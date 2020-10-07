When you think of the library, you may think books, movies, digital resources. You may even think yoga classes, adult craft nights, music classes. Possibly you even think binoculars, banjo, karaoke machine. While the Wilkinson Public Library (WPL) is well known in the community as a place for wide-ranging resources and events, the library’s ability to offer cutting-edge responses to community needs just grew that much more. Last week, the library was awarded a grant titled “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change,” with funds designated to provide public programs and community collaborations to address climate change and build community resilience to extreme weather events.
Joanna Spindler, a WPL adult programs specialist and the author of the grant, expressed excitement to “move into action together as a community.”
“The library has hosted popular programs that have talked about climate change and the necessity of action around it, and there’s always a lot of buy-in,” she observed, noting that the grant will help move the conversation “from ideation to action.”
“One of the things the grant required was to create actionable, creative and doable things for our community that respond to the ways we are personally, locally experiencing climate change,” she said. “In our area that means shortened winters, drought and wildfires. Some of the forthcoming programming will help us become a community hub for exactly those things through education and action.”
WPL is one of just 20 public libraries and five academic libraries across the country to receive the grant, becoming nationally designated as a “climate resilient hub.” The efforts to create climate resilience within the community will include collaborations with local nonprofits and businesses, implementing green programs, and elevating voices from across various sectors of the community and region. One program, for example, will involve hosting a series of ecologically centered films for young people, with activities following the screenings such as calling elected representatives or writing postcards. Another pillar of programming will integrate indigenous climate wisdom from across the Four Corners region, incorporating “traditional ways of knowing regarding climate change, conservation and responsibility to land,” according to Spindler.
"We're excited to collaborate with so many local organizations to provide these incredible, pertinent programs for the members of our community," said Jill Wilson, WPL’s public services manager. "We were thrilled to be one of only 25 libraries to receive this grant, and although the grant itself only lasts about six months, our hope is that the ideas and connections that stem from this grant will last well into the future."
Local collaborators will include True North, the Telluride Mountain Club, the Ute Reconciliation Program, Sheep Mountain Alliance, EcoAction Partners and the Watershed Education Program, to name just a few. Madeline Allen, a community member and chairperson for the Rotary Club Community Service committee, initially brought the grant to the library’s attention and later helped to select the Rotary Club as the library’s lead nonprofit partner for the grant. The programs and collaborations resulting from the grant will emphasize “bottom-up organizing, shared community leadership, and the centering of those most impacted by climate change, particularly communities of color and underserved communities,” according to a WPL news release.
“Libraries are uniquely positioned to bring together people from all walks of life, to distribute information, host conversations and spur action,” said WPL Executive Director Sarah Landeryou. “It was especially interesting to get this grant now, during the pandemic, as we hopefully have the ability to focus on climate change as we are in the midst of a drought and record setting fall temperatures. As mountain-lovers and as a community who enjoys the outdoors, I think that it is especially important for us to delve into the topic of climate change.”
