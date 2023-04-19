Telluride schools celebrate and mourn a longtime educator

Before the first bell rang at Telluride Elementary School on Monday morning, a student set a vase of flowers on Lorrie Gardner’s desk. The door was open all day, as Lorrie’s door usually was. The room was quiet, lit only by early daylight. It would stay that way all day, as Gardner, an upbeat, can-do presence in the elementary school for 21 years, would not be returning.
“Our building has been wrapped up with love and support this week for our students and staff,” said TES principal Kelly Treinen, who was hired last spring by a committee on which Gardner was a member. Gardner, a career educator and well-loved teacher and leader at TES, died last week in a car wreck near Hesperus.
“Lorrie was an incredible person and educator. Her relationships with staff and students created a powerful learning environment for everyone,” said Treinen.
Parents and staff spanning Lorrie’s time in Telluride schools — she joined the district in 1999 — all echoed Treinen’s comment.
“Her level of excellence as an educator speaks to who she was and what she brought to this district,” said John Pandolfo, superintendent, who's been in touch with Lorrie’s family.
Treinen and the school counselor, Lis Gardner (no relation to Lorrie), visited each classroom throughout the morning on Monday, said Treinen, “With the goal of providing the students with tools to communicate how they are feeling and what they need — talking with someone, quiet time, a drink of water. We also shared that at times you are going to feel sad, but then might go out for recess and have fun with your friends and laugh and be happy and that it is OK — that we can be happy doing something we like and be sad when we think about Ms. Gardner.”
At a staff gathering on Tuesday, Lis asked for adjectives that described Lorrie. Just a handful of the 25 or so positive adjectives staff listed were: engaged, present, leader, problem-solver, inclusive, supportive, pure light, energy, gatherer of people and motivating.
Over the past few days, staff have supported those words with memories and stories, saying things like, “Lorrie was an organizer, getting everyone to wear their school spirit shirts together and getting people together for outdoor recreation. She included and welcomed everyone. She inspired, nurtured and guided both students and coworkers, meeting everyone on level playing ground wherever they were in learning and life.”
TES teachers declined to be named individually.
"I think what everyone has said reflects what we all think and feel about Lorrie," said her longtime colleague Jennifer Taylor, who is currently teaching second grade at TES.
Parents also told stories of their shy or quiet children blossoming in Lorrie’s first-grade classes, and of how they felt heard and helped by her teaching.
Lorrie had many certifications and leadership positions as an educator, but Susan Altman, who was principal at TES until last year and worked with Lorrie for 20 years, said, “Although it is easy to discuss Lorrie’s many accolades, it is her generosity, beautiful soul and love for all that will remain in the hearts of all of those lucky enough to have known her.”
Another colleague added, “For all of her achievements and beauty she was the humblest person I have ever met.” Someone else said, “Lorrie was the teacher I (we all) looked up to most. Not only was she the most knowledgeable, experienced, thoughtful and current in pedagogy, but she was able to command a group of children in the most positive, soothing, and encouraging way.”
Erin Murray teaches fifth grade at Telluride Intermediate School. Lorrie was her mentor teacher when she did her student teaching at TES in 2012.
“Lorrie Gardner was one of the most inspirational people I have ever had in my life,” she said. “Through Lorrie I discovered a true passion for teaching. Watching the way she interacted with students was incredible. I will never have the right words to explain what Lorrie meant to me and to this community, but I know her legacy will live on through so many of us.”
The support at the school will continue.
“We have a team that just moves throughout the building to check in on staff, cover when they need a break and just join in on the lessons. We have had community counselors, our district social worker and counselors from other buildings and school systems come and be available for staff and students,” said Treinen.
For families and community members, there is also support available, including a local Loss Support Group for adults on Mondays from 3:30-5 p.m. Those seeking information may call the school, said Pandolfo, or reach out to school district social worker Laura Knight at lknight@telluride.k12.co.us.
Lorrie’s inspiration in the community will also continue. A TES colleague echoed the thoughts of many when she said, “If I could be someone, I would be Lorrie Gardner.”
