have been hired to work with the county and H2 Solutions for various training, evaluations and business audits.
Upon the state’s introduction of the 5 Star program in January, the county formed an administrative committee made up of industry, municipal, county and public health representatives to prepare the county’s application, which could not be submitted until the county moved to Level Orange on the state’s dial. The county’s application was approved by the state March 15.
Kris Holstrom, who serves on the Board of County Commissioners, chaired the committee. The committee, she explained, has been putting the pieces in place since the CDPHE established the program in January. With the county’s then-Level Red status, it was impossible to apply to the state, but once that was relaxed, “things snowballed.”
Given that there were more than 30 restaurants that expressed interest in becoming 5 Star certified, the committee is focusing on those businesses first. Holstrom said lodging and retail could be considered next.
“We heard from the restaurants and bars and determined it was the biggest need,” she said.
The county’s 5 Star Certification Program will be in place at least through July, grant funding and respective matches have committed to funding through December as a precautionary measure. Businesses functioning with 5 Star eligibility will have clearly posted signage delineating their status.
Even though the vaccine rollout is robust and case numbers continue to stay low, county officials are moving forward with an abundance of caution and are looking to a future in which guarding against respiratory illnesses will be more the norm. The 5 Star program, Bordogna said, will remain an advantage for businesses.
“(The program) evaluates staff and customer safety concerns across the board and offers easy solutions to promote better ventilated, spaced out and cleaned indoor business spaces,” he said, “We foresee it helping with the reduction of all respiratory illness, not just COVID
“Likewise, now that we know that variants are present in our community and that we are expecting visitors from around the globe this summer and beyond, these increased safety protocols will help to reduce the potential for new infections to happen. People need to remember, just like a flu vaccine, they (COVID vaccines) are not 100 percent in preventing the spread of COVID, and many, including children, will not have access to vaccines for quite some time still. Even when the state does away with the dial, we anticipate the need to keep COVID-safety best practices in place for a while to come.”
Officials warn that now is not the time to let one’s guard down, no matter how pandemic-weary we might be.
“The truth remains that COVID has not yet been eradicated and the virus remains ever present in our community,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a Tuesday news release regarding residents testing positive for the UK variant.
Application forms are available at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Click on the COVID information and resources bar at the top of the page and then select the “Business” tab, where you’ll find complete information on the 5 Star State Certification Program.
