During the past month, with stay-at-home orders in place, restaurants closed or started offering take-out only. With many people finding themselves with lots of time on their hands, some have taken that combination of extra time, creative energy and, well, the munchies, straight to the kitchen. On social media, a profusion of photos have enticingly depicted the trend: cracked loaves of freshly baked sourdough, culinary challenges among friends, Zoom happy hours complete with “quarantinis,” and family recipes shared and prepared across generations.
For those that want to join in on the fun, whether by trying a creative new recipe or by whipping up a refreshing libation, Chef Eliza Gavin of 221 South Oak Bistro and Lindsey Mills, bartender and general manager at the Liberty, are dishing up some fresh advice for adventurous home chefs and bartenders.
Besides an end product that you get to eat, cooking can also be a creative outlet and a journey of discovery. As a bonus, according to the chef, your mistakes don’t matter much.
“Cooking can be therapeutic in that it’s not super serious,” she said. “Try and fail and eat the failures or feed them to the dog. Try and succeed and it’s a great feeling. You can’t do that with a lot of art forms. Most are way too permanent for me.”
For those looking to get creative in the kitchen, Gavin shared a delectable vegetarian recipe from her upcoming cookbook called “Hold the Meat,” which will be available in June.
The recipe, “Portobello Schnitzel with Huckleberry Reduction,” is accompanied by coffee-pickled carrots and cucumbers.
For the portobello schnitzel you’ll need:
2 cups potato flakes, also known as instant mashed potatoes (or substitute panko or breadcrumbs)
1/2 cup parmigiano reggiano, finely grated
3 eggs, beaten with 2 tablespoons water
2 Portobello mushrooms, sliced into 1/4 inch pieces
Olive oil and lots of it
Combine the potato flakes and cheese in a shallow dish and place next to another shallow dish containing the eggs. Working in batches, thoroughly coat the mushroom slices in egg, allowing the excess to drip off, then transfer to the potato-cheese mixture and coat. Next, place a deep pan over high heat, adding enough olive oil when the pan is hot to create a one-inch deep pool. Reduce heat to medium, adding coated mushroom slices in batches to the pan until they are golden on one side, about seven minutes. Flip to cook on the other side until golden, about five minutes. Finally, use tongs to transfer the golden, crispy mushrooms to a paper towel-lined plate and salt generously.
For the huckleberry reduction you’ll need:
1 diced shallot
1 cup frozen or fresh huckleberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup port
Place all the ingredients in a pot and place over high heat. Once the liquid boils, reduce to medium heat and simmer until berries are soft, about 10 minutes. Drizzle over portobello schnitzel.
Now, after that savory schnitzel, you may be thirsty. Fortunately, local bartender Lindsey Mills is offering an interactive quarantine cocktail activity for those seeking something stronger.
“I've been encouraging folks to send me their ingredients they have stocked in their ‘bars’ at home and helping them to craft some creative cocktails,” said Mills, encouraging those interested to send her a message via Instagram, @lindsey-millsy.
One recent submission of ingredients led to the creation of peanut butter and cinnamon-infused whiskey. To give this a whirl, spread half a cup of peanut butter in the bottom of a loaf pan, add a couple of cinnamon sticks on top, then cover with six ounces of whiskey and let sit at room temperature, covered, for 24 hours. Then, strain the whiskey through cheesecloth, very fine strainer or even a coffee filter. Lastly, simply pour the newly infused whiskey over a rock or two and enjoy.
Mills says experimenting at home with what you have on hand can provide a bit more fun than resorting to the old “go-tos.”
“Bartending is a science, and with the proper recipe, anybody can do it,” she said.
