Telski snowmakers and groomers are preparing for a busy holiday weekend and doing their best to open as many runs as possible. As of Wednesday, lifts 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 were open.
"We're targeting for Friday to have the front hillside open," said Scott Pittenger, Telski director of mountain operations. "I'm not saying we're definitely going to hit it, but that's where all of our focus and attention is right now — getting the town side of the resort open to the public."
Telski snowmakers are still recovering from above-average temperatures in November, but have made quite a bit of progress over the past 10 days, Pittenger explained. Starting Thursday, the forecast calls for significant snowfall through the New Year, which will help Telski open more runs. Focusing on the town side of the mountain also helps with gondola lines. Pittenger said they are working hard to open access to Telluride Trail and the Lift 9 area by Christmas Day.
"It's really key for getting guests up onto the mountain and then back home at the end of their ski day. We don't want to force people to take the gondola back into town. We'd much rather allow people to ski into town and end their day on one last ski run," Pittenger added.
Last week, a tree hit Lift 9 during a storm. It has since been repaired and thoroughly inspected. The damage will not hinder the lift's reopening. Pittenger explained that this type of damage is common and easily fixable on the mountain.
"Hopefully, it's the last of this season, but it's just intrinsic to having lifts in wooded areas. We did a thorough inspection of the lift, and we will continue to do so before we open it up to the public to make sure that everything is functioning properly. We're confident in Lift 9, and we feel that really hasn't held us up any of the openings. It's really just waiting on snowmaking on the egress out Lift 9, as well as on the entry into Lift 9," Pittenger said.
Lifts 1,4,5, 6, 10 and 11 were previously running, but Wednesday marked the opening of chairs 12,13 and 14.
“I was excited for Lynx (Lift 13) to open because I forgot it existed,” said Chris Keegan, who lives in Mountain Village and has skied on the mountain every day this past week.
With the opening of Lift 12, Prospect Bowl is now accessible.
According to Pittenger, Prospect Bowl is one of the reasons he is still in Telluride.
"It's such a unique experience to ski Prospect. It's like skiing in the backcountry, but you're inside of a resort. It's got a really natural feel to it, and the snow is great out there to boot," he said.
As of Wednesday, all of the on-mountain dining options were open, except for High Camp Warming Hut off of Lift 12, which was projected to open Friday.
The fine-dining restaurants include Alpino Vino at the top of Lift 14, Allred's at the Station San Sophhia and Bon Vivant at the top of Lift 5.
Other on-mountain restaurants include Gorrono Ranch via the Misty Maiden Trail, Big Billie's at the base of the Chondola (Lift 1) and Giuseppe's, which is typically accessed via Lift 9 but at the moment is accessible from Lift 6.
"We're expecting to be busy, but we're expecting to have the vast majority of the mountain open when we do start to hit those holiday peak numbers," Pittenger said. "We're looking forward to spreading people out and having a bunch of new terrains open. Fresh snow is going to be the icing on the cake this holiday season. And we're looking forward to a really fun and successful holiday here at the resort."
For the latest snow report, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
