Heads up, everyone. Local photographer Kaycee Joubert, of Real Life Photographs, has a sweet offer available through the end of March.
Joubert recently launched Look Good Do Good, in which she will update portraits, typically headshots, for local businesses and donate half of the creative fee to One to One Mentoring.
“Everyone can use a fresh, updated image or images of them and their team for their website and social media, or if you’re interested in branding images for your business, that’s an option too,” she wrote in announcing the initiative. “Let’s look good and do good for our community and help raise money for One to One.”
In explaining the inspiration behind the effort, Joubert said, “My kiddo Caitlyn has had the blessing of having a wonderful mentor in the One to One Mentoring program for nearly 10 years after she lost her mom. I am filled with gratitude for what this relationship and this program have done for her, her brother and all the youth in our community.”
The relationship Joubert referred to is between Caitlyn McKillop, a Telluride High School freshman whose dad, John McKillop, is Joubert’s partner, and Caitlyn’s mentor, Kate Newell.
Caitlyn and Kate’s story begins in 2014.
That year, Newell approached One to One Mentoring looking to mentor a child, in particular a young person who had lost a parent.
“I was 15 when I lost my mom in a car accident,” she explained. “I went into One to One and shared my situation. I had the idea that I might be a good match with someone who had also lost a parent.”
The folks at One to One Mentoring had just the child in mind: Caitlyn, whose mom, Jenn Reynolds McKillop, was a much-loved member of the community who passed away in October 2013 from breast cancer, when Caitlyn was just 5 years old.
In November 2014, Caitlyn and Kate were formally matched.
Both recalled that in the earliest days of the match, they typically met up once a week.
“We did a lot of baking and going out to eat together,” Newell recalled. “Early on, I often did her hair and the hair of the other little ballerinas for dance recitals.”
Importantly, Newell was also able to make significant dates fun and meaningful for her young mentee.
She frequently did Caitlyn’s hair and nails for her birthday, and when Caitlyn’s first-grade class held a Mother’s Day “spa” for moms, Newell took part.
“I went into the school, and she did my hair and nails for me,” Newell remembered. “I felt very honored to step into that place for Jenn and be there for Caitlyn, understanding that sadness of being the kid who didn’t have a mom to be there.”
The relationship thrived and evolved over the years, much of its strength coming from the shared experience of having lost a mother.
Said Caitlyn, “I think it was very beneficial just to have someone who understood my situation from the viewpoint of having gone through it. Kate could give examples or tell me how she dealt with something or give me advice.”
Newell recalled a particular conversation.
“I remember one time we were driving somewhere to have lunch and Caitlyn asked me how my mom died and what happened,” Newell said. “She asked such thoughtful questions for her age — she was probably in second grade, or third at the most — and that opened up the opportunity for her to talk about her own mom. That was the first time that we shared a conversation about our mothers.”
Fast forward to the present day and Caitlyn, now 15, is a THS ninth-grader and an accomplished dancer and competitive skier who specializes in speed events and giant slalom. Newell is the mother of a toddler, as well as an in-demand stylist at Alchemy Salon.
Sounds like they have a lot of pulls on their time these days.
Newell laughed and agreed, adding that while this busy pair may only be able to get together every few months now, the relationship remains affectionate, supportive and fun.
Most recently, One to One Mentoring offered matches a cookie decorating kit for Valentine’s Day, which Caitlyn and Kate enjoyed together.
Newell also described an outing to Mountainfilm last May.
“It was so enjoyable,” she said. “We were just being silly and laughing, like I would with my girlfriends.”
On a more serious note, Newell added that the pair watched a film about a woman who chose to abandon her family, which sparked an intense conversation afterwards.
“Watching it as two girls who lost their mothers — moms who didn’t want to leave their families — we had a really profound conversation about that,” she said. “We just have that shared experience.”
For her part, One to One Mentoring Executive Director Tara Kelley said that while making connections like Caitlyn and Kate’s is the organization’s bread and butter, “this is one match that has been incredibly special to watch.”
Said Kelley, “We know the work we do is impactful, but to have one of our families recognize this in such a way is humbling. We are very grateful to Kaycee for Look Good Do Good.”
She added, “Kate and Caitlyn are incredible, and we feel fortunate that we could play a part in bringing them together and supporting them throughout their journey.”
To participate in Look Good Do Good, contact Kaycee Joubert at 970-275-5637, or email kaycee@reallifephotographs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.