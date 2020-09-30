You’ve registered to vote.
That was the easy part.
Now come the more difficult questions: How to make sense of the numerous, potentially confounding issues on the ballot this election, and where each candidate stands?
That’s where voter’s guides come in — and over the next week, an increasing number of them will be appearing. The biggest of all the guides is the ballot information book, the so-called Blue Book, which is being printed and mailed to every “active registered” voter’s household in Colorado Friday (it can be viewed online right now at leg.colorado.gov). Published by the Colorado Legislature, the guide takes its nonpartisan mission in earnest, said Cathy Eslinger, the book’s research manager.
“It’s a great responsibility. We’re required to produce a Blue Book whenever there’s a statewide issue on the ballot. We have specific writing teams devoted to each issue,” Eslinger explained of the process.
The teams are charged with laying out the pros and cons of every ballot issue, which involves several back-and-forth drafts between various stakeholders and proponents to check for accuracy and thoroughness. The goal is not simply to satisfy both sides, pro and con, but to lay it all out in plain English that voters can understand.
“We hope it’s a tool that people find useful,” Eslinger said. “It’s a very satisfying project, and one we take extremely seriously.”
The Blue Book provides not only in-depth analyses of the 11 statewide ballot measures to be voted on this November, but also includes information on Colorado Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and local district and county judges on the ballot, including whether each judge, as the guide puts it, “meets performance standards” (or fails to). Factual, comprehensive and nonpartisan though it may be, the guide does not assess a candidate’s position on an issue. That is where, if you are passionate on a subject, it helps to turn to groups who share your interests. Care deeply about protecting wildlife, for example? Adam Beitman, the Sierra Club’s deputy national press secretary, said there are numerous groups (besides his own) evaluating who is running this election season, and how to make your vote count.
“Most will have the word ‘action’ in their titles,” Beitman said. (The National Resource Defense Council’s Action Fund, for example, says its intent is to “build political support for advancing the goals of the National Resources Defense Council”). “We have a big list of endorsed candidates, including in Colorado, online at SierraClubIndependentAction.org,” Beitman said.
The League of Conservation Voters also offers a list of voting recommendations. “You can see LCV Action Fund’s list of endorsed federal candidates at lcv.org/endorsements,” National Press Secretary Emily Samsel said, “and Conservation Colorado is your best be” for voting recommendations in this state (at conservationco.org/2020-endorsements).
The policy arm of the nonprofit Protect Our Winters, or POW — which is cohosting a screening of the film “Made In Voyage” this Friday along with Sheep Mountain Alliance at Jagged Edge Mountain Gear — has compiled a voting guide that not only looks at what a candidate says, but how he or she has voted on a particular issue. (POW is cohosting a free screening of the film “Made In Voyage” along with Sheep Mountain Alliance outside Jagged Edge Mountain Gear this Friday from 6:45-8:15 p.m.; bring a chair, and wear a mask.) The guide, which is available online, went ‘live’ on Tuesday at powactionfund.org.
“We wanted to build a complete picture of where a candidate stood,” said Corey Cronin, POW’s policy and civic engagement coordinator, who managed the team of researchers responsible for the 350 hours it took to compile the guide’s information. “We did deep dives into candidates’ public statements,” their pronouncements on social media, and the reporting from “credible news sources” to determine “where candidates stand on climate policy, clean energy policy and environmental policy,” Cronin said. The voters guide was occasioned by POW’s supporters: “We did a survey three years asking our audience” — passionate outdoor recreationists — “what hurdles they faced when it came to voting,” Cronin explained. “They said they didn’t really know who the candidates were” who would support the issues that mattered most to them, “or what was on the ballot. And that kept them from going out and voting.”
Then too, “there’s so much misinformation out there,” Cronin pointed out. “A candidate can say one thing, but their voting record says something different. We wanted to make sure people understood what was going on, and decided this was one of the best ways to help them.”
Cronin and his team examined all the candidates for the U.S. Senate, and also targeted 8 “geographies”: Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Arizona, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Michigan. “Our criteria was to focus on places” where their efforts could make the most difference, Cronin said. “Where elections were less than a 10 percent margin last time, where the outdoor community can have a sizable impact, and where there is a clear distinction on the ballot” between a candidate who respects science, and a science-denier. “In Colorado, we determined that the 3rd Congressional Race and the Senate race were perfect candidates for a voters’ guide deep dive,” Cronin said. “We also looked at the Jason Crow race in the 6th District, but decided that so many groups are working (to inform voters) on the Front Range, we wanted to concentrate on the Western Slope.”
Another voter’s guide is out Saturday from the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.
“We’ve published background information, as well as the pros and cons of each issue, on each of the 11 ballot issues,” said Beth Hendrix, the league’s executive director in Colorado. “Our 16 chapters around Colorado,” including one based in Montrose, “typically go into municipal and county issues as well. You can find them all through our website LOWVColorado.org. Our ballot guide is written in even more layman’s language than the Blue Book is,” Hendrix said. “I’m pretty biased toward our Vote 411” website, she added, “where you can register to vote, track your ballot and learn about the candidates. Vote 411 has been growing exponentially each year. During the 2019 election, we had 91,000 people in Colorado use it. I bet we’ll have half a million people use it this year. I hope we have 3.5 million people use it, which is the number of registered voters in Colorado. Let’s work toward 100 percent turnout, and 100 percent informed voting.” The citizens in this state have an advantage, given how streamlined mail-in voting has become here (vote-by-mail, or drop-in ballot box, has been available in Colorado since 2013). “Our counting system is quicker than other states, which have to wait for 10 days after Nov. 3 for the mail to come in,” Hendrix said. “The Washington Post has declared Colorado the safest place to cast a vote” when it comes to making your vote count. “It should be noted that our election systems, for which we’ve received such renown, were implemented by a Republican, Wayne Williams. This is truly a nonpartisan state.”
