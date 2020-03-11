The basketball season for the Telluride High School teams ended on the road over the weekend in the Class 2A Regionals.
The Telluride boys team traveled to Sanford Friday in the San Luis Valley for a regional matchup against the No. 3 seed and host Sanford High School.
The Miners battled to a halftime draw against Sanford, but a big second half for the host team doomed the Telluride boys, who lost 49-30. Sanford went on to win the regional title with a 56-38 win over Burlington in Saturday’s championship game. The Sanford boys advance to the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament this week at the Loveland Events Center.
The Telluride girls team traveled to Meeker Friday in northwest Colorado for a regional matchup against the No. 3 seed and host Meeker High School.
The powerful Cowboys rolled to a 50-10 victory over the Miners. Meeker bolted to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Meeker was upset in the regional title game, falling 57-55 to Wray. Meeker ended its season with a 21-3 overall record. Wray (17-7) moves on to the 2A state tourney.
Both Telluride teams ended the season with 8-14 overall records.
The Telluride girls this season posted two wins over Ridgway, Dolores and Caprock Academy of Grand Junction. The Miners also topped Ouray and Nucla en route qualifying for the Class 2A Regionals this season.
The Telluride boys posted two wins over Dolores and Ridgway this season. The Miners also defeated Plateau Valley, Rangely, Dove Creek and 1A state qualifier Ouray. Telluride’s second victory over Ridgway sent the Miners to the Class 2A Regionals this season.
For the girls, Ignacio and Sanford both qualified for the eight-team 2A state tournament, set to open Thursday. The Ignacio girls (18-5) were seeded No.7 for the state bracket. The Bobcats will take on No. 2 seed Holyoke (22-1).
Other quarterfinal matchups at state for the 2A girls include No. 1 Limon (23-1) vs. No. 8 Holly (14-10); No. 4 Del Norte (20-3) vs. No. 5 Wray (17-7); and No. 3 Rye (24-0) vs. No. 6 Sanford (15-7).
The Ignacio boys also qualified for state, upsetting regional top seed Mancos 58-50 in Saturday’s championship game. The Ignacio boys (18-4) were seeded No. 8; they will take on top-seeded Highland of Ault (23-1) in the first round at states.
Other 2A boys first-round games include No. 4 Sanford (20-4) vs. No. 5 Wray (18-6); No. 3 Yuma (20-3) vs. No. 6 Fowler (22-2); and No. 2 Limon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Peyton (19-5).
Crested Butte’s bid to reach the great eight at 2A state ended with a 56-45 regional loss to Fowler.
In Class 1A, the Ouray boys advanced to the state tournament with a 61-52 victory over Sangre de Cristo in the regional championship game.
The Ouray boys (14-6) were seeded eighth and will take on top-seed Kit Carson (21-1) in the first round of 1A state at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Defending state champion DeBeque (20-2) drew the No. 4 seed and an opening game against No. 5 Briggsdale (19-4). DeBeque edged Primero 58-57 in the regional championship.
The Dove Creek girls also were denied a spot in the final eight of Class 1A. The Dove Creek girls (18-4) lost 41-32 to Cotopaxi (19-4).
